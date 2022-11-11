Retired Watsonville teacher Kathryn Mizuno wants agricultural giants like Driscoll's to be more accountable for the sort of pesticides they spray. She has lived in her current home since 2015, but only recently realized the amount of pesticides sprayed nearby. In September, the fields near her home got sprayed more than 20 times. This, she writes, must stop: "We should not be accepting the use of toxic chemicals as 'conventional' agriculture." The Watsonville City Council does not yet have a date to discuss the pressing community issue.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO