Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
Recovering service members lost 70 years in an Alaskan glacier
There are no white crosses amid the blue of Colony Glacier in Alaska, even though it’s been the resting place for 52 U.S. servicemen, locked in frozen limbo there since 1952. It was just five days before Thanksgiving when a massive C-124 Globemaster on its way to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage lost radio contact during a storm.
Sand Hills Express
Florida mother raises awareness for suicide and mental health crisis lifeline
Hunter Haskins was an all-around athlete, college student and adored son. But one year ago, his mother, Kelly Haskins, got a call from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, telling her that her son had died by suicide. “That’s when our world ended,” Kelly Haskins told CBS News....
Comments / 0