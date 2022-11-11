Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
She is the first woman to ever sit for a photographAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $10,000 sold in Bronx, Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets if you played Take 5 in the Bronx or in Brooklyn. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in the boroughs for Saturday’s midday drawing. The one sold in the Bronx is worth $10,243.50 and the one sold in Brooklyn is worth $10,263. The Bronx ticket was […]
Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in Parkchester
A lottery for affordable apartments for seniors is now available in the Parkchester neighborhood of The Bronx in a newly constructed development. It is one of several new housing currently under construction across the borough that is exclusively for seniors which is much needed in The Bronx.
Georgina Bloomberg Takes PEOPLE Behind Her Glam for the Humane Society's Annual To the Rescue! Gala
Georgina Bloomberg is professional equestrian, philanthropist and published author. But the role she might be most passionate about is animal activist. Bloomberg serves as the co-chair for the annual To the Rescue! gala, and is an active member on the Board of Directors of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Here she takes PEOPLE behind the scenes as she gets ready for the inspiring event Must Love Dogs (and Glam!) "I love having my hair and makeup done…it means I can...
New York YIMBY
Excavation Underway at 760 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Excavation is underway at 760 Madison Avenue, site of a 12-story mixed-use building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by SL Green Realty in a collaborative partnership with Giorgio Armani Corp., the 189-foot-tall structure will yield 91,179 square feet with 19 residential units and new Giorgio Armani flagship boutique spanning 19,387 square feet. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 65th Street.
Three people shot, one fatally, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a swanky Manhattan neighborhood Saturday night, The New York Post Reported. Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said. Upon arriving at 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th avenues, police found three gunshot victims.
NBC New York
Who Is Serving Up the Best Food in NYC? New List Ranks Top Restaurants
The debate over where to find the best food in New York City is a never-ending exercise bound to make your wallet lighter and your stomach fuller. It's nearly impossible to agree on who cooks up the best dish of food in the Big Apple, but that never stops the time-honored tradition of ranking which restaurants serve up the finest dining.
New Fashion Store Opens In Yonkers
A new clothing store has opened its first location in Westchester County. Les Coeurs Sauvages, located in Yonkers at 43 Cole Street #1170 in Ridge Hills, officially opened on Saturday, Oct. 29, store officials announced. The new fashion marketplace "offers a carefully edited assortment of premium fashion, beauty, bridal and...
paramuspost.com
Stop & Shop Donates 1,500 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Community FoodBank of New Jersey Between Periods of the New Jersey Devils-Calgary Flames Game
CFBNJ President Carlos Rodriguez Took the Ice to Spotlight Hunger in New Jersey. Newark, NJ (November 8, 2022)- Stop & Shop donated 1,500 Thanksgiving turkeys to The Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The donation was part of Stop & Shop’s annual Turkey Express program which provides more than 25,000 turkeys to hunger relief organizations across the supermarket’s footprint. The issue of food insecurity across the Garden State was highlighted during the second intermission of an NHL game played between the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames on Tuesday, November 8th at the Prudential Center Arena, when Community FoodBank of New Jersey President Carlos Rodriguez took part in the Stop & Shop Shoot-Out, attempting a center ice shot to secure the donation, but ultimately putting the spotlight on hunger in New Jersey.
AccuWeather Alert: A taste of winter
Tuesday will start off with the coldest temperatures of the season and by night, a wintry mix will arrive to the north and west of New York City
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Building Applications Filed with DOB for 5-Story Building at 2556 Briggs Avenue
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, five-story residential building at 2556 Briggs Avenue in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East Kingsbridge Road and East 194th Street, the lot is near the Kingsbridge Road subway...
thepositivecommunity.com
A Progress Report on Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s
The excitement is building in Newark’s South Ward as the historic $150 million expansion project known as Newark Strong is transforming Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (NBI) and its neighborhood. The project represents a major investment in the medical center’s close relationship with its community. The new main...
Neighbor Calls Police on 9-Year-Old Black Girl Who Was Spraying Spotted Lanternflies
The mother of a 9-year-old Black girl alleges her daughter was racially profiled after their White neighbor called the police last month while her daughter was trying to kill spotted lanternflies, an invasive species that imperil trees. On Oct. 22, Monique Joseph said at a city council meeting that her...
News 12
NYPD: 32-year-old man shot in the shin in Soundview
Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in Soundview early this morning. News 12 was told the victim was shot in the shin on Manor Avenue around 1 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. There is no word yet on any suspects.
People
