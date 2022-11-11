Norwalk police seize 3 illegal weapons after shots fired incident locks down 2 elementary schools

Norwalk police say three illegal weapons are off the street after an incident that forced two South Norwalk elementary schools into secure mode Wednesday.

Police say they were called to Merritt Street a little after 12 p.m. Wednesday after a resident reported shots fired.

Officers say they quickly took 18-year-old Jahmari Rodriguez, of Bridgeport, and 19-year-old Jermaine Joseph, of Norwalk, into custody, along with a third suspect who is a juvenile.

Authorities say all three suspects had pistols, which were seized by police.

Nearby South Norwalk School and Side By Side Charter School were locked down until the incident was resolved.

Police say an occupied car was hit with gunfire but that no one was hurt, and there's no threat to the public at this time.