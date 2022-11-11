ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss

SANTA CLARA – After falling to double-digit point deficits in their previous four games, the Chargers entered Week 10 making it an emphasis to start fast. In receiving the ball first, the Chargers opened the game with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with DeAndre Carter hauling in a 32-yard touchdown grab. It was the first time since Week 4 they've scored first in a game.
Wichita Eagle

5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 22-16 Week 10 Loss to 49ers

The Chargers were defeated by the 49ers 22-16 Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' fourth loss of the season:. The Chargers went into halftime with 16 points, and when regulation finished up, they still sat with 16 points. The offense had five drives in...
Wichita Eagle

What Will Falcons Do with QB Marcus Mariota This Offseason?

Quarterbacks draw more attention than just about any other position, and for good reason, as the ball is in their hands more times than not. For the Atlanta Falcons, that hasn't been much of an issue for the previous 14 years with Matt Ryan holding down the fort, but as the franchise looks to find its next long-term answer, the position has found itself at the forefront of the conversation.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Why Chiefs’ Andy Reid started (and stuck with) his rookie RB in breakout vs. Jaguars

Right guard Trey Smith rolled over a defensive lineman. Running back Isiah Pacheco bulled past two other defenders. And though this was only the final handoff of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-17 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, it sure encapsulated a lot of what went right for KC following a disastrous run-game performance a week ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Midseason Grades: Offense Needs Reinforcements

Quarterback: B- Jared Goff has had an uneven start to his 2022 season. He started off the campaign on a torrid pace. Through the Lions' first four games, the veteran signal-caller threw for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns, while tossing just three interceptions. Meanwhile, in five games since then, the...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

49ers vs. Chargers Sunday Night Week 10 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 4:00 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam, Ty Davis-Price, Curtis Robinson,...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Wichita Eagle

Packers Snap Losing Streak, Beat McCarthy’s Cowboys in Overtime

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ season isn’t alive and kicking. But it is alive. The Packers overcame a 28-14 deficit to earn an unexpected, slump-busting, 31-28 victory on Sunday at Lambeau Field over the powerful Dallas Cowboys. Mason Crosby kicked a 28-yard field goal for the decisive points.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

From the Raiders Locker Room: Davante Adams Post Loss

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-7 on the NFL season with a gut-wrenching loss to an Indianapolis Colts team that many thought was tanking. Davante Adams was the finest free agent in the NFL 2022 free agency period, and as you can imagine, he was angry and frustrated but remained genuine when speaking from the locker room.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Diagnosed With Mild Ankle Injury, per Report

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left Sunday’s game against the Titans with a hurt ankle, but he seems to have avoided a major injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Jeudy has a strained muscle in his ankle, and although his status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders is uncertain, the expectation is he avoided the worst scenario.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week

With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction

Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Four Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Saints

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Acrisure Stadium with a win for the first time since mid-October after defeating the New Orleans Saints 20-10. It was their third win of the season and there was a lot to like about their formula for victory. The defense was dominant...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: When, where, betting line, TV and AFC West stakes

The next Sunday Night Football game may be the last chance of any team catching the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, originally scheduled for the late-afternoon slot, was flexed into prime time to showcase the reigning division champion against the current second-place team and what many expected to be the top challenger.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy