City officials say safety improvements on Grand St. and Campbell Ave. in Springfield will reduce crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for traffic delays at a Springfield intersection. The city of Springfield is making safety improvements on November 14 on Grand St. West of Campbell Ave. Construction is supposed to last for a week. Assistant Public Works Director Martin Gugel said there will be a long median in the road so drivers coming out of Walmart can no longer turn left onto Grand.
City, CU to kick off Lake Springfield planning process Nov. 17
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield and City Utilities will host an event to kick off the Lake Springfield planning process 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Springfield Art Museum. The meeting can also be livestreamed here. The event is the first in...
Public hearing scheduled for rezoning bid at Sunshine and Jefferson in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain & snow will return this evening through Tuesday morning. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has the latest on our storm system ready to bring rain and snow chances our way this evening and into Tuesday morning. Plus, he breaks down how long temperatures will stay unseasonably cold.
Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before more rain/snow Monday & Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Sunday staying quiet with a bit of a bump in temperatures. However, our next storm system is still set to bring rain and snow back into play Monday and Tuesday. He has the latest on that system and how we look for the rest of the upcoming week.
Taney County, Mo. food pantries seeing need for food increase ahead of the holidays
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -With the rise in inflation and the holidays approaching, many families struggle to make ends meet. Staff at Christian Action Ministries say they think this month will be the highest number of assistance the food pantry has ever had. Currently, CAM is seeing a 50% increase from last year. On average, the food pantry sees around 5,500 people a month. So far in November, that number has already been nearly exceeded.
Springfield overnight warming shelters need volunteers to avoid closing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Overnight warming centers in Springfield will open on nights that it is 32 degrees or colder. There are six openings as of November 11. CLICK HERE. City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks will pick up those who need shelter from rotating meal sites on a rotating schedule. Lisa Landrigan, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Organizer for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said they are prepared, but there were some setbacks.
Monett, Mo. opens new library two decades in the making
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - After two decades in the making, residents of Barry and Lawrence Counties have a brand new library. The building is 20,000 square feet. It costs $6 million. This project started in the early 2000s when the library had different plans for a new building. Thanks to...
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Taney County, Mo., authorities searching for man reported missing
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office asks for your help locating a missing man. Edward S. Jourdan, 70, disappeared after an incident at 248 Evan Street in Hollister on November 3. Investigators say he has PTSD and dementia. They say Jourdan left all his personal belongings,...
Leigh’s Lost and Found: A lost Yorkie leads animal control on quite the adventure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog is a two time escape artist. The Yorkie first got away from his family and then he took animal control workers on a one hour chase. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “after he was dropped...
Parkview High School holds Veterans Day performances
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Performing Arts Department at Parkview High School held Veterans Day performances on Sunday at 3 p.m. The band played the national anthem, America the Beautiful, Taps, and several other songs. Students also read poetry that went through the history of the United States. To report...
Community comes together for mental health awareness event in Republic, Mo.
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The community in Republic came together to spread awareness on good mental health. The event featured live music, a silent auction, and the Ozarks’ comedian Jaron Myers performed. Hayden Hradek is the organizer of this event. The 15-year-old Republic High School sophomore said this was...
MSHP investigates deadly crash in Polk County
HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Polk County around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the crash report, Faith L. Ryan, 29, of Flemington, ran off the roadway and overturned near east 330th Road, three miles south of Humansville. There were three children in the vehicle with Ryan at the time.
Veterans honored and military vehicles dedicated at Veterans Day Ceremony in Lebanon
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mostly packed house in the Cowan Civic Center as two pieces of military equipment were dedicated by the city and honored those who have served. “Honoring for veterans all to come out and then the community as well to come out and be able to honor them and today’s so much about them and so much about all the veterans and it’s so exciting,” said Mayor Jared Carr.
PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
Veteran radio host who grew up in the Ozarks, James Bohannon, dies at 78
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Obituary/KY3) -National radio host James (Jim) Bohannon passed away over the weekend at a hospice care facility in South Carolina. He was 78. Bohannon was born in 1944 in Oregon, but after World War II, his family moved back to their hometown of Lebanon, Missouri. Bohannon graduated...
Branson honors veterans with annual parade
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking an upper-level wave that will bring some light snow showers/flurries to some tonight. After a dry, bright and cold weekend, we'll see rain and snow chances return early next week. Many school districts across the Ozarks held Veterans Day events today. Governor Parson appoints Todd...
Springfield animal expert weighs in on how to respond to a dog fight
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Going out for a relaxing walk with your furry friend, is one of the best parts of having a dog. But we don’t always think about what we would do if we they were attacked by another dog. Experts say your first step is to...
Local chaplain places pennies of remembrance on over 6,000 headstones at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve probably heard the saying, “A penny for your thoughts” but on Veterans Day a man from Marionville had some thoughts about honoring those who gave their lives for our country by using thousands of pennies. So while the rest of the world...
Governor Parson appoints new judge to the 31st Judicial Circuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson has appointed a new judge to the 31st Judicial Circuit at the Greene County Courthouse. Judge Todd Myers currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Evangel University and a Law degree from the University of Kansas.
Queen of Clean: How to remove tea stains
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Queen of Clean shares how to get those tea stains out of your clothes. 1. Use Vinegar. Apply vinegar directly to the wet stain. Allow the vinegar to soak in for 30 minutes to dissolve the stain, and then rinse once more. Once a stain is removed, launder as usual.
