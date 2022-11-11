Read full article on original website
Chapel Hart coming to Green Bay in March of 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An American country music group from Mississippi is coming to Green Bay to perform in early 2023 at the Meyer Theatre. Apart of their Glory Days Tour, Chapel Hart will be at the Meyer Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and go all the way up to $125 for a VIP experience.
Local 5’s Salute to Veterans Special
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Veterans Day is an important time to recognize the sacrifices and courage that those serving display. Check out the entire Salute to Veterans Special, put on by Local 5 News.
Green Bay veteran surprised with bathroom remodel
Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. SMALL TOWNS: Calumet County artist and toy maker. Updated: 9 hours ago. Milan...
Help build out the Community Clothes Closet in Menasha and support the community
(WFRV) – It’s an event that teaches kids the importance of a healthy bedtime routine and the joy of reading before bed. Local 5 Live visited Community Clothes Closet in Menasha with details on ‘Pajamarama’ plus how you help. Details from communityclothescloset.org:. PajamaRama registration is open!
Fox Valley pays tribute to Veterans
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley residents honored veterans during a ceremony today. They say it is important to acknowledge the sacrifices made by those who serve. Local Veterans say the purpose of Veteran’s Day is to celebrate and honor those who have fought for the freedom of Americans.
Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
Annual “Veteran Suicide Awareness March” shines a light on the mental health of veterans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a thousand people gathered for the tenth annual “Veteran Suicide Awareness March”. Veterans marching say the event is the perfect opportunity to honor those who have lost their lives. Veterans supporting the march say they hope to uplift those who...
Warren Gerds/Review: ’Tis the season for ‘Nutcracker’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the time of the year for one of the most famous shows of all. We have five versions of “The Nutcracker” ballet in Northeastern Wisconsin. Each production involves scores and scores of people on stage and behind. Most of the...
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Unnecessary Farce’ clicks
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The joke in “Unnecessary Farce” is … everything. That starts with the opening welcome announcement done with a Scottish brogue. And it ends with the last line, the title, done with a Scottish brogue. In between is a story dreamed up for...
Mustang on the loose in Door County
"Guess you better slow down" is both a song lyric and important advice to know when it comes to mustangs, especially for the one that is currently on the loose in Door County. The Door County Sheriff's Department was notified just after 2 p.m. on Sunday of the news of a loose horse near Bay Shore Drive in the Town of Sevastopol. According to the department's Facebook post at around 7 p.m., the horse, which the owner identified as a wild mustang, entered the Bay of Green Bay and swam from Bay Shore Drive to Potawatomi State Park. The horse exited the water and continued running around Grondin Road, Duluth Avenue, County S, and Wilson Road.
When seconds matter: Green Bay police, Prevea team up for specialized training
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s something you hope to never be a part of, but when the worst happens time is rarely on your side. Green Bay police regularly receive training in a partnership with Prevea Health to help in those critical moments before paramedics arrive. “It’s...
Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women: Controlling diabetes through weight loss
(WFRV) – November is National Diabetes Awareness month and today, Dr. Herb Coussons visited Local 5 Live with a program available that helps to control the disease through weight loss. Dr. Coussons gives viewers a closer look at what risks diabetes poses to our health, plus details on how...
Hometown Hero: The marine behind the most ‘Benevolent Beard’
Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – You might know him as the man with the most ‘Benevolent Beard’ in America. But there’s much more to Ryan Baudhuin’s story and it begins in the U.S. Marine Corps. “The Marine Corps is an attitude and you know, a swagger and that spoke to me directly. It’s a cult […]
FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
SMALL TOWNS: Calumet County artist and toy maker
Gerds/Review: ‘These Shining Lives’ powerful
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Strong play, strong cast. Distilled, that is “These Shining Lives” in a presentation by Green Bay Community Theater. Based in true life, the story made headlines in the 1930s. Playwright Melanie Marnich personalizes the legalities, science and medicine around four women whose...
DEBRIEF: Appleton family seeks living kidney donor for toddler
Schneider hopes more military veterans join the trucking industry. The WBAY family is proud of the military veterans we work with every day. A family in Wisconsin says they are hoping to find a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. RSV and other respiratory illnesses on the rise. Updated: 4...
Caferoz coffee benefits National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Jim Ver Voort from Gary’s Premium Cocktails with a look at the partnership plus how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org.
Schmitt family donates over $122,000 for stage in Two Rivers to honor quartet
With the help of over 100 family members, on Monday, the quartet's family donated more than $122,000 towards the City of Two Rivers to help build a new stage in Central Park downtown.
