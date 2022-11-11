Read full article on original website
How Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes called his shot twice — and came through right after
NBC cameras followed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he walked to the sideline, with coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy meeting him there. The discussion that ensued in Sunday’s Tennessee game wasn’t about whether the Chiefs would go for it on fourth-and-1 in overtime; they were....
‘Are they protecting us?’ Chiefs are ticked about the hit on JuJu, and they should be
The replay must have been shown more than a dozen times here inside Arrowhead Stadium, each of them as uncomfortable to watch as the last. All the while Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster lay helplessly on the ground with several teammates kneeling beside him, including one who would later say he was on the verge of tears.
‘I’m here for a reason’: Why Kadarius Toney’s career reset could be vital for Chiefs
Over the last week, the Chiefs designed a couple play schemes that Patrick Mahomes figured would spring newcomer Kadarius Toney to his first NFL touchdown against Jacksonville on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Nevermind that their first and goal call at the 6-yard-line in the first quarter of a scoreless game...
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Bills: Blake Brandel, Andrew Booth Jr. Thrust Into Action
The Vikings' 33-30 overtime win over the Bills on Sunday wasn't just the game of the year, it was one of the best regular season games you'll ever see in the NFL. There were almost too many crazy moments to count. When the dust settled, the end result was the...
Rams LB Ernest Jones: ‘Nobody Will Say Anything’ Once LA Flips a Switch
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has apparently heard all the talk surrounding his team during a three-game losing streak. But even after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home -- LA's fifth loss in six games -- Jones continues to have unwavering confidence in the Rams' (3-6) ability to turn it all around and get back to the postseason.
Browns and Ex-Texans QB Deshaun Watson Returns to Practice as Suspension Nears End
Former Houston Texans and now current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his return to the practice field this week, as his 11-game suspension draws to a close. Watson will now have three weeks to prepare and get into 'game-ready condition' before he takes the field for...
DT Jerry Tillery Claimed by Raiders Following Exit With Chargers
The Chargers moved on from defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on Thursday, making him subject to waivers for another club to claim. As it turns out, Tillery won't be going far. He'll remain in the AFC West as the Raiders have claimed Tillery, the team announced Monday afternoon. Tillery, a 2019...
Cowboys ‘Lose Control’? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
It is always a good sign when a head coach and his quarterback speak the same languages and share the same messages - in victory or defeat. The Dallas Cowboys, with coach Mike McCarthy and QB Dak Prescott, at least have that. "I thought,'' McCarthy said after being overtaken by...
DeVante Parker Status Revealed For Patriots Post-Bye Practice
FOXBORO — After a much-needed respite during their Week 10 bye, the New England Patriots returned to the practice fields on Monday. Much to the benefit of the Patriots offense, wide receiver DeVante Parker was among those present. Parker suffered a knee injury on the Patriots first play from...
Jones-Slayton Connection Co-Stars in Giants’ Win Over Texans
The New York Giants passing game didn't contribute much to the team's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. When it did contribute, it did so with a bang, specifically when quarterback Daniel Jones, who delivered one of his best performances with a career-high 153.3 passer rating, connected with receiver Darius Slayton, who finished with 95 yards on three receptions (out of four targets), to lead the team.
Seahawks Win NFC West in Run-Away? The Post-Bye Playoff Schedule Look
They might not like to hear it, but the Seattle Seahawks have earned the right to lose a game. Of course, after jumping across time zones to play the first-ever NFL game in Germany on Sunday, the team would have certainly not wanted to end what felt like a wasted trip after a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But after reeling off four straight wins over the past month, Seattle remains in sole possession of first place in the NFC West despite wins by the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
What Will Falcons Do with QB Marcus Mariota This Offseason?
Quarterbacks draw more attention than just about any other position, and for good reason, as the ball is in their hands more times than not. For the Atlanta Falcons, that hasn't been much of an issue for the previous 14 years with Matt Ryan holding down the fort, but as the franchise looks to find its next long-term answer, the position has found itself at the forefront of the conversation.
From the Raiders Locker Room: Davante Adams Post Loss
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-7 on the NFL season with a gut-wrenching loss to an Indianapolis Colts team that many thought was tanking. Davante Adams was the finest free agent in the NFL 2022 free agency period, and as you can imagine, he was angry and frustrated but remained genuine when speaking from the locker room.
Five Thoughts: Kenny Pickett a Mixed Bag With Flashes
Coming out of the bye week, there was a renewed sense of optimism going into the second half of the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers were entering the much easier side of their schedule and T.J. Watt was scheduled to come back. Throwing a small wrench into those plans, however, was...
Five In-Season Additions Paying Paying Off
NASHVILLE – In the closing seconds of the Tennessee Titans’ victory over Denver on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a fourth-down pass toward the end zone, hoping for a miraculous reception. Instead, defensive back Josh Kalu tipped the ball, which settled in the hands of cornerback Terrance...
Josh Allen - ‘My Shoulders’ - and Bills Again Haunted by OT Horrors
Shades of Kansas City reappeared in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in an overtime thriller. "Thriller'' ... unless maybe you are a member of Bills Mafia. Buffalo star Josh Allen was questionable to play against the Vikings in the lead-up after...
Did Kwity Paye Suffer Injury Setback vs. Raiders?
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is 1-0 after his squad beat the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 on Sunday, but it wasn't all good news as edge rusher Kwity Paye suffered a setback on his previously injured ankle. Paye played just 18 snaps against the Raiders after logging 46...
‘This is Sort of that Rookie Wall’: Devin Lloyd’s Rut Leads to More Opportunities For Chad Muma
When the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted two linebackers with their first four picks in April's NFL Draft, it was widely expected the Jaguars would have to be creative to find ways for both to get on the field. What wasn't expected, though, is for the first of those two picks to...
Green Bay Packers Hire Aubrey Pleasant
After being dismissed by the Detroit Lions, the team's former defensive backs coach has landed with a rival team in the NFC North. According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers decided to hire longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant. He reportedly joined the Packers last week, soon after he was...
Report: Broncos’ CB K’Waun Williams to Miss 4 Weeks with Knee
Another game in the books, and as per 2022 tradition, the Denver Broncos lost another starter to the injury bug. In the wake of the Broncos' 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, veteran nickel cornerback K'Wuan Williams suffered a knee injury late in the game. Although head coach Nathaniel Hackett...
