Texas State

Comments / 18

Janet King
4d ago

No, judges don't make the law. They enforce the laws that are on the books. Biden just can't write off loans.

Reply
13
Terri Tibbetts
4d ago

it's about time someone stood up for the American people...

Reply(4)
20
Gary Lee Peoples
4d ago

is Biden going to give every American who wasn't able to go to college 20,000 dollars? That only fair.

Reply
5
