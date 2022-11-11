ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Man arrested after allegedly rear ending, robbing 2 people in Culver City

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiJCh_0j6f3FLb00

A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly rear ending two people’s cars and robbing them in Culver City, police said.

The first incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Washington and Sepulveda boulevards.

The victim told police she was rear ended by a man who then approached her with a handgun, Culver City police detailed in a news release .

The suspect allegedly took the victim’s cellphone, got back into his vehicle and drove away, police said.

Minutes later, police responded to a second incident near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Landmark Street involving the same described suspect.

Responding officers spoke to the victim, who told officers they were also rear ended by a man armed with a gun. The suspect allegedly demanded the victim’s cellphone and drove away toward National Boulevard. The victim provided police with a description of the suspect and the vehicle, including a license plate number.

Neighboring police agencies were notified of the robberies, and at 4:45 p.m., Beverly Hills police located the vehicle in their jurisdiction.

Officers stopped the driver rear Wilshire and Beverly boulevards and attempted to take him into custody.

During the stop and arrest, however, the suspect allegedly fired a shot from inside the vehicle, and at some point less than lethal weapons and a police dog were used to finally apprehend the him, police said.

The unidentified man was injured during the arrest and was taken to a hospital before being released to Culver City police detectives.

A gun and an assault rifle were discovered in his vehicle.

He was booked on suspicion of armed robbery, discharging of a firearm and resisting arrest.
Police, along with the California Highway Patrol, are working to determine whether the suspect was also involved in multiple shootings on the freeway in different parts of L.A. that afternoon.

Anyone with additional information about the incidents is asked to call Culver City Police Department Sgt. Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Suspect arrested after plowing through street carnival in South L.A.

Authorities announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of driving into a crowd at a street carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday evening, injuring at least six people. According to Officer Mike Lopez, with the Los Angeles Police Department, Steven Weems has been arrested in connection to the incident. Inmate information from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that Weems is 23-years-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Video captures police striking man in Santa Monica

Video shot Saturday night in Santa Monica shows two police officers in a physical struggle with a man on the property of a multi-family apartment complex who they were attempting to arrest. The incident, according to Officer Rudy Flores with the Santa Monica Police Department, occurred just before 6:00 p.m....
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Man shot to death in L.A.’s Koreatown neighborhood

Police asked the public for help finding a killer after a man was found shot to death on a Koreatown sidewalk early Monday morning. Witnessess reported hearing approximately five gunshots just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of South Normandie Avenue and West 8th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier

One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Authorities stand off with hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita

A standoff with a hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita shut down roads lanes of the 14 Freeway Saturday night. A SigAlert was issued for the northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol, but they were later reopened. CHP says they tried to pull the suspect over but […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Arrested in Connection With 74-Year-Old Neighbor's Death in Whittier

A man in his late 20s remains in custody in connection with the death of a 74-year-old neighbor in Whittier, sheriff's homicide detectives said Sunday. Detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Animal remains found in vehicle during traffic stop in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Palmdale Station deputies arrested a driver on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale on Friday.It's unclear at this moment if the driver was booked on any charges. An independent videographer told City News Service that the remains were from a goat.The type of animal that was found has not been confirmed to CBSLA at this moment. 
PALMDALE, CA
knock-la.com

Local Bookstore Recovering After Apparent Arson Attack Linked to Break-In

On November 3 around 11 PM, a fire broke out in North Hollywood at the entrance of the Iliad Bookshop. A collection of free books appears to have been set ablaze, causing damage to the exterior of the building. There were no injuries reported, and the store’s cats, Apollo and Zeus, are “on vacation at the owner’s house and enjoying the experience,” according to a store employee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

3rd suspect in Covina Halloween shooting surrenders at border

The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
COVINA, CA
myleaderpaper.com

L.A. man arrested for alleged DWI at Six Flags

A 29-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he drove a car past a checkpoint of an employee-only parking lot at Six Flags, 4900 Six Flags Road, in Eureka and hit a curb. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
foxla.com

74-year-old man found dead on front porch of Whittier home

WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead on the front porch of his home in Whittier. Authorities were called out to the home in the 16100 block of Marlinton Driver in Whittier around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

1 killed in fiery Malibu crash

One person died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Aerial video from the scene showed a motorcycle next a pickup truck at the intersection, with a badly burned vehicle further up the […]
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Third suspect from deadly Halloween party shooting in Covina arrested

Deputies have arrested the third and final suspect connected to the deadly Halloween party shooting in Covina. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at least one suspect produced a handgun and started shooting after an argument broke out. The ensuing gunfire killed two men, 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez and 33-year-old Vladimir Umana, and wounded two others. Two of the three suspects, 19-year-old Brian Thomas Rams and 18-year-old Joseph Robles turned themselves in almost a week after the shooting and were charged with murder, in addition to a litany of other charges. They pled not guilty on Tuesday. After a two-week-long search, The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tracked down the final suspect, 19-year-old Joel Daniel Garcia, who was considered armed and dangerous. He was arrested for attempted murder after he turned himself in to Border Patrol agents near the Otay Mesa border. 
COVINA, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California

Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

87K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy