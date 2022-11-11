There are no white crosses amid the blue of Colony Glacier in Alaska, even though it’s been the resting place for 52 U.S. servicemen, locked in frozen limbo there since 1952. It was just five days before Thanksgiving when a massive C-124 Globemaster on its way to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage lost radio contact during a storm.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO