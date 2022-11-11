Read full article on original website
Virginia man taken into custody after fatally shooting dog
A Virginia man is in custody after he shot and killed a dog during a verbal altercation with its owner. He is charged with animal cruelty and is being held without bond.
13-year-old gunned down while raking leaves in front yard of Maryland home
Antoine and Juanita Agnew joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday to discuss the murder of their 13-year-old son who was shot while raking leaves.
Police ID Victim Killed In Prince George's County Shooting
The Prince George's County Police Department has identified the 30-year-old father gunned down in Maryland. Laurel resident Walter Billy Manning III was shot and killed on Thursday, Nov. 10 at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive, officials say. On the night of the fatal incident,...
2-year-old boy shoots himself in Prince William County; mother wanted for child neglect
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for the mother of a 2-year-old boy after he shot himself towards the end of October. The Prince William County Police Department released information about the incident on Nov. 10. Child Protective Services contacted police on Oct. 26 after Christalle Phillips Moat, […]
Maryland 13-year-old fatally shot while raking leaves
A 13-year-old boy in Maryland was fatally shot on Tuesday evening while raking leaves, and police have no suspects in custody after the incident.
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police
A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
Virginia homeowner shoots intruder who broke into residence
Fairfax, Virginia police said an Oakton man shot and killed an intruder who broke into his home on Waples Mill Road on Wednesday night.
WUSA
Judge tosses conviction of woman convicted of killing her mother and sister
A daughter convicted of shooting her mom and sister to death in her mom's McLean home -- for money and jealousy. A Fairfax County judge tossed out Megan Hargan's con.
Northern Virginia builder demolished homes, stole clients’ money
A Northern Virginia builder pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding his clients after he agreed to build them new homes, but instead simply demolished their existing homes and left them in the lurch.
Washington woman allegedly buried alive by husband over retirement money seen for first time since attack
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
Fairfax County survey shows highest rate of depression among some students in a decade
A report from Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools found that students saw sharp increases in depression and suicidal thoughts during the 2021 school year.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother's porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood
DC police are still hunting for three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on his grandmother's porch. The teen was killed about a year after his dad was also murdered.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield to start vs Ravens, PJ Walker out with high ankle sprain
Carolina Panthers coach Stever Wilks announced Monday that Baker Mayfield will be starting Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after PJ Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.
Fox News
