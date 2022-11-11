Read full article on original website
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAOrange County, CA
Hundreds of families attended turkey giveaway & health fair at Lincoln Park YMCA
Hundreds of families attended a turkey giveaway and health fair at a Lincoln Park YMCA. The event was put on by Assemblymember Akliah Weber in partnership with SD Food Bank & Jackie Robinson YMCA.
Mama’s Kitchen preps for annual pie sale
Volunteers for Mama's Kitchen are hard at work prepping for the 18th annual Mama's Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale.
San Diego weekly Reader
Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, Annual Turkey Calling Show
Enjoy over 450 food, arts and crafts vendors plus four entertainment stages, children’s rides, Bike Valets, and the kid/dog-friendly beer garden.. In the Holiday Street Fair, continuous since 1989, children’s rides, two stages of live entertainment and food and drink refreshments provide an attractive setting for the public and a great boon to our vendors.Enjoy the music of popular local bands in The Lumberyard Courtyard and dance, music and other entertainment on the Community Stage next to Ace Hardware. Take your young ones to the Kids Zone for a variety of fun activities, and walk your furry friends into Dog Zone for some treats and special attention. When it’s time for a bite or a drink, the options are abundant, from the unique food vendors in the street fair to the 40+ restaurants and bars in our downtown.
2,000 Holiday Gifts Handmade by San Diego Woodworkers on Sale Nov. 18-19
Santa and his many elves at the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association have been getting ready for the annual two-day holiday gift sale on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, in their recently renovated and expanded shop in the Miramar area. The sale hours are 9.a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday...
northcountydailystar.com
2022 Thanksgiving-in-a-Box Distribution
Every year, Lifeline partners with North Coast Church to provide some of our clients with all the elements necessary for preparing a Family Thanksgiving Dinner. Donors provide the food, allowing the families “to gather ‘round the stovetop”, preparing their Thanksgiving meal together. Volunteers are needed to help...
localemagazine.com
5 Reasons Draft Republic in San Marcos Is the Best Place to Host Any Type of Celebration
With an Arcade, Bowling Alley and Golf Simulator, This Restaurant Is a Hub for All Things Entertainment. Looking for a spot to host your next event in North County? Whether it’s a bachelor or bachelorette party, or a birthday bash, we know just the place! Get your fill of every kind of fun at Draft Republic in San Marcos, a space so large it has designated zones of its own—”fun zones”, to be exact. Find a nature-enhanced beer garden, homey fire tables for dining, a Full Swing golf simulator and so much more at this master attraction space! No matter which spot you decide to spend your time in, you’ll be able to indulge in the restaurant’s two full bars with 40+ beers on tap including beer selections from resident on-site brewery, Rouleur Brewing Company. Read on for five special occasions Draft Republic is perfect for.
athomeincarlsbad.com
2022 Holiday at the Rancho in Carlsbad
The 2022 holiday season is under way in Carlsbad with events over the next few weeks, including Holiday at the Rancho. You can #ShopSmall at Small Business Saturday on November 26th in Carlsbad Village. What a great opportunity to work on your holiday shopping and support our local merchants. Next...
KPBS
1,000 turkey giveaway and health fair set for Nov. 12
Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and on Saturday, 1,000 turkeys will be given away at the 79th Assembly District Annual Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair. The turkeys will be distributed at the Jackie Robinson YMCA starting at 10 a.m, courtesy of The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.
thevistapress.com
What Is Happening At The Vista Elks Lodge
The Thanksgiving Day Dinner time will be from 12pm to 3pm. The dinner is open to all Elks, their families, and invited guests. The cost of $15 per person ($8 for kids 10 and under), and active military eat for free. This will be a wonderful meal overseen by our...
NBC San Diego
14-Year-Old With Memory Loss Missing Following SeaWorld Band Trip: SDPD
San Diego police searched Monday for a 14-year-old at-risk boy who disappeared while at SeaWorld with his high school band. Angel Rodas-Ramirez was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m. when the students were allowed to go into the park for free time, according to San Diego police. Rodas-Ramirez took his...
chulavistatoday.com
Events happening in San Diego throughout November!
Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
Walk takes over De Anza Cove to raise awareness about homelessness in San Diego
This Homeless Awareness Month Homeaid in San Diego is working to end homelessness in our community.
northcountydailystar.com
Beauty and The Beast Jr. Encore!! Encore!! What a production!
The opening night, 11/11/2022, of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr. at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside was a HIT!! Where do I begin…. The set for this production was very professional and impressive, to say the least. The setting for the castle perfectly suited the stage and space. The props that were moved on and off stage were vibrant and just enough to depict the change in environment. I loved how the settings and props afforded the cast an opportunity to create depth within their space. There was a dungeon and an upper East and West Wings, it was clear that the castle was a multi-level house and that each room was located on a different floor. As a fan of Beauty and the Beast, as soon as I saw the set, my eyes were drawn to the vibrant red rose in the glass capsule in the West Wing. I couldn’t help but wondered how the infamous rose petals would fall throughout the production as it sat untouched. Fortunately, as scripted, the last petal fell on cue and I thought, “how did they do it?”
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Students Recognized as Rising Stars by Local Community
OCEANSIDE, Calif., Congratulations to November’s Rising Stars- Vaeh Dunn from Surfside Educational Academy. These 12th grade students will be honored for rising above their circumstances Tuesday, Nov. 15th, from 8-9:30 a.m. when the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce hosts its Rising Star Student of the Month program for the 2022-23 school year. The event will be at the William A. Wagner Aquatic Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside.
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in Encinitas, By a Local (Best Places & Areas)
For a fairly small beach city in North County San Diego, there are some great choices for where to stay in Encinitas. Encinitas is broken up into a variety of neighborhoods, each with its own distinct charm and feel. I was born and raised in Encinitas, and I can assure you that, whether you’re visiting Encinitas for a week or a month, you’ll find an excellent place to stay.
iebusinessdaily.com
Camacho named head nurse for Temecula Valley Hospital
Angie Camacho has been named Temecula Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer. A registered nurse for more than 20 years, Camacho was most recently administrator and chief nursing officer at Chino Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital, according to a statement on Temecula Valley’s website. She began...
bodyshopbusiness.com
J & R Auto Body & Paint Becomes First 1Collision in San Diego
1Collision has announced the addition of J&R Auto Body and Paint in Vista, Calif. The independent family-owned business has provided collision repair and vehicle restorations in North County, San Diego, for more than 15 years. “We joined 1Collision because of its reputation in the collision repair industry,” said Denisse Barragan,...
Neighbors in Chula Vista react to violent house party that turned deadly
Neighbors describe young people scattering, jumping over fences and streaming out of a home, where a house party had been going on for hours.
10 displaced after mobile home park fire
Ten people are displaced after a fire broke out at a National City mobile home park Saturday morning.
Oceanside residential condo units damaged in fire
Three units were damaged in a residential condo fire in Oceanside on Sunday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a news release.
