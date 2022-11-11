legalizing it would be the best across the globe due to the proven medical properties each strain causes for a lot of mental health issues. There would be a lot less violence in the world 🌎 if everyone just took a drag to recooperate life's struggles, making better decisions not to hurt someone but to laugh and be silly, not to mention the munchies.. who has time to go rob a bank when popcorn is in the microwave lol 😂KILO REEF MINISTRIES 🪸
Kansas police force are totally against it would take away from their money they gain on making a bust, and the court system. We have heard it all before
Kansas is to backwards and proud of that stupidity, to legalize. Besides the seizure of properity for police and sheriff's to profit from has became rampant. THANKS KANSAS
Comments / 12