Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
‘Are they protecting us?’ Chiefs are ticked about the hit on JuJu, and they should be
The replay must have been shown more than a dozen times here inside Arrowhead Stadium, each of them as uncomfortable to watch as the last. All the while Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster lay helplessly on the ground with several teammates kneeling beside him, including one who would later say he was on the verge of tears.
Four Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Saints
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Acrisure Stadium with a win for the first time since mid-October after defeating the New Orleans Saints 20-10. It was their third win of the season and there was a lot to like about their formula for victory. The defense was dominant...
‘I’m here for a reason’: Why Kadarius Toney’s career reset could be vital for Chiefs
Over the last week, the Chiefs designed a couple play schemes that Patrick Mahomes figured would spring newcomer Kadarius Toney to his first NFL touchdown against Jacksonville on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Nevermind that their first and goal call at the 6-yard-line in the first quarter of a scoreless game...
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 22-16 Week 10 Loss to 49ers
The Chargers were defeated by the 49ers 22-16 Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' fourth loss of the season:. The Chargers went into halftime with 16 points, and when regulation finished up, they still sat with 16 points. The offense had five drives in...
Dolphins Show Browns What a Contender Looks Like
View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a dominating victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and the bye, the Cleveland Browns traveled to Miami to face off against the Dolphins in an effort to build momentum, but they wilted under the spotlight and the Florida sun. The Dolphins...
How Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes called his shot twice — and came through right after
NBC cameras followed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he walked to the sideline, with coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy meeting him there. The discussion that ensued in Sunday’s Tennessee game wasn’t about whether the Chiefs would go for it on fourth-and-1 in overtime; they were....
Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL MVP candidacy hitting a fever pitch
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered his third NFL season with a ton of questions about his ability to be
Quick Hits: Losing Donte Jackson, Jeremy Chinn’s Status, Why Baker Over Sam? + More
"Just like Baker, all those guys want to play. They're so competitive. But again, we have to do what's best for the team and high ankle sprain, limited mobility for as moving around in the pocket. I thought it was just best to let him sit this week and go with Baker."
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Diagnosed With Mild Ankle Injury, per Report
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left Sunday’s game against the Titans with a hurt ankle, but he seems to have avoided a major injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Jeudy has a strained muscle in his ankle, and although his status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders is uncertain, the expectation is he avoided the worst scenario.
Zac Taylor: DJ Reader in a ‘Healthy Mindset’
CINCINNATI — returned to practice for the Bengals on Monday and head coach Zac Taylor said the defensive tackle is in a "healthy mindset." "Optimistic," Taylor said about Reader's chances to play against the Steelers on Sunday. "We’ll take it day-to-day once we actually get to see him practice. I think he’s in a healthy mindset right now."
Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss
SANTA CLARA – After falling to double-digit point deficits in their previous four games, the Chargers entered Week 10 making it an emphasis to start fast. In receiving the ball first, the Chargers opened the game with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with DeAndre Carter hauling in a 32-yard touchdown grab. It was the first time since Week 4 they've scored first in a game.
Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction
Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
Where the Jaguars Stand Heading Into the Bye Week
With the bye week around the corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue their quest to find answers to their season long struggles. Following a Week 10 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguarss currently sit at 3-7, and losers of five out of their last six games. To say...
Why Chiefs’ Andy Reid started (and stuck with) his rookie RB in breakout vs. Jaguars
Right guard Trey Smith rolled over a defensive lineman. Running back Isiah Pacheco bulled past two other defenders. And though this was only the final handoff of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-17 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, it sure encapsulated a lot of what went right for KC following a disastrous run-game performance a week ago.
Broncos HC Laments his ‘One-Score’ Offense After Titans Loss
The Denver Broncos are reeling after suffering their sixth loss of the season — a 17-10 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. It was a tough AFC road game against a stout opponent. Outside of an encouraging second-quarter performance, the Broncos failed to show up offensively. We...
Raiders QB Derek Carr Emotional, Frustrated After Week 10 Loss
Pain, frustration and disappointment were shown in the eyes of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr when he addressed the media following his team's 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. As pleasant is the feeling of hard work paying off, it hurts just as much when it doesn't.
Podcast: Big win, ugly hit, milestone sack and TD worthy of a Toney covered in Chiefs podcast
The possibility of a defeat for a team that loses the turnover battle by three, falls victim to an opening onside kick and misses an extra point has to be high. But the Chiefs also did many things well in defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17, on Sunday. We unpacked most...
George Pickens is Craving Wins After Saints Victory
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of the season off right, defeating the New Orleans Saints at home, 20-10. It was a highly-anticipated and much-needed victory for the Steelers, who now move to 3-6 entering the final stretch of their season. Things seemed to click on both sides of the ball as they found the endzone twice and won the turnover battle 2-0.
From the Raiders Locker Room: Davante Adams Post Loss
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-7 on the NFL season with a gut-wrenching loss to an Indianapolis Colts team that many thought was tanking. Davante Adams was the finest free agent in the NFL 2022 free agency period, and as you can imagine, he was angry and frustrated but remained genuine when speaking from the locker room.
Carlos Dunlap wants to share 100th-sack jersey with his father, who died in a car crash
Carlos Dunlap listed a set of accomplishments that were important to him upon signing with the Chiefs. He hadn’t played in a Super Bowl, or even won a playoff game. And he wanted to reach 100 career sacks. Cross one of those off the list. Dunlap and Chris Jones...
