AZFamily
Beware of scammers trying to steal your down payment
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences. Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Updated:...
AZFamily
Hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season
On Your Side checked out the best toy purchases for the kiddos. If the 2021 holiday season was the year of scarcity, expect big promotions this time around. And while inflation continues, expect décor to remain cheap. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood.
KTAR.com
Phoenix woman who used COVID PPP loans to buy cars gets 5 years for fraud
PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman was recently sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program loans meant to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Celestine Coletta Strong, 46, was accused of filing false application information and using the loans to buy luxury...
AZFamily
Consumer Reports: Facebook ads can be dangerous and even illegal
Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
AZFamily
Let COIT Cleaning and Restoration get your home in shape for the holidays
PHOENIX (COIT Cleaning and Restoration) - With the holidays approaching, family and loved ones will be gathering. COIT Cleaning and Restoration can help you get your home ready.
KTAR.com
Court orders Arizona business to pay $521K in back wages to 253 employees
PHOENIX — An Arizona-based home care provider has been ordered to pay over $521,000 in back wages and liquidated damages to 253 employees. Urgent Home Care Inc, which gives in-home care to older adults, denied employees overtime by only paying straight-time rates for overtime hours worked, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Students considering options after Biden's loan debt relief program shuts down
The application for the federal student debt relief program shut down after a federal judge shut down the program.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Phoenix woman gets prison time for spending pandemic relief on luxurious car
PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining loans from the government's Paycheck Protection Program. Celestine Coletta Strong, 46, was sentenced last week to spend five years in prison after she...
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
kjzz.org
Mesa offers 30% discount on water for residents older than 60
The city of Mesa has a water-rate discount program for low-income older adults. Called the Limited Senior Rate Program, the plan introduced about a year ago takes 30% off residents’ water bills. To qualify for the program, applicants must be at least 60 years old, be a permanent resident...
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed
A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
queencreeksuntimes.com
See inside Scottsdale-based interior designer Julia Buckingham's home listed for sale
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has listed for sale Julia Buckingham’s of Buckingham Interiors Scottsdale home. Buckingham is well known for her modern-chic interior designs and leads a new generation of world-class interior designers. The home, at 13439 N 79th St., is listed by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Family Market happening Nov. 12
The Queen Creek Family Market is back this Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Queen Creek Library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. shop the nearly 190 vendors outside the library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. Founder, Kelly Crandall, started the market in...
AZFamily
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for PPP loan fraud
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution after committing paycheck protection loan fraud. Celestine Coletta Strong, 46, was sentenced on Monday to prison, ordered to pay $327,448 in restitution, and surrender her 2016 Mercedes-Benz E400 and 2018 Dodge Challenger. Strong also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She had applied for and received loans from the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic while actively falsifying employee information, wage information, and bank statements. In total, Strong held 17 different loans worth more than $3.5 million.
West Valley View
Nine individuals indicted on drug trafficking and money laundering
Back on Sept. 28, a grand jury in Phoenix returned a 34-count indictment against nine individuals for drug trafficking and money laundering. A 2021 investigation revealed that Martinez-Aviles, M.D.; Porras-Ochoa; Ochoa; Moore; Quijada; Thomas and Pimentel each conspired to distribute oxycodone knowingly and intentionally, and to distribute promethazine-codeine outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.
Arizona police discover dead newborn baby on Phoenix street
Police in Phoenix, Arizona, responded to a call early Saturday that lead to the discovery of a dead newborn on the street.
seniorresource.com
Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near Phoenix
Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near Phoenix then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near Phoenix.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Jet Linx Unveils New Private Jet Terminal in Scottsdale
The unique private jet management and jet card company Jet Linx has unveiled its newly completed private jet terminal in Scottsdale Airport, with a grand opening celebration expected to take place in December. The new standalone facility will offer local clients a larger and more personalized space along with Jet...
