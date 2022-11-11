Man arrested after allegedly rear ending, robbing 2 people in Culver City

A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly rear ending two people’s cars and robbing them in Culver City, police said.

The first incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Washington and Sepulveda boulevards.

The victim told police she was rear ended by a man who then approached her with a handgun, Culver City police detailed in a news release .

The suspect allegedly took the victim’s cellphone, got back into his vehicle and drove away, police said.

Minutes later, police responded to a second incident near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Landmark Street involving the same described suspect.

Responding officers spoke to the victim, who told officers they were also rear ended by a man armed with a gun. The suspect allegedly demanded the victim’s cellphone and drove away toward National Boulevard. The victim provided police with a description of the suspect and the vehicle, including a license plate number.

Neighboring police agencies were notified of the robberies, and at 4:45 p.m., Beverly Hills police located the vehicle in their jurisdiction.

Officers stopped the driver rear Wilshire and Beverly boulevards and attempted to take him into custody.

During the stop and arrest, however, the suspect allegedly fired a shot from inside the vehicle, and at some point less than lethal weapons and a police dog were used to finally apprehend the him, police said.

The unidentified man was injured during the arrest and was taken to a hospital before being released to Culver City police detectives.

A gun and an assault rifle were discovered in his vehicle.

He was booked on suspicion of armed robbery, discharging of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Police, along with the California Highway Patrol, are working to determine whether the suspect was also involved in multiple shootings on the freeway in different parts of L.A. that afternoon.

Anyone with additional information about the incidents is asked to call Culver City Police Department Sgt. Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316.

