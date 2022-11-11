ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Chapel Hart coming to Green Bay in March of 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An American country music group from Mississippi is coming to Green Bay to perform in early 2023 at the Meyer Theatre. Apart of their Glory Days Tour, Chapel Hart will be at the Meyer Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and go all the way up to $125 for a VIP experience.
Local 5’s Salute to Veterans Special

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Veterans Day is an important time to recognize the sacrifices and courage that those serving display. Check out the entire Salute to Veterans Special, put on by Local 5 News.
Green Bay veteran surprised with bathroom remodel

Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Fox Valley pays tribute to Veterans

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley residents honored veterans during a ceremony today. They say it is important to acknowledge the sacrifices made by those who serve. Local Veterans say the purpose of Veteran’s Day is to celebrate and honor those who have fought for the freedom of Americans.
Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
Warren Gerds/Review: ’Tis the season for ‘Nutcracker’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the time of the year for one of the most famous shows of all. We have five versions of “The Nutcracker” ballet in Northeastern Wisconsin. Each production involves scores and scores of people on stage and behind. Most of the...
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Unnecessary Farce’ clicks

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The joke in “Unnecessary Farce” is … everything. That starts with the opening welcome announcement done with a Scottish brogue. And it ends with the last line, the title, done with a Scottish brogue. In between is a story dreamed up for...
Mustang on the loose in Door County

"Guess you better slow down" is both a song lyric and important advice to know when it comes to mustangs, especially for the one that is currently on the loose in Door County. The Door County Sheriff's Department was notified just after 2 p.m. on Sunday of the news of a loose horse near Bay Shore Drive in the Town of Sevastopol. According to the department's Facebook post at around 7 p.m., the horse, which the owner identified as a wild mustang, entered the Bay of Green Bay and swam from Bay Shore Drive to Potawatomi State Park. The horse exited the water and continued running around Grondin Road, Duluth Avenue, County S, and Wilson Road.
FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
SMALL TOWNS: Calumet County artist and toy maker

Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Gerds/Review: ‘These Shining Lives’ powerful

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Strong play, strong cast. Distilled, that is “These Shining Lives” in a presentation by Green Bay Community Theater. Based in true life, the story made headlines in the 1930s. Playwright Melanie Marnich personalizes the legalities, science and medicine around four women whose...
DEBRIEF: Appleton family seeks living kidney donor for toddler

Schneider hopes more military veterans join the trucking industry. The WBAY family is proud of the military veterans we work with every day. A family in Wisconsin says they are hoping to find a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. RSV and other respiratory illnesses on the rise. Updated: 4...
Caferoz coffee benefits National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Jim Ver Voort from Gary’s Premium Cocktails with a look at the partnership plus how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org.
