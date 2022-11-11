ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Wichita Eagle

Four Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Saints

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Acrisure Stadium with a win for the first time since mid-October after defeating the New Orleans Saints 20-10. It was their third win of the season and there was a lot to like about their formula for victory. The defense was dominant...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 22-16 Week 10 Loss to 49ers

The Chargers were defeated by the 49ers 22-16 Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' fourth loss of the season:. The Chargers went into halftime with 16 points, and when regulation finished up, they still sat with 16 points. The offense had five drives in...
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Show Browns What a Contender Looks Like

View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a dominating victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and the bye, the Cleveland Browns traveled to Miami to face off against the Dolphins in an effort to build momentum, but they wilted under the spotlight and the Florida sun. The Dolphins...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Diagnosed With Mild Ankle Injury, per Report

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left Sunday’s game against the Titans with a hurt ankle, but he seems to have avoided a major injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Jeudy has a strained muscle in his ankle, and although his status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders is uncertain, the expectation is he avoided the worst scenario.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Zac Taylor: DJ Reader in a ‘Healthy Mindset’

CINCINNATI — returned to practice for the Bengals on Monday and head coach Zac Taylor said the defensive tackle is in a "healthy mindset." "Optimistic," Taylor said about Reader's chances to play against the Steelers on Sunday. "We’ll take it day-to-day once we actually get to see him practice. I think he’s in a healthy mindset right now."
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss

SANTA CLARA – After falling to double-digit point deficits in their previous four games, the Chargers entered Week 10 making it an emphasis to start fast. In receiving the ball first, the Chargers opened the game with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with DeAndre Carter hauling in a 32-yard touchdown grab. It was the first time since Week 4 they've scored first in a game.
Wichita Eagle

Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction

Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Where the Jaguars Stand Heading Into the Bye Week

With the bye week around the corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue their quest to find answers to their season long struggles. Following a Week 10 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguarss currently sit at 3-7, and losers of five out of their last six games. To say...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Why Chiefs’ Andy Reid started (and stuck with) his rookie RB in breakout vs. Jaguars

Right guard Trey Smith rolled over a defensive lineman. Running back Isiah Pacheco bulled past two other defenders. And though this was only the final handoff of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-17 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, it sure encapsulated a lot of what went right for KC following a disastrous run-game performance a week ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Broncos HC Laments his ‘One-Score’ Offense After Titans Loss

The Denver Broncos are reeling after suffering their sixth loss of the season — a 17-10 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. It was a tough AFC road game against a stout opponent. Outside of an encouraging second-quarter performance, the Broncos failed to show up offensively. We...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Raiders QB Derek Carr Emotional, Frustrated After Week 10 Loss

Pain, frustration and disappointment were shown in the eyes of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr when he addressed the media following his team's 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. As pleasant is the feeling of hard work paying off, it hurts just as much when it doesn't.
Wichita Eagle

George Pickens is Craving Wins After Saints Victory

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of the season off right, defeating the New Orleans Saints at home, 20-10. It was a highly-anticipated and much-needed victory for the Steelers, who now move to 3-6 entering the final stretch of their season. Things seemed to click on both sides of the ball as they found the endzone twice and won the turnover battle 2-0.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

From the Raiders Locker Room: Davante Adams Post Loss

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-7 on the NFL season with a gut-wrenching loss to an Indianapolis Colts team that many thought was tanking. Davante Adams was the finest free agent in the NFL 2022 free agency period, and as you can imagine, he was angry and frustrated but remained genuine when speaking from the locker room.
LAS VEGAS, NV

