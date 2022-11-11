ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police

A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
CENTREVILLE, VA
