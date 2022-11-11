Suspect’s cousin arrested in connection to quadruple murder

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to an Oct. 30 quadruple murder Thursday.

Carlos Casillas-Flores, who is the cousin of the main suspect 21-year-old Joseph Mario Castorena, is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Police said there is no evidence of Casillas-Flores’ direct involvement in the shooting that killed four people but said he helped his cousin avoid capture.

Castorena is still on the run and the reward for information leading to his apprehension has increased to $15,000. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 to tipsters and the Aurora Reward Fund is putting up to $5,000 on the table. Call 911 or submit a tip to 720-913-7867.

Suspect’s ex-girlfriend survives deadly shooting

The incident happened in the 900 block of Geneva Street and according to police, a 911 call came from the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, who survived the shooting. She hid with two young children and kept them safe, police said.

Castorena was caught on video outside of the Geneva Street home before the shooting. The family said they got home from a party early Sunday morning, not knowing Castorena might have been waiting inside.

Mariana Serrano and her husband, Ken Green, were two of the four people killed. Mariana Serrano is the sister of Castorena’s ex-girlfriend. Their father, Jesus Serrano, also was killed, along with neighbor Rodolfo Salgado, family members have said.

