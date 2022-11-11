ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, Annual Turkey Calling Show

Enjoy over 450 food, arts and crafts vendors plus four entertainment stages, children’s rides, Bike Valets, and the kid/dog-friendly beer garden.. In the Holiday Street Fair, continuous since 1989, children’s rides, two stages of live entertainment and food and drink refreshments provide an attractive setting for the public and a great boon to our vendors.Enjoy the music of popular local bands in The Lumberyard Courtyard and dance, music and other entertainment on the Community Stage next to Ace Hardware. Take your young ones to the Kids Zone for a variety of fun activities, and walk your furry friends into Dog Zone for some treats and special attention. When it’s time for a bite or a drink, the options are abundant, from the unique food vendors in the street fair to the 40+ restaurants and bars in our downtown.
ENCINITAS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

2022 Thanksgiving-in-a-Box Distribution

Every year, Lifeline partners with North Coast Church to provide some of our clients with all the elements necessary for preparing a Family Thanksgiving Dinner. Donors provide the food, allowing the families “to gather ‘round the stovetop”, preparing their Thanksgiving meal together. Volunteers are needed to help...
VISTA, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Reasons Draft Republic in San Marcos Is the Best Place to Host Any Type of Celebration

With an Arcade, Bowling Alley and Golf Simulator, This Restaurant Is a Hub for All Things Entertainment. Looking for a spot to host your next event in North County? Whether it’s a bachelor or bachelorette party, or a birthday bash, we know just the place! Get your fill of every kind of fun at Draft Republic in San Marcos, a space so large it has designated zones of its own—”fun zones”, to be exact. Find a nature-enhanced beer garden, homey fire tables for dining, a Full Swing golf simulator and so much more at this master attraction space! No matter which spot you decide to spend your time in, you’ll be able to indulge in the restaurant’s two full bars with 40+ beers on tap including beer selections from resident on-site brewery, Rouleur Brewing Company. Read on for five special occasions Draft Republic is perfect for.
SAN MARCOS, CA
athomeincarlsbad.com

2022 Holiday at the Rancho in Carlsbad

The 2022 holiday season is under way in Carlsbad with events over the next few weeks, including Holiday at the Rancho. You can #ShopSmall at Small Business Saturday on November 26th in Carlsbad Village. What a great opportunity to work on your holiday shopping and support our local merchants. Next...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

1,000 turkey giveaway and health fair set for Nov. 12

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and on Saturday, 1,000 turkeys will be given away at the 79th Assembly District Annual Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair. The turkeys will be distributed at the Jackie Robinson YMCA starting at 10 a.m, courtesy of The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

What Is Happening At The Vista Elks Lodge

The Thanksgiving Day Dinner time will be from 12pm to 3pm. The dinner is open to all Elks, their families, and invited guests. The cost of $15 per person ($8 for kids 10 and under), and active military eat for free. This will be a wonderful meal overseen by our...
chulavistatoday.com

Events happening in San Diego throughout November!

Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Beauty and The Beast Jr. Encore!! Encore!! What a production!

The opening night, 11/11/2022, of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr. at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside was a HIT!! Where do I begin…. The set for this production was very professional and impressive, to say the least. The setting for the castle perfectly suited the stage and space. The props that were moved on and off stage were vibrant and just enough to depict the change in environment. I loved how the settings and props afforded the cast an opportunity to create depth within their space. There was a dungeon and an upper East and West Wings, it was clear that the castle was a multi-level house and that each room was located on a different floor. As a fan of Beauty and the Beast, as soon as I saw the set, my eyes were drawn to the vibrant red rose in the glass capsule in the West Wing. I couldn’t help but wondered how the infamous rose petals would fall throughout the production as it sat untouched. Fortunately, as scripted, the last petal fell on cue and I thought, “how did they do it?”
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Students Recognized as Rising Stars by Local Community

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Congratulations to November’s Rising Stars- Vaeh Dunn from Surfside Educational Academy. These 12th grade students will be honored for rising above their circumstances Tuesday, Nov. 15th, from 8-9:30 a.m. when the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce hosts its Rising Star Student of the Month program for the 2022-23 school year. The event will be at the William A. Wagner Aquatic Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside.
OCEANSIDE, CA
travellemming.com

Where to Stay in Encinitas, By a Local (Best Places & Areas)

For a fairly small beach city in North County San Diego, there are some great choices for where to stay in Encinitas. Encinitas is broken up into a variety of neighborhoods, each with its own distinct charm and feel. I was born and raised in Encinitas, and I can assure you that, whether you’re visiting Encinitas for a week or a month, you’ll find an excellent place to stay.
ENCINITAS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Camacho named head nurse for Temecula Valley Hospital

Angie Camacho has been named Temecula Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer. A registered nurse for more than 20 years, Camacho was most recently administrator and chief nursing officer at Chino Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital, according to a statement on Temecula Valley’s website. She began...
TEMECULA, CA
bodyshopbusiness.com

J & R Auto Body & Paint Becomes First 1Collision in San Diego

1Collision has announced the addition of J&R Auto Body and Paint in Vista, Calif. The independent family-owned business has provided collision repair and vehicle restorations in North County, San Diego, for more than 15 years. “We joined 1Collision because of its reputation in the collision repair industry,” said Denisse Barragan,...
VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy