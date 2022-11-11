ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Relationship With the Royal Family ‘Hasn’t Improved’ Since the Death of Queen Elizabeth Says Royal Expert

By Sheiresa Ngo
 4 days ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised many people when they joined Prince William and Kate Middleton during the walkabout after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It looked like this could be the beginning of a strengthened relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family. However, one royal expert says their relationship hasn’t changed.

How the palace has responded to ‘The Crown’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqCIV_0j6f5eQu00
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

There has been a lot of fuss over The Crown Season 5. Some experts say the series could be “damaging” for King Charles and the royal family because episodes re-enact scandals that may have been long forgotten (such as “ tampongate ”). Valentine Low, a royal expert and author of Courtiers , says the palace hasn’t said much about the latest season of The Crown .

“The palace has publicly been trying to say nothing; they’ve been trying to ignore it,” says Low during an interview with Sky News . “Behind the scenes, I think they’ve been pretty concerned. They worry about the king’s reputation. There’s been frankly a lot of hysteria about The Crown . Some of the papers in Britain have been really going for it, really attacking The Crown . “

Low doesn’t think The Crown will have a long-term impact on King Charles’ reputation. He says “it’s just television,” so he doesn’t see how this could hold him back for long.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship hasn’t improved according to Valentine Low

RELATED : Meghan Markle ‘Couldn’t Care Less What the Royal Family Thinks Anymore’ Says Royal Expert

When asked about the current state of Meghan and Harry’s relationship with the royal family, Low says things are not good right now. “They haven’t improved, they’re at a pretty low ebb,” says Low. “The royal family, the palace, they’re all waiting for Harry’s book [ Spare ] to come out. No one knows what’s in the book yet and they’re pretty nervous because Harry could say a lot of awful things. The family relations are not good.”

Low says it was apparent from the walkabout Harry and Meghan took before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral that the relationship with the royal family wasn’t in a good place. According to Low, “there was no warmth” between the duke and duchess and the royal family members.

“Clearly, relations between Harry and his father and Harry and his brother, they’re still not good,” continues Low. He goes on to say he thinks Harry is aware his book could cause problems within the royal family, but he feels like “he needs to tell his truth.”

Valentine Low believes things could get better

Low is hopeful that relations between Harry and Meghan and the royal family will improve. “This could only get better,” says Low. “If [Harry] tells it like it is from his point of view, we’ll just carry on in the same mess we are now. It won’t make things much worse because they’re already pretty bad at the moment. If he pulls back it might improve.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .

Comments / 6

Marion Reed Meyash
1d ago

It would be wise for King Charles III to go to Parliament and request Harry and his American family be stripped of all royalty titles and ties to the monarchy. Obviously, blood means nothing to Harry. He was always a rebellious individual. Harry and his narcissistic liar wife like to use their titles for personal gain by stepping into royal business as rivalries.

Reply
7
ChowderBerryCrunch
1d ago

Why would it? I've said from the beginning once the queen is gone, things are gonna get much worse. the queen was never the problem to begin with.

Reply
3
lildet
1d ago

As long as Meghan keeps lying nothing can change.

Reply(1)
14
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

