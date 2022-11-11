Read full article on original website
cpr.org
‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses
Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
coloradosun.com
How Yadira Caraveo, used to being an underdog, became the first Latina from Colorado elected to Congress
THORNTON — Yadira Caraveo’s family was never political. But her parents, Elsa and Hector Caraveo, had big aspirations after moving to suburban Adams County from a small town in Chihuahua, Mexico, in the 1970s, then having four children. “We expected all the kids to go to college and...
coloradosun.com
Colorado voters approve ballot measure setting aside nearly $300 million each year for affordable housing
A ballot measure that would set aside nearly $300 million each year in existing tax revenue to help local governments and nonprofits increase the number of affordable housing units across Colorado appears to have passed by a narrow margin. By 11 a.m. Monday, 52% of the votes tallied were in...
Daily Record
After midterm losses, what now for Colorado Republicans?
Thirty-six hours after Republicans suffered historic election losses in Colorado, and as elected members were regrouping, state Rep. Richard Holtorf, of Akron, framed the party’s position in heroic terms. “I think of the Spartans and Leonidas, as the Persian army comes down to take over and destroy Greece and...
Why the 3rd District race has yet to be decided
The nation is closely watching the heated race between Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent, Aspen businessman Adam Frisch.
KDVR.com
Denver physician assistant volunteering in Ukraine
A man from Denver traveled well over 5,500 miles to Ukraine to help locals struggling with health care since the war started. Denver physician assistant volunteering in Ukraine. A man from Denver traveled well over 5,500 miles to Ukraine to help locals struggling with health care since the war started.
coloradosun.com
Failed twice: Colorado foster kids who are adopted often end up back in the child welfare system
Kya, 10, is one of the six children Michelle Schuldt has adopted from Colorado’s child welfare system. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six. D’Borah Israel went to...
Shannon Bird, Emily Sirota appointed to influential budget committee
House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie on Sunday appointed Reps. Shannon Bird of Westminster and Emily Sirota of Denver to the Joint Budget Committee, the panel responsible for shaping Colorado's state budget. “It’s certainly bittersweet for me to leave the budget committee, but with these two lawmakers stepping up, I know it’s...
coloradosun.com
As momentum to rename Mount Evans builds, the namesake’s relatives ask Colorado to consider his contributions
As the Colorado board in charge of renaming features takes up the long-anticipated task of renaming Mount Evans, descendants of John Evans are stepping up to defend the former governor. “Hindsight is a powerful thing. Change the name of the mountain if you want. I’m fine with changing the name....
Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest
We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.RELATED: What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots...
aspenpublicradio.org
Colorado Latinos overwhelmingly voted for Democrats despite Republican hopes to win them over
A new exit poll from the Colorado Latino Policy Agenda shows Latino voters in Colorado overwhelmingly voted for Democratic candidates in this year’s midterm elections. It also finds the majority of Latino voters supported key ballot measures. The poll is conducted around elections every two years. This year, it...
coloradonewsline.com
Rep. Julie McCluskie elected next House speaker by fellow Democrats in Colorado Legislature
Colorado House Democrats chose Rep. Julie McCluskie of Dillon on Friday to serve as speaker of the chamber for the upcoming legislative session. “It is an enormous privilege to serve the great state of Colorado, and I’m honored to lead one of the largest and most diverse Democratic majorities in our state’s history,” McCluskie said in a statement. “The diversity of this body is our strength. As public servants, we are called upon to answer the expectations and needs of the people in our districts and to govern responsibly on behalf of every person in our state — those who voted for us and those who did not.”
KDVR.com
Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race
The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
Mayor Hancock rejects council request for pedestrian cross signals — again
In a letter to Denver City Council, Mayor Michael Hancock Thursday said he wants to protect the city's reserve fund balance, so he's rejecting an amendment that would finance flashing crosswalk beacons throughout Denver. Hancock sent a letter to city council saying he would reject the amendment that would add...
Colorado city has one of worst 'pothole' problems in United States
No matter where you live, you're bound to hit a pothole in the road at some point. That being said, drivers in one Colorado city may be facing one of the worst pothole risks in the country, according to a recent data analysis from QuoteWizard.com. Grand Junction ranked sixth on...
KDVR.com
Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado
Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in …. Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Denver weather: Warm weekend ahead of workweek temperature …. Enjoy the warm-up this...
The Colorado Republican Party needs an exorcism | Vince Bzdek
Now that Democrats have tightened their blue-knuckled grip on state offices more tightly than ever before, and the expected national red wave turned out to be more of a pink ripple, where does the Republican Party go from here in Colorado? How can this setback lead to renewal? First, Republicans in Colorado must “purge some of the poison in the system,” a phrase Newt Gingrich applied to the party after his resignation from Congress in similar circumstances a quarter-century ago. ...
KDVR.com
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race
Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
cpr.org
A lot of Colorado counties paused vote counting Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday
Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots. Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: People with a felony record are getting more opportunities from Colorado employers
Now that the election is over (well, almost over), new economic data coming in gives us better insight into what was happening last month when politicians were campaigning full steam. In October, consumer prices were up 7.7% nationwide from a year ago, according to the latest inflation report from the...
