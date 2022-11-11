ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

People

Georgina Bloomberg Takes PEOPLE Behind Her Glam for the Humane Society's Annual To the Rescue! Gala

Georgina Bloomberg is professional equestrian, philanthropist and  published author. But the role she might be most passionate about is animal activist. Bloomberg serves as the co-chair for the annual To the Rescue! gala, and is an active member on the Board of Directors of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).  Here she takes PEOPLE behind the scenes as she gets ready for the inspiring event  Must Love Dogs (and Glam!) "I love having my hair and makeup done…it means I can...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Underway at 760 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Excavation is underway at 760 Madison Avenue, site of a 12-story mixed-use building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by SL Green Realty in a collaborative partnership with Giorgio Armani Corp., the 189-foot-tall structure will yield 91,179 square feet with 19 residential units and new Giorgio Armani flagship boutique spanning 19,387 square feet. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 65th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Who Is Serving Up the Best Food in NYC? New List Ranks Top Restaurants

The debate over where to find the best food in New York City is a never-ending exercise bound to make your wallet lighter and your stomach fuller. It's nearly impossible to agree on who cooks up the best dish of food in the Big Apple, but that never stops the time-honored tradition of ranking which restaurants serve up the finest dining.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

New Fashion Store Opens In Yonkers

A new clothing store has opened its first location in Westchester County. Les Coeurs Sauvages, located in Yonkers at 43 Cole Street #1170 in Ridge Hills, officially opened on Saturday, Oct. 29, store officials announced. The new fashion marketplace "offers a carefully edited assortment of premium fashion, beauty, bridal and...
YONKERS, NY
paramuspost.com

Stop & Shop Donates 1,500 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Community FoodBank of New Jersey Between Periods of the New Jersey Devils-Calgary Flames Game

CFBNJ President Carlos Rodriguez Took the Ice to Spotlight Hunger in New Jersey. Newark, NJ (November 8, 2022)- Stop & Shop donated 1,500 Thanksgiving turkeys to The Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The donation was part of Stop & Shop’s annual Turkey Express program which provides more than 25,000 turkeys to hunger relief organizations across the supermarket’s footprint. The issue of food insecurity across the Garden State was highlighted during the second intermission of an NHL game played between the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames on Tuesday, November 8th at the Prudential Center Arena, when Community FoodBank of New Jersey President Carlos Rodriguez took part in the Stop & Shop Shoot-Out, attempting a center ice shot to secure the donation, but ultimately putting the spotlight on hunger in New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

A Progress Report on Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s

The excitement is building in Newark’s South Ward as the historic $150 million expansion project known as Newark Strong is transforming Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (NBI) and its neighborhood. The project represents a major investment in the medical center’s close relationship with its community. The new main...
NEWARK, NJ
