The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
LSU 2023 edge commitment Joshua Mickens sets Ohio State official visit
As previously posted on Bucknuts, Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central edge and LSU commitment Joshua Mickens was recently offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes and was in Ohio Stadium on Saturday visiting the Buckeyes for their game against Indiana, a game Ohio State won 56-14. “The game was a great one...
Ohio State names three players of the game vs. Indiana
Heading into this week, No. 2 Ohio State was looking for a more normal game. The Buckeyes had been in three straight games that had challenged the team and Saturday against a struggling Indiana team presented the Scarlet and Gray with an opportunity to get back to winning big. Ohio...
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 11
We're nearly at the of the year in college football. The regular season has just two games left as teams battle for position to get to conference championship games and potentially the College Football Playoff. One of those teams is No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes moved to 10-0 on...
Indiana Football Freshmen Tracker: Ohio State
The Hoosiers are 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the Big Ten after a 56-14 road loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. In the game a number of freshmen saw playing time for the Hoosiers. Peegs.com takes a look at the freshmen from the 2022 recruiting class that have seen action this year, and we recap how they have performed.
Notre Dame D-line commitment visiting Ohio State today
The group of recruits visiting Ohio State today for the Buckeyes game against Indiana includes defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain from West Bloomfield, Mich. Davis-Swain has been committed to Notre Dame since April 23. The 6-foot-4 and 240-pound Davis-Swain picked the Fighting Irish over scholarship offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee,...
Counting down Top 10 Ohio 2023 prospects and where Ohio State stands with each
National Signing Day and the start of the Early Signing Period for the class of 2023 is just over a month away. Ryan Day, Mark Pantoni and the Ohio State staff signed a 2022 recruiting class that was ranked No. 4 in the country in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Kirk Herbstreit shows appreciation for Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb's 'special moment' in Buckeyes win
Ohio State receiver Kamryn Babb battled multiple injuries since arriving in Columbus ahead of the 2018 season, but he got his special moment in the Buckeyes' 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday, one recognized by analyst and former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit. Babb caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter for Ohio State's final score of the day. It was the first reception of his Ohio State career. Babb suffered three torn ACLs in his time with the Buckeyes, which forced him to miss three full seasons. Babb and his teammates took a moment after the score to reflect on what has been a tumultuous journey.
Louisville basketball: Media reacts to Cardinals' loss to Wright State
Louisville is off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-23 season, courtesy of Wright State's Trey Calvin, who connected on a step-back jumper for a 73-72 victory. That bucket was the final insult in a game that saw the Cardinals lead by 10 points in the second half before falling to a mid-major by a single point for the second time in as many games.
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour to stop in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform next year in Columbus. Their tour will stop at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023. That might seem a while away but tickets go on sale next week. Presales begin on Nov. 14 and 15 with tickets going on sale...
Family, friends remember Hilliard man killed in Texas air show crash
DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — A Hilliard man was among the crewmembers who died after two aircraft collided during a Texas air show. A 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, Major Curtis J. Rowe, 64, died Saturday while performing an aerial demonstration at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive […]
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this week
This week, a lottery ticket worth almost $40 million was purchased at an Ohio convenience store. Read on to learn which store sold the winning ticket and what to do if you happen to be the lucky person holding the winning numbers.
