ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Rams LB Ernest Jones: ‘Nobody Will Say Anything’ Once LA Flips a Switch

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has apparently heard all the talk surrounding his team during a three-game losing streak. But even after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home -- LA's fifth loss in six games -- Jones continues to have unwavering confidence in the Rams' (3-6) ability to turn it all around and get back to the postseason.
Wichita Eagle

DT Jerry Tillery Claimed by Raiders Following Exit With Chargers

The Chargers moved on from defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on Thursday, making him subject to waivers for another club to claim. As it turns out, Tillery won't be going far. He'll remain in the AFC West as the Raiders have claimed Tillery, the team announced Monday afternoon. Tillery, a 2019...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

DeVante Parker Status Revealed For Patriots Post-Bye Practice

FOXBORO — After a much-needed respite during their Week 10 bye, the New England Patriots returned to the practice fields on Monday. Much to the benefit of the Patriots offense, wide receiver DeVante Parker was among those present. Parker suffered a knee injury on the Patriots first play from...
Wichita Eagle

Jones-Slayton Connection Co-Stars in Giants’ Win Over Texans

The New York Giants passing game didn't contribute much to the team's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. When it did contribute, it did so with a bang, specifically when quarterback Daniel Jones, who delivered one of his best performances with a career-high 153.3 passer rating, connected with receiver Darius Slayton, who finished with 95 yards on three receptions (out of four targets), to lead the team.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Win NFC West in Run-Away? The Post-Bye Playoff Schedule Look

They might not like to hear it, but the Seattle Seahawks have earned the right to lose a game. Of course, after jumping across time zones to play the first-ever NFL game in Germany on Sunday, the team would have certainly not wanted to end what felt like a wasted trip after a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But after reeling off four straight wins over the past month, Seattle remains in sole possession of first place in the NFC West despite wins by the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

What Will Falcons Do with QB Marcus Mariota This Offseason?

Quarterbacks draw more attention than just about any other position, and for good reason, as the ball is in their hands more times than not. For the Atlanta Falcons, that hasn't been much of an issue for the previous 14 years with Matt Ryan holding down the fort, but as the franchise looks to find its next long-term answer, the position has found itself at the forefront of the conversation.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

From the Raiders Locker Room: Davante Adams Post Loss

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-7 on the NFL season with a gut-wrenching loss to an Indianapolis Colts team that many thought was tanking. Davante Adams was the finest free agent in the NFL 2022 free agency period, and as you can imagine, he was angry and frustrated but remained genuine when speaking from the locker room.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Five Thoughts: Kenny Pickett a Mixed Bag With Flashes

Coming out of the bye week, there was a renewed sense of optimism going into the second half of the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers were entering the much easier side of their schedule and T.J. Watt was scheduled to come back. Throwing a small wrench into those plans, however, was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Five In-Season Additions Paying Paying Off

NASHVILLE – In the closing seconds of the Tennessee Titans’ victory over Denver on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a fourth-down pass toward the end zone, hoping for a miraculous reception. Instead, defensive back Josh Kalu tipped the ball, which settled in the hands of cornerback Terrance...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Josh Allen - ‘My Shoulders’ - and Bills Again Haunted by OT Horrors

Shades of Kansas City reappeared in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in an overtime thriller. "Thriller'' ... unless maybe you are a member of Bills Mafia. Buffalo star Josh Allen was questionable to play against the Vikings in the lead-up after...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Did Kwity Paye Suffer Injury Setback vs. Raiders?

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is 1-0 after his squad beat the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 on Sunday, but it wasn't all good news as edge rusher Kwity Paye suffered a setback on his previously injured ankle. Paye played just 18 snaps against the Raiders after logging 46...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Green Bay Packers Hire Aubrey Pleasant

After being dismissed by the Detroit Lions, the team's former defensive backs coach has landed with a rival team in the NFC North. According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers decided to hire longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant. He reportedly joined the Packers last week, soon after he was...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos’ CB K’Waun Williams to Miss 4 Weeks with Knee

Another game in the books, and as per 2022 tradition, the Denver Broncos lost another starter to the injury bug. In the wake of the Broncos' 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, veteran nickel cornerback K'Wuan Williams suffered a knee injury late in the game. Although head coach Nathaniel Hackett...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy