Results: Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats Trump-endorsed Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial election
Arizona's gubernatorial race was one of the closest and most contentious in the nation.
These Utah Republicans want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024
In Utah, 86 elected officials have signed on to a letter urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to open an exploratory committee to consider running for president in 2024.
Rep. Andy Biggs likely to challenge Republican leader Kevin McCarthy for nomination to be House speaker
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs Monday announced that he is challenging House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
Will Trump announce a presidential run on Tuesday?
Here’s what we know about Trump’s bid for president.
Trump defied Jan 6 committee subpoena, panel says
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump did not show up for deposition testimony before the congressional committee investigating his supporters' attack on the U.S. Capitol last year, the panel said on Monday.
JESSE WATTERS: Ties between FTX, Dems and Ukraine need to be investigated
Fox News host Jesse Watters questions the relationship between cryptocurrency company FTX, the Democratic Party and Ukraine on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
