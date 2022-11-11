Mayor Adams announces shutdown of Randall's Island migrant relief center

Mayor Eric Adams has announced that the migrant center at Randall's Island will be shut down next week.

The mayor's office also says that a new relief center for asylum-seeking adult men will open at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan.

Migrants currently at the Randall's Island site will be offered transport to the hotel starting next week.

According to the mayor's office, this move is being done as the number of single men seeking asylum has slowed down in recent weeks.