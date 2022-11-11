ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc

3 dead in shooting at University of Virginia, suspect at large

A suspect is on the run after at least three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on Sunday night, authorities said. In a statement sent to the university's community early Monday and subsequently shared with ABC News by...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
6abc

College students robbed at gunpoint, held in basement

Philadelphia police are investigating an armed home robbery involving Temple University students that occurred Friday morning at an off-campus apartment, school officials said. Some of the victims recounted the harrowing experience to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI, which they said started when one of the roommates responded to a knock at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

