Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
Big Wakanda Forever leak reveals who dies in Black Panther 2
Death is an integral part of superhero movies, and it’s not just villains who die. That much is especially clear in the MCU, as Marvel has been using tragic events to drive home the point that stakes are high in these adventures. Heroes get hurt, and some die. Even beloved characters who we hate seeing pass away. Any fan going into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should expect death, especially considering what Marvel showed in the trailers.
wegotthiscovered.com
What does ‘Imperius Rex’ mean, and why did Namor say it in ‘Wakanda Forever?’
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At long last, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to the world to go see in theaters, and it’s every bit as heartbreaking, reverent, and action-packed as we expected from the return to Wakanda in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing, and introduces an excellent new villain in Namor.
AOL Corp
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Namor swims past Aquaman comparisons in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
The aquatic adversary known as Namor, as featured in this weekend's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is one of those beguiling but strange characters that might make the less seasoned movie watcher momentarily step back and wonder whether to keep going along for the big budget Marvel ride.
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
Polygon
Marvel Comics just solved the MCU’s Eternals problem, if anyone wants to fix it
When Marvel Studios announced that it would bring the Eternals to the screen, not as secondary characters but in their own solo franchise, most people said, “Who?” But true Marvel Comics nerds said, “Why?”. The Eternals have never really worked. Not when their creator, Jack Kirby, put...
Polygon
Who is Hugh Grant playing in the D&D movie, and is it secretly Dagult Neverember?
Dungeons & Dragons fans may be impatient over the delay of the D&D movie Honor Among Thieves until March 31, 2023, since they’ve been waiting for it ever since the plot leaked in a 2021, in a filing with the U.S. copyright office. The first official look at the film didn’t come until 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con, though: Paramount screened a trailer filled with identifiable D&D elements that finally confirmed many details about the story.
Gizmodo
Thunderbolts Will Drop a Bomb on the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Ever since Stranger Things arrived on Netflix in 2016, folks have been enamored with David Harbour. While he’s been one of those actors who’ve always been around, you may not have realized it before his turn as Hopper in the Netflix series. That show gave his career a huge boost, and it’s only grown after he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Red Guardian in last year’s Black Widow.
wegotthiscovered.com
The only Marvel hero as old as Namor has already entered the MCU, but nobody remembers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in theaters, bringing with it the MCU debut of one of Marvel’s oldest ever characters. Namor the Sub-Mariner’s comic book history goes way back to Oct. 1939’s Marvel Comics #1, meaning he predates every other Marvel hero we’ve met in the franchise to date. Well, except one, that is. There is another character who is as old as Namor, and it just so happens that they’ve already appeared in the MCU. It’s just that everybody’s forgotten all about it.
CNET
Studio Ghibli's Baby Yoda Animated Short Comes to Disney Plus
Studio Ghibli, the legendary Japanese animation studio behind films like Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke, produced a new original Star Wars short called Zen -- Grogu and Dust Bunnies. It landed on Disney Plus on Saturday, to celebrate the third anniversary of The Mandalorian. The hand-drawn 3-minute animation was directed...
Comments / 0