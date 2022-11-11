ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Adams announces shutdown of Randall's Island migrant relief center

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Mayor Eric Adams has announced that the migrant center at Randall's Island will be shut down next week.

The mayor's office also says that a new relief center for asylum-seeking adult men will open at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan.

Migrants currently at the Randall's Island site will be offered transport to the hotel starting next week.

According to the mayor's office, this move is being done as the number of single men seeking asylum has slowed down in recent weeks.

Comments / 15

sh bas
3d ago

now that $ millions for accommodations thar included laundry services and x box lounges has been spent....we would rather pay hotel owners the going rate nightly to.house illegals with taxpayer money

Reply
6
Saxon Woods
3d ago

Imagine given my that money 💰 to struggling families instead of illegals… 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ really disgusting that they are allowed to do this and Nothing from our comatose citizens

Reply(2)
7
missylong
3d ago

guess it wasn't good enough for them all that money TV Xboxes couches gee I could use one lol 😂 now hotels think I will send Mayor big shot a email anyone know what Restaurant he will be at tonight?

Reply
2
 

Related
News 12

Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy

An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Staten Island man sent to Rikers Island in $500K condo board feud; ‘A broken man’ says his wife

Something about New York’s legal system doesn’t seem right to Joseph Riccardi, who is jailed because he won’t spend up to $500,000 to meet the demands of his Staten Island condo board. “There are people committing serious crimes who don’t even have to post bail and are free,” Riccardi told the Daily News. “Yet, I’m on Rikers? It’s absolutely ridiculous.” “I’m a 57-year-old grandfather, worked ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

New legislative package to take housing crisis head-on

Mayor Adams announced on Monday a package of laws designed to help with the housing crisis in New York City. A part of the new package is targeted to help New Yorkers in the shelter system exit or avoid the system entirely by helping unsheltered homeless New Yorkers get placed directly into supportive housing. This will be done through a pilot program called Street to Housing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

