Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted PredecessorIBWAAHouston, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Ron Rivera sends clear message about Colts’ Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach attracted criticism from many corners of the NFL. On Saturday, a current NFL head coach even made clear that he was less than impressed by the move. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was asked about his...
Matt LaFleur had classy message for Mike McCarthy in postgame handshake
Matt LaFleur had a classy message for Mike McCarthy during the postgame handshake after Sunday’s Week 10 game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. McCarthy was making his return to Lambeau Field to face his former team after coaching the Packers from 2006-2018. LaFleur is the man who took over the job after McCarthy was let go.
Injury news on Cooper Kupp seems positive
The Los Angeles Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, dropped to 3-6, and Cooper Kupp got hurt. While things seem pretty terrible for the Rams right now, the injury news on Kupp could have been worse. Kupp was going up for a John Wolford pass in the...
Bill Belichick wants 1 NFL rule changed after Bills-Vikings mishap
The NFL was fortunate that a major officiating error did not cost the Minnesota Vikings a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and Bill Belichick thinks the mishap was further evidence that the league needs to make at least one big change to its replay review rules. Buffalo was...
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was not happy with refs in Chiefs game
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was quite vocal Sunday in her opinion of the officiating during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brittany Mahomes was particularly livid over a second quarter hit on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who took a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Andre Cisco. Smith-Schuster left the game after the hit and did not return.
atozsports.com
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explains puzzling decision
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explained what appeared to be a puzzling decision after his team’s 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Linebacker Myles Jack wasn’t inactive on Sunday, but he didn’t play a down against the Saints. Jack, who has been dealing...
Fans furious after FOX switches away from Bills-Vikings game
The NFL’s broadcasting rules were the source of a lot of anger Sunday after some fans were prevented from seeing the end of the dramatic game between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. FOX had the broadcast of the Bills-Vikings game, but also had the broadcast of the late...
Raiders have reportedly sent strong message to Josh McDaniels
The Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas is off to a horrendous start, but it does not sound like the Raiders are planning to part ways with their new head coach anytime soon. After the Raiders lost 25-20 at home to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, rumors began to swirl that McDaniels may already be on the hot seat. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, McDaniels has been given assurances that he will return as the head coach in Las Vegas next season.
Booger McFarland names the 1 team NFL coaches do not want to face
Booger McFarland says there is one team out there that NFL coaches do not want to face. McFarland joined Suzy Kolber and Adam Schefter on ESPN at halftime of the Week 10 “Monday Night Football” game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Schefter had mentioned the 49ers, which led McFarland to talk about San Francisco.
Browns bracing for big development next week
The next time the Cleveland Browns take the practice field, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be under center. Beginning on Monday, Watson will be permitted to rejoin his teammates after serving a lengthy suspension as part of his settlement with the NFL. The veteran quarterback had been accused of sexual misconduct by roughly two dozen women during his time with the Houston Texans.
Bills offer big hint about Josh Allen injury status
The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication regarding the quarterback’s health. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s...
Video: Justin Jefferson made miracle one-handed catch
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Sunday made one of the best catches of the season, and it could not have come at a more crucial time. The Vikings were trailing the Buffalo Bills 27-23 late in the fourth quarter when Jefferson made an insane one-handed catch on 4th-and-18 to keep their drive alive. Cam Lewis looked like he had an interception lined up, but Jefferson somehow took the ball away from the Bills cornerback with one hand.
Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet
The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned with the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
Texans send strong message to Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks has done nothing to hide his frustration with the Houston Texans since they chose not to trade him earlier this month, and the team is clearly not thrilled with Cooks, either. Cooks is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Unlike all of the...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Saints vs. Steelers Live on 11/13
The New Orleans Saints take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. On Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Saints (3-6) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Saints vs. Steelers. Disclosure: Links...
Brian Daboll flipped out on Giants over false start penalty
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was not happy with his team during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Daboll, who is not exactly known for being animated on the sideline, lost his cool after offensive lineman Jack Anderson committed a false start penalty at the start of the second quarter. The Giants had lined up to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the Houston 36 when Anderson jumped early. Daboll absolutely ripped into the second-year player.
Mark Davis makes clear statement about Josh McDaniels’ status
The Las Vegas Raiders’ awful season has raised questions in some circles about the immediate future of first-year head coach Josh McDaniels. Owner Mark Davis, however, is trying to put that speculation to bed. Davis gave McDaniels a firm vote of confidence Monday despite the team’s 2-7 start, arguing...
Did Colt McCoy’s friends tip off he would start vs. Rams?
Kyler Murray was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury, and that news did not come as a surprise to Colt McCoy’s friends. McCoy, who is Arizona’s backup, may have been informed on Saturday that he would be getting the start in Los Angeles. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, some of McCoy’s friends called the Rams on Saturday to purchase “a bunch of tickets” to the game.
Michael Thomas calls out Saints again over handling of injury
The relationship between Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints has deteriorated over the past two seasons, and Thomas made it fairly clear on Sunday that he is still unhappy with the team. Thomas did not play at all last season due to an ankle injury. He underwent surgery in...
Video: Rachaad White ragdolls Quandre Diggs with vicious stiffarm
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Rachaad White has been trying to make a case for more playing time in recent weeks, and the running back had his strongest statement of the season on Sunday. White was heavily involved in the Bucs’ offensive game plan. The former Arizona State star showed off...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
22K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0