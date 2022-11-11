ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

City officials say safety improvements on Grand St. and Campbell Ave. in Springfield will reduce crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for traffic delays at a Springfield intersection. The city of Springfield is making safety improvements on November 14 on Grand St. West of Campbell Ave. Construction is supposed to last for a week. Assistant Public Works Director Martin Gugel said there will be a long median in the road so drivers coming out of Walmart can no longer turn left onto Grand.
KYTV

City, CU to kick off Lake Springfield planning process Nov. 17

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield and City Utilities will host an event to kick off the Lake Springfield planning process 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Springfield Art Museum. The meeting can also be livestreamed here. The event is the first in...
KYTV

Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before more rain/snow Monday & Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Sunday staying quiet with a bit of a bump in temperatures. However, our next storm system is still set to bring rain and snow back into play Monday and Tuesday. He has the latest on that system and how we look for the rest of the upcoming week.
KYTV

Taney County, Mo. food pantries seeing need for food increase ahead of the holidays

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -With the rise in inflation and the holidays approaching, many families struggle to make ends meet. Staff at Christian Action Ministries say they think this month will be the highest number of assistance the food pantry has ever had. Currently, CAM is seeing a 50% increase from last year. On average, the food pantry sees around 5,500 people a month. So far in November, that number has already been nearly exceeded.
KYTV

Springfield overnight warming shelters need volunteers to avoid closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Overnight warming centers in Springfield will open on nights that it is 32 degrees or colder. There are six openings as of November 11. CLICK HERE. City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks will pick up those who need shelter from rotating meal sites on a rotating schedule. Lisa Landrigan, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Organizer for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said they are prepared, but there were some setbacks.
KYTV

Monett, Mo. opens new library two decades in the making

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - After two decades in the making, residents of Barry and Lawrence Counties have a brand new library. The building is 20,000 square feet. It costs $6 million. This project started in the early 2000s when the library had different plans for a new building. Thanks to...
KYTV

Parkview High School holds Veterans Day performances

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Performing Arts Department at Parkview High School held Veterans Day performances on Sunday at 3 p.m. The band played the national anthem, America the Beautiful, Taps, and several other songs. Students also read poetry that went through the history of the United States. To report...
KYTV

MSHP investigates deadly crash in Polk County

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Polk County around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the crash report, Faith L. Ryan, 29, of Flemington, ran off the roadway and overturned near east 330th Road, three miles south of Humansville. There were three children in the vehicle with Ryan at the time.
KYTV

Veterans honored and military vehicles dedicated at Veterans Day Ceremony in Lebanon

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mostly packed house in the Cowan Civic Center as two pieces of military equipment were dedicated by the city and honored those who have served. “Honoring for veterans all to come out and then the community as well to come out and be able to honor them and today’s so much about them and so much about all the veterans and it’s so exciting,” said Mayor Jared Carr.
KYTV

PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
KYTV

Veteran radio host who grew up in the Ozarks, James Bohannon, dies at 78

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Obituary/KY3) -National radio host James (Jim) Bohannon passed away over the weekend at a hospice care facility in South Carolina. He was 78. Bohannon was born in 1944 in Oregon, but after World War II, his family moved back to their hometown of Lebanon, Missouri. Bohannon graduated...
KYTV

Branson honors veterans with annual parade

Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking an upper-level wave that will bring some light snow showers/flurries to some tonight. After a dry, bright and cold weekend, we'll see rain and snow chances return early next week. Many school districts across the Ozarks held Veterans Day events today. Governor Parson appoints Todd...
KYTV

Governor Parson appoints new judge to the 31st Judicial Circuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson has appointed a new judge to the 31st Judicial Circuit at the Greene County Courthouse. Judge Todd Myers currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Evangel University and a Law degree from the University of Kansas.
KYTV

Queen of Clean: How to remove tea stains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Queen of Clean shares how to get those tea stains out of your clothes. 1. Use Vinegar. Apply vinegar directly to the wet stain. Allow the vinegar to soak in for 30 minutes to dissolve the stain, and then rinse once more. Once a stain is removed, launder as usual.
