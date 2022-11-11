49ers Notebook: ‘Somber mood’ following Verrett injury; Lance update; Mitchell’s role after McCaffrey trade

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan: No 49ers injuries vs. Chargers but Danny Gray suffered pre-game injury
The good news is that, for the second game in a row, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't have any in-game injuries to report during his post-game press conference. Defensive end Charles Omenihu and safety Tashaun Gipson briefly left the game in the third quarter but returned. The...
49ers-Chargers: Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead among 6 inactives for Niners
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) Armstead is the only player on the active 49ers' roster who is inactive for this game due to an injury. The 49ers ruled him out on Friday due to foot and ankle injuries. The team also ruled out Jason Verrett after the cornerback suffered an Achilles injury last week. On Friday, San Francisco placed him on the injured reserve list, ending his season.
“It kind of actually blew my mind”: Kyle Shanahan, 49ers players react to Dre Greenlaw ejection
The San Francisco 49ers gutted out a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Unfortunately, they had to do it without Dre Greenlaw in the second half. Officials ejected the linebacker toward the end of the second quarter after ruling that he committed an unnecessary roughness penalty.
Recap: 49ers shut out Chargers in second half to gut out 22-16 win
After a shaky first half that left them trailing the underdog Los Angeles Chargers at halftime, the San Francisco 49ers put together a second-half shutout to come away with a hard-fought 22-16 win at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night. The 49ers trailed 16-10 at the break due in part to...
49ers-Chargers: RB Elijah Mitchell shines in return from injury, says he and Christian McCaffrey can be NFL’s best duo
Christian McCaffrey was the center of attention in the 49ers backfield heading into Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it wound up being Elijah Mitchell who shined the brightest in the team's 22-16 win, which came as a bit of a surprise considering where each running back was before the week started.
Chargers at 49ers, Week 10 predictions: How confident are fans that the Niners win?
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, November 13 at 5:20 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. This...
NBC Sports
Collinsworth can't understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...
Pac-12 Offensive Coordinator Fired Sunday Night
Another Sunday night, another college football coaching change. According to reports out of California, the Cal Bears have fired two prominent offensive coaches on Sunday evening. Both offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have been fired by the Pac-12 program. "Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and...
49ers activate Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, two others from IR ahead of Chargers game
As expected, the San Francisco 49ers have officially activated four players off the injured reserve list. They are running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, and defensive end Jordan Willis. All are returning from knee injuries. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan informed reporters that the...
Jerry Rice reveals where 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk can improve his game
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk led the San Francisco 49ers with 84 receiving yards on six receptions against the Los Angeles Chargers defense. It was his fourth consecutive game of 81-or-more receiving yards as the wideout continues to be on pace for his first 1,000-yard NFL season. There were mistakes, though....
49ers Notebook: Did Sunday’s win mean more? Two huge passing plays; Defense’s simple secret to second half success
Sunday's 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers wasn't pretty for the San Francisco 49ers -- but was it more valuable than a blowout?. That was among the many topics the 49ers discussed with reporters following the win. We've already discussed some of them at length (see also: Reaction to Dre Greenlaw's ejection; Elijah Mitchell Shines in return; Jimmie Ward has a warning for QBs), and now we're going to recap some of the other topics in this version of 49ers Notebook. Let's get right to it...
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers react to 22-16 win vs. Chargers
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday night's 22-16 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright. Injuries, none in...
Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown looks ahead to Sunday’s third meeting vs. Warriors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Saturday’s practice in Sacramento, Kings head coach Mike Brown chats about Friday’s victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles, the way his team has battled back form an 0-4 start to the season to be a game under the .500 mark, previews a third matchup in 12 games with the […]
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why 49ers kept practicing after Verrett injury
SANTA CLARA -- In the immediate aftermath of respected veteran Jason Verrett’s season-ending Achilles tear during practice on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gathered the team around. Shanahan offered the team the opportunity to end practice on the spot. “It seems like once a year, when a cart has...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo shares halftime message from 49ers’ win over Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers picked up a critical win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. Justin Herbert immediately put the Chargers on the board with a touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter on the opening drive of the game. L.A. built up a 13-3 lead before the 49ers found the endzone thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo and were up 16-10 heading into halftime.
NBC Sports
Irvin believes OBJ will choose either 49ers or Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. soon will decide which team he will play for to close out the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. The free agent wide receiver remains unsigned after tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory, sidelining him for the entire offseason and throughout the first half of the regular season.
PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Chargers, plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 5-4 after a 22-16 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers...
Key stats from the 49ers’ 22-16 Week 10 win vs. the Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 5-4 on the season after a 22-16 Week 10 win against to the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. With the Win…. The...
Yardbarker
49ers Notebook: Shanahan talks Verrett; No guarantee Kinlaw returns for Week 11; Ebukam 'has a chance' for Sunday; Reinforcements coming
On Friday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters about Jason Verrett's injury. The veteran cornerback suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during Wednesday's practice. It's yet another injury to add to the lengthy list of season-ending injuries sustained throughout his nine NFL seasons. Shanahan admitted that he...
NBC Sports
Armstead, Ebukam to miss 49ers' Week 10 clash vs. Chargers
The 49ers will be missing two key defensive players in their "Sunday Night Football" clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. Defensive ends Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam were designated inactive 90 minutes before kickoff at Levi's Stadium. Armstead was ruled out of the game on Friday's injury report, but Ebukam was listed as questionable with quadricep and Achilles injuries.
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0