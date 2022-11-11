ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles’ Former Butler Believes ‘The Crown’ Is a Good Thing for the Royals Despite the ‘Difficult Subjects’

By Michelle Kapusta
 4 days ago

Netflix ‘s historical drama The Crown has never been thought of as something the royal family supports. Part of that is because it depicts their lives over the course of several decades and doesn’t leave out any of their salacious scandals and affairs.

Now, someone who worked for King Charles III for a number of years thinks the show’s existence is “great” for the royals.

The cast of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ on the red carpet at the season 5 world premiere in London | David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Why the king’s former butler thinks ‘The Crown’ is ‘great’ for the royals

Speaking on behalf of OnlineCasino.ca Grant Harrold, who worked as the current king’s butler from 2004 to 2011, shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet that he believes the royals can view the show as a good thing.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of debate over it but this is great, I think, for the royal family, and for The Crown ,” Harrold opined, adding, “Do they not say all PR is good PR?”

The former royal butler did acknowledge though how difficult the subject matter must be for the family since the series has ventured into the Princess Diana years.

He continued: “What’s difficult about this program, The Crown is based on a family and it is based partly on reality. It’s supposed to be partly factual because they are talking about things that actually happened. Now, there’s a lot of things they don’t know because the family is still alive today and there’s a lot of stuff that is confidential. They have to make up the bits they think they know or with the information that’s out there, which is a fair enough thing to do. I think what’s difficult is because with the subject being [Princess Diana] who is the mother of William and Harry and the ex-wife of the king, it’s a very difficult subject.

“They know what happened, they are aware of their emotions and aware of their upset, the stress … Whether it be right or wrong, it’s bringing it back up and reliving it.”

The accuracy of other show’s dramatizing the royals’ lives

Harrold also gave his take on the accuracy of other shows about Britian’s most famous family .

He explained: “There [are] a lot of programs out there about the royal family now, about the royal family in the past, a lot of those programs, we don’t know. How did we know what happened in Victoria’s time? We don’t. The diaries were altered by her children so the programs that get made are based on her diaries but her diaries were altered. Some of it’s fact, we know when people were born and when they got married, set events, set things, but there are things we don’t know about. What’s difficult is these programs do have bits that get added on to them, they don’t know. And that is part of a drama.

“The thing about the royal family is they don’t come out and say ‘that’s true,’ ‘that’s false,’ they just don’t do it.”

The British royal family watching a fly past from the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour | Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

RELATED – 'The Crown': King Charles III's Former Butler Reveals Why the Portrayal of Camilla in the Series Is 'Unfair'

Some tried to stop Netflix from releasing the new season without a disclaimer

There has been some controversy surrounding the fifth season of The Crown over the turbulent time period it covers and Netflix’s decision not to put a fiction disclaimer at the beginning of every episode.

“Whether you need to put a disclaimer up or not, I don’t know. I really don’t know and I understand the panic because how do you get around that?” Harrold said. “If you start putting disclaimers up there, are you going to start putting disclaimers up on Victoria ? On programs about King George V, George III, George II, George I?”

In an open letter to The Times in October, Dame Judi Dench joined the calls of those who have been demanding a disclaimer be added ahead of each episode of the show. Dench also hit out at the streaming giant for “being willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.”

Related
People

Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do

While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
Fox News

King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
RadarOnline

Prince Andrew Spotted With Sarah Ferguson Hours After Ghislaine Maxwell Claimed She Felt 'So Bad For Him' During Virginia Giuffre Scandal

Prince Andrew was spotted looking pale and disheartened while driving through Windsor with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, mere hours after his rumored former lover Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that she still "cares" for him. The convicted sex trafficker spoke out about their relationship as well as Andrew's high profile legal battle...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth & Jackie Kennedy’s Relationship Was Reportedly So Much Different Than Everyone Was Led to Believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an age-old myth that Jackie Kennedy didn’t get along with Queen Elizabeth II, but a new book from a very reliable source is debunking that story. Jackie’s former secret service agent, Clint Hill, served the former first lady from 1960-1964 and was in the presidential vehicle the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. He’s now setting the record straight in his memoir, My Travels With Mrs. Kennedy, co-authored with his wife Lisa McCubbin Hill.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
