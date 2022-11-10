ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Injury news on Cooper Kupp seems positive

The Los Angeles Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, dropped to 3-6, and Cooper Kupp got hurt. While things seem pretty terrible for the Rams right now, the injury news on Kupp could have been worse. Kupp was going up for a John Wolford pass in the...
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was not happy with refs in Chiefs game

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was quite vocal Sunday in her opinion of the officiating during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brittany Mahomes was particularly livid over a second quarter hit on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who took a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Andre Cisco. Smith-Schuster left the game after the hit and did not return.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explains puzzling decision

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explained what appeared to be a puzzling decision after his team’s 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Linebacker Myles Jack wasn’t inactive on Sunday, but he didn’t play a down against the Saints. Jack, who has been dealing...
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders have reportedly sent strong message to Josh McDaniels

The Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas is off to a horrendous start, but it does not sound like the Raiders are planning to part ways with their new head coach anytime soon. After the Raiders lost 25-20 at home to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, rumors began to swirl that McDaniels may already be on the hot seat. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, McDaniels has been given assurances that he will return as the head coach in Las Vegas next season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Browns bracing for big development next week

The next time the Cleveland Browns take the practice field, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be under center. Beginning on Monday, Watson will be permitted to rejoin his teammates after serving a lengthy suspension as part of his settlement with the NFL. The veteran quarterback had been accused of sexual misconduct by roughly two dozen women during his time with the Houston Texans.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills offer big hint about Josh Allen injury status

The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication regarding the quarterback’s health. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Justin Jefferson made miracle one-handed catch

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Sunday made one of the best catches of the season, and it could not have come at a more crucial time. The Vikings were trailing the Buffalo Bills 27-23 late in the fourth quarter when Jefferson made an insane one-handed catch on 4th-and-18 to keep their drive alive. Cam Lewis looked like he had an interception lined up, but Jefferson somehow took the ball away from the Bills cornerback with one hand.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet

The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned with the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Texans send strong message to Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks has done nothing to hide his frustration with the Houston Texans since they chose not to trade him earlier this month, and the team is clearly not thrilled with Cooks, either. Cooks is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Unlike all of the...
HOUSTON, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Saints vs. Steelers Live on 11/13

The New Orleans Saints take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. On Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Saints (3-6) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Saints vs. Steelers. Disclosure: Links...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Daboll flipped out on Giants over false start penalty

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was not happy with his team during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Daboll, who is not exactly known for being animated on the sideline, lost his cool after offensive lineman Jack Anderson committed a false start penalty at the start of the second quarter. The Giants had lined up to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the Houston 36 when Anderson jumped early. Daboll absolutely ripped into the second-year player.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Did Colt McCoy’s friends tip off he would start vs. Rams?

Kyler Murray was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury, and that news did not come as a surprise to Colt McCoy’s friends. McCoy, who is Arizona’s backup, may have been informed on Saturday that he would be getting the start in Los Angeles. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, some of McCoy’s friends called the Rams on Saturday to purchase “a bunch of tickets” to the game.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
22K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy