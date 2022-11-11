Read full article on original website
Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss
SANTA CLARA – After falling to double-digit point deficits in their previous four games, the Chargers entered Week 10 making it an emphasis to start fast. In receiving the ball first, the Chargers opened the game with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with DeAndre Carter hauling in a 32-yard touchdown grab. It was the first time since Week 4 they've scored first in a game.
‘I’m here for a reason’: Why Kadarius Toney’s career reset could be vital for Chiefs
Over the last week, the Chiefs designed a couple play schemes that Patrick Mahomes figured would spring newcomer Kadarius Toney to his first NFL touchdown against Jacksonville on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Nevermind that their first and goal call at the 6-yard-line in the first quarter of a scoreless game...
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 22-16 Week 10 Loss to 49ers
The Chargers were defeated by the 49ers 22-16 Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' fourth loss of the season:. The Chargers went into halftime with 16 points, and when regulation finished up, they still sat with 16 points. The offense had five drives in...
Quick Hits: Losing Donte Jackson, Jeremy Chinn’s Status, Why Baker Over Sam? + More
"Just like Baker, all those guys want to play. They're so competitive. But again, we have to do what's best for the team and high ankle sprain, limited mobility for as moving around in the pocket. I thought it was just best to let him sit this week and go with Baker."
How Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes called his shot twice — and came through right after
NBC cameras followed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he walked to the sideline, with coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy meeting him there. The discussion that ensued in Sunday’s Tennessee game wasn’t about whether the Chiefs would go for it on fourth-and-1 in overtime; they were....
What Will Falcons Do with QB Marcus Mariota This Offseason?
Quarterbacks draw more attention than just about any other position, and for good reason, as the ball is in their hands more times than not. For the Atlanta Falcons, that hasn't been much of an issue for the previous 14 years with Matt Ryan holding down the fort, but as the franchise looks to find its next long-term answer, the position has found itself at the forefront of the conversation.
Why Chiefs’ Andy Reid started (and stuck with) his rookie RB in breakout vs. Jaguars
Right guard Trey Smith rolled over a defensive lineman. Running back Isiah Pacheco bulled past two other defenders. And though this was only the final handoff of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-17 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, it sure encapsulated a lot of what went right for KC following a disastrous run-game performance a week ago.
Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL MVP candidacy hitting a fever pitch
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered his third NFL season with a ton of questions about his ability to be
Browns and Ex-Texans QB Deshaun Watson Returns to Practice as Suspension Nears End
Former Houston Texans and now current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his return to the practice field this week, as his 11-game suspension draws to a close. Watson will now have three weeks to prepare and get into 'game-ready condition' before he takes the field for...
Lions’ Midseason Grades: Offense Needs Reinforcements
Quarterback: B- Jared Goff has had an uneven start to his 2022 season. He started off the campaign on a torrid pace. Through the Lions' first four games, the veteran signal-caller threw for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns, while tossing just three interceptions. Meanwhile, in five games since then, the...
Podcast: Big win, ugly hit, milestone sack and TD worthy of a Toney covered in Chiefs podcast
The possibility of a defeat for a team that loses the turnover battle by three, falls victim to an opening onside kick and misses an extra point has to be high. But the Chiefs also did many things well in defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17, on Sunday. We unpacked most...
49ers vs. Chargers Sunday Night Week 10 Live Blog
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 4:00 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam, Ty Davis-Price, Curtis Robinson,...
Packers Snap Losing Streak, Beat McCarthy’s Cowboys in Overtime
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ season isn’t alive and kicking. But it is alive. The Packers overcame a 28-14 deficit to earn an unexpected, slump-busting, 31-28 victory on Sunday at Lambeau Field over the powerful Dallas Cowboys. Mason Crosby kicked a 28-yard field goal for the decisive points.
From the Raiders Locker Room: Davante Adams Post Loss
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-7 on the NFL season with a gut-wrenching loss to an Indianapolis Colts team that many thought was tanking. Davante Adams was the finest free agent in the NFL 2022 free agency period, and as you can imagine, he was angry and frustrated but remained genuine when speaking from the locker room.
Carlos Dunlap wants to share 100th-sack jersey with his father, who died in a car crash
Carlos Dunlap listed a set of accomplishments that were important to him upon signing with the Chiefs. He hadn’t played in a Super Bowl, or even won a playoff game. And he wanted to reach 100 career sacks. Cross one of those off the list. Dunlap and Chris Jones...
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Diagnosed With Mild Ankle Injury, per Report
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left Sunday’s game against the Titans with a hurt ankle, but he seems to have avoided a major injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Jeudy has a strained muscle in his ankle, and although his status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders is uncertain, the expectation is he avoided the worst scenario.
Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week
With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction
Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
Four Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Saints
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Acrisure Stadium with a win for the first time since mid-October after defeating the New Orleans Saints 20-10. It was their third win of the season and there was a lot to like about their formula for victory. The defense was dominant...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: When, where, betting line, TV and AFC West stakes
The next Sunday Night Football game may be the last chance of any team catching the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, originally scheduled for the late-afternoon slot, was flexed into prime time to showcase the reigning division champion against the current second-place team and what many expected to be the top challenger.
