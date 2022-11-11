Read full article on original website
Lizzo, Pink, Foreigner, and Trevor Noah announce 2023 shows for Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- So many great shows are coming to the Valley of the Sun next year. Here’s a round-up of the latest shows announced this week. Foreigner is hitting the road for one final tour, this time with special guest Loverboy! And you can be sure they’ll be playing those throwback chart-toppers like “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero,” and, of course, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”
Community comes together to complete wheelchair ramp for disabled Mesa resident
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- They say it takes a village, which certainly holds true when taking care of those in the community who aren’t able to do something on their own. And some folks in Mesa did Something Good to give back. Volunteers with the Mesa Fire and...
Marc Anthony coming to Desert Diamond Arena in March 2023
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Latin music star Marc Anthony is returning to the Valley next March!. The Viviendo Tour that kicked off in October is continuing into 2023, adding shows across the country including Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, March 4. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday at 10 a.m. with general public tickets on sale on Friday at 9 a.m. VIP tickets will also be available and will include a parking pass. Tap/click here for more ticket info.
Gilbert residents, watchdog attorney demand recusal for rezoning vote after developer contributes thousands to town council members’ campaigns
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family is investigating an out-of-state developer behind a project that could bring warehouses and semi-trucks right next to a neighborhood. That developer is now at the center of “pay-for-play” allegations with Town Council members. The proposed project has mounting opposition that comes to a vote on Tuesday night at Gilbert’s Town Council meeting.
St. Mary’s Food Bank short 8,000 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising food costs are forcing more people to food banks in need of free food. Right now, St. Mary’s spokespeople say they are feeding around 1,000 families every day. The line of cars wraps around their building in Phoenix. They expect the line to grow next week leading up to Thanksgiving.
Cool week ahead for the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a pretty windy Sunday across the state today. Wind gusts have been up to 46 mph in Show Low, 35 in Flagstaff and 26 in Phoenix. As a disturbance passes to the north, a little bit of snow is expected to fall north of Flagstaff throughout the evening.
Owl in recovery after being purchased illegally at Payson gas station
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.
Hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season
On Your Side checked out the best toy purchases for the kiddos. If the 2021 holiday season was the year of scarcity, expect big promotions this time around. And while inflation continues, expect décor to remain cheap.
Veteran reflects on her service at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration
Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win. Supporters and opponents remain optimistic about the fate of Prop. 308, which would give in-state tuition to certain people in the country illegally.
Driver goes around rail crossing arms, hit by train in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver in Surprise was injured when his SUV was hit by a train Saturday evening. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials say the senior citizen tried to drive around the lowered railroad crossing arms at the intersection of R.H. Johnson Boulevard, which is near Loop 303, and Grand Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his SUV was hit by a train. The man was the only one in the SUV. Rescuers had to pry open the roof to get him out of the crumpled SUV. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Former county recorder Helen Purcell reacts to midterms
Woman dead, 4 hurt, including DPS trooper, after multi-car crash near Guadalupe. One woman, a passenger in the rideshare car, was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.
Dead newborn found in a Phoenix street
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made early Saturday morning when a dead newborn was found lying in the street in downtown Phoenix. Officers received a call just before 1 a.m. about a possible injured child near Madison Street, which is south of Jefferson Street, and 11th Avenue. When they got there, they found the body of the baby on the road. Police estimated the gestational age of the baby was between 20 and 24 weeks.
Hobbs' lead increases to over 26,000 votes ahead of Lake in Arizona governor race
Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Helen Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a Republican and began her tenure in the 1980s.
Officer shoots, kills armed suicidal man in Goodyear, police say
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An officer opened fire on a suicidal man with a knife, killing him on Saturday night, Goodyear police said. Officers went to a neighborhood near South Estrella Parkway and Elliott Road around 5:30 p.m. after someone called about a man who was stabbing himself with a knife, police said. When they got there, they found the man in the backyard.
Man dead after gun goes off in Phoenix; older brother arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after police said he was handling a gun and it went off, killing his younger brother in Phoenix. It happened at an apartment on 44th Street near Thunderbird Road just before 4:30 a.m. Police said 35-year-old Dominique Jackson was “manipulating the gun” when it fired, and the bullet hit 33-year-old Thomas Jackson. He died at the scene.
Avondale woman among 4 found dead near University of Idaho campus
MOSCOW, ID (3TV/CBS 5/KMVT/Gray News) -- Police are actively investigating after four people were found dead in a home about a mile from the University of Idaho campus. Authorities have confirmed one of those students as being from Avondale, Arizona. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths “homicides,” and...
Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting
Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted.
