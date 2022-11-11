ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 300th bus of Illegal immigrants left for Chicago as ‘Biden does nothing’ on border

By Louis Casiano
Fox News
 4 days ago
Comments / 171

Jody
3d ago

Keep it up. Since our government doesn’t look to limite the financial burdens of their immigration policy let’s spread out the burden to all of Americans not just southern states.

Reply(12)
49
Jerry Bennett
3d ago

pretty much over run here and I am way north. Must have been from bidens midnight flights and voters just passed an expansion on medicaid so they have better health insurance then I do after 40+ years of back breaking work for it.

Reply(2)
20
l fidler
3d ago

these are the Democrats new voters and work force. reducing us to a third world country. I hope joey and Harris are impeached

Reply(2)
38
