Farmerville police arrest suspect in drive-by shooting
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 2:30 PM, Farmerville Police were dispatched to West Boundary Street in Farmerville, La. in reference to a possible shooting. According to authorities, 22-year-old Kelvin Dawayne Walker Jr. was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple shots […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspect reckless driver arrested on warrants
In investigating a possible reckless driver, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office took a man and a juvenile into custody on various charges. The Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday afternoon of a reckless driver in a gold van on Interstate 20 coming from Ouachita Parish. A vehicle matching the description was spotted by Deputy D Johnston around mile marker 61.
KNOE TV8
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
Lowe’s Home Improvement worker arrested after stealing nearly $11K in fraud refunds
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From June 1, 2022, to November 9, 2022, Monroe Police discovered that 22-year-old Daphnee Walters allegedly stole $10,900 from Lowe’s Home Improvement by making fraudulent refunds. According to police, a manager at the store advised authorities that Walters admitted to the theft. […]
Monroe man arrested after high-speed chase; allegedly almost strikes child and authorities with vehicle
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit observed a gray Honda Accord fail to signal prior to turning southbound on Burg Jones Lane in Monroe, La. Authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop and […]
Monroe man arrested; allegedly possessed 2.3 pounds of meth
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed an arrest warrant on 45-year-old Jonathan Harris at Mann’s Grocery located on Harmon Johnson Road in Monroe, La. During the arrest, authorities searched Harris’ vehicle and discovered a backpack that contained 2.3 […]
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for drugs, stolen gun
A traffic stop by Ruston Police Wednesday ended with the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapon charges. Anterrious Reed of Ruston was stopped on La. Highway 33 Wednesday night for equipment violations. When an officer approached the driver, a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected, and a clear bag of suspected marijuana was seen on the passenger seat.
KNOE TV8
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday Nov. 7, 2022, Caldwell Parish deputies pulled over Brandon S. Dean for expired tags, but the situation escalated when Dean told deputies he was going to leave. According to deputies, Dean put the keys into the ignition and put the vehicle in drive. A...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Citizen tips lead to vehicle burglary arrest
A Downsville man is in custody in connection with crimes in the Point community in Union Parish. In September, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions began investigating a rash of burglaries and thefts from vehicles parked at Lake Drain and Bluff Landing boat ramps near Downsville. Fishing equipment, tools, clothing, and other items were taken from vehicles while parked at boat ramps. In several instances, vehicles sustained broken windows and in one instance, a tire was stolen from the vehicle.
Louisiana State Police to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint in Bienville Parish
Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
fgazette.com
Downsville man arrested for numerous vehicle burglaries and thefts
In September, the Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office began investigating numerous vehicle burglaries and thefts from vehicles that were parked at Lake Drain boat ramp and Bluff Landing in the Point community. Fishing equipment, tools, clothing, tires and other miscellaneous items were taken during these burglaries and thefts. With...
fgazette.com
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announces 12 October drug arrests
The Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office announced that 12 drug arrests were made during the month of October in the parish. UPSO is combating drug abuse and distribution in the parish and publishing the names of those arrested is one additional way to try and rid the parish of drug dealers and protect the youth and other citizens of the parish. Sheriff Dusty Gates said “The Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office will continue to work diligently to combat the ongoing drug issues in our parish.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrests at GSU gun related
Grambling State University police arrested three men Tuesday in connection to a disturbance on campus involving a firearm. Officers learned Daylon Anthony had been involved in a physical altercation with another student at the basketball courts at the GSU intramural center. Video surveillance showed Anthony and several individuals were later seen standing outside a Pinchback Hall room, apparently waiting for the victim in the incident. The video showed Anthony retrieving a handgun from his pocket or waistband and handing it to Jacobi Sowell. Sowell took the firearm and gave it to another identified man. The victim was able to identify Anthony from the video.
KNOE TV8
James Evans, 44, missing from Ouachita Parish
Students in grades K-5 submitted pumpkins and poems based on different categories. Charles Burkett has been to over 50 locations and has had some interesting and fun plates he has shared while filming Feed Your Soul. Here are some that he has had throughout the time. Spirit of South Arkansas...
Sterlington Police searching for vehicle burglary suspects
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is searching for two suspects in a recent vehicle burglary that took place in Sterlington, La. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals shown in the picture above, be sure to call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.
KNOE TV8
Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
Monroe Police investigates overnight shooting; victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 6, 2022, at approximately 1:45 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. According to reports, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone […]
West Monroe, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Benton High School soccer team will have a game with West Monroe High School on November 14, 2022, 16:45:00.
NBC 10 News Today: Ouachita Parish Sherrif’s Office searching for missing man
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins gives details about an active search for a missing man. For more details, watch the clip above.
