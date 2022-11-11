ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Lizzo, Pink, Foreigner, and Trevor Noah announce 2023 shows for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- So many great shows are coming to the Valley of the Sun next year. Here’s a round-up of the latest shows announced this week. Foreigner is hitting the road for one final tour, this time with special guest Loverboy! And you can be sure they’ll be playing those throwback chart-toppers like “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero,” and, of course, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Marc Anthony coming to Desert Diamond Arena in March 2023

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Latin music star Marc Anthony is returning to the Valley next March!. The Viviendo Tour that kicked off in October is continuing into 2023, adding shows across the country including Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, March 4. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday at 10 a.m. with general public tickets on sale on Friday at 9 a.m. VIP tickets will also be available and will include a parking pass. Tap/click here for more ticket info.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert residents, watchdog attorney demand recusal for rezoning vote after developer contributes thousands to town council members’ campaigns

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family is investigating an out-of-state developer behind a project that could bring warehouses and semi-trucks right next to a neighborhood. That developer is now at the center of “pay-for-play” allegations with Town Council members. The proposed project has mounting opposition that comes to a vote on Tuesday night at Gilbert’s Town Council meeting.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

St. Mary’s Food Bank short 8,000 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising food costs are forcing more people to food banks in need of free food. Right now, St. Mary’s spokespeople say they are feeding around 1,000 families every day. The line of cars wraps around their building in Phoenix. They expect the line to grow next week leading up to Thanksgiving.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cool week ahead for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a pretty windy Sunday across the state today. Wind gusts have been up to 46 mph in Show Low, 35 in Flagstaff and 26 in Phoenix. As a disturbance passes to the north, a little bit of snow is expected to fall north of Flagstaff throughout the evening.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Owl in recovery after being purchased illegally at Payson gas station

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.
PAYSON, AZ
AZFamily

Hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season

On Your Side checked out the best toy purchases for the kiddos. If the 2021 holiday season was the year of scarcity, expect big promotions this time around. And while inflation continues, expect décor to remain cheap. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Veteran reflects on her service at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration

Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win. Supporters and opponents remain optimistic about the fate of Prop. 308, which would give in-state tuition to certain people in the country illegally. Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. Updated: 5 hours...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Driver goes around rail crossing arms, hit by train in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver in Surprise was injured when his SUV was hit by a train Saturday evening. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials say the senior citizen tried to drive around the lowered railroad crossing arms at the intersection of R.H. Johnson Boulevard, which is near Loop 303, and Grand Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his SUV was hit by a train. The man was the only one in the SUV. Rescuers had to pry open the roof to get him out of the crumpled SUV. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Former county recorder Helen Purcell reacts to midterms

Woman dead, 4 hurt, including DPS trooper, after multi-car crash near Guadalupe. One woman, a passenger in the rideshare car, was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Dead newborn found in a Phoenix street

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made early Saturday morning when a dead newborn was found lying in the street in downtown Phoenix. Officers received a call just before 1 a.m. about a possible injured child near Madison Street, which is south of Jefferson Street, and 11th Avenue. When they got there, they found the body of the baby on the road. Police estimated the gestational age of the baby was between 20 and 24 weeks.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officer shoots, kills armed suicidal man in Goodyear, police say

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An officer opened fire on a suicidal man with a knife, killing him on Saturday night, Goodyear police said. Officers went to a neighborhood near South Estrella Parkway and Elliott Road around 5:30 p.m. after someone called about a man who was stabbing himself with a knife, police said. When they got there, they found the man in the backyard.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after gun goes off in Phoenix; older brother arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after police said he was handling a gun and it went off, killing his younger brother in Phoenix. It happened at an apartment on 44th Street near Thunderbird Road just before 4:30 a.m. Police said 35-year-old Dominique Jackson was “manipulating the gun” when it fired, and the bullet hit 33-year-old Thomas Jackson. He died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Avondale woman among 4 found dead near University of Idaho campus

MOSCOW, ID (3TV/CBS 5/KMVT/Gray News) -- Police are actively investigating after four people were found dead in a home about a mile from the University of Idaho campus. Authorities have confirmed one of those students as being from Avondale, Arizona. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths “homicides,” and...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy