Monterey County, CA

KRON4 News

Two injured in rollover crash on Hwy 17

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were injured, including one who required transport to a hospital by helicopter, following a rollover crash on state Highway 17 in Santa Cruz on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 17 north of the connector […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Suspect leads police on chase through Gilroy, Watsonville

A Watsonville man is in custody on a host of charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police in two counties on Nov. 4. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said CHP officers initially tried to pull Francisco De Los Santos, 31, of Watsonville over for unsafe driving on Highway 129 at Murphy Road around 9:20pm. in a black Honda Civic. He failed to yield to lights and sirens as he raced into the City of Watsonville. That’s when the CHP terminated their pursuit for safety reasons, Gutierrez said.
WATSONVILLE, CA
kion546.com

A Slight Chance of Light Rain to Start Your Weekend

A very weak weather system passes by today with the chance for a light shower late tonight. Otherwise, expect cool & dry conditions into next week. Saturday: Mostly sunny, but cool and breezy. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF. Clouds increase late. Overnight: A weak weather system will...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
peninsulapress.com

Cal Fire, seeking to prevent wildfires, conducts historic controlled burn near Santa Cruz

LOS GATOS— Cal Fire conducted a historic controlled burn Nov. 4 over four acres of Soquel Demonstration State Forest, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The burn came after weeks of work by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) to prepare some 17 acres of the redwood forest. A team of close to 30 firefighters spent the day burning the understory of the forest, their careful choreography ensuring that the fire stayed contained to the planned areas.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey professor chases second tournament title on 'Jeopardy!'

MONTEREY, Calif. — Sam Buttrey returns to the "Jeopardy!" stage on Monday when the Tournament of Champions finals begins. (Previous coverage in video above.) Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, secured his spot in the finals after winning in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 10.
MONTEREY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race

Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Ag companies regularly spray my neighborhood with pesticides; it's time to make them stop

Retired Watsonville teacher Kathryn Mizuno wants agricultural giants like Driscoll's to be more accountable for the sort of pesticides they spray. She has lived in her current home since 2015, but only recently realized the amount of pesticides sprayed nearby. In September, the fields near her home got sprayed more than 20 times. This, she writes, must stop: "We should not be accepting the use of toxic chemicals as 'conventional' agriculture." The Watsonville City Council does not yet have a date to discuss the pressing community issue.
WATSONVILLE, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

County Fair Upheaval

More than 75 people came angry and frustrated to the Santa Cruz County Fair board meeting in Watsonville on Oct. 25, with another 68 on Zoom, watching how the leadership would carry on after firing longtime CEO Dave Kegebein Oct. 4 in the wake of a critical state audit. Kegebein,...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Nearly 3,000 UCSC workers go on strike, picket line at campus entrances

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Nearly 3,000 University of California, Santa Cruz workers were on strike as of Monday morning. They are joined on the picket lines by thousands of workers across the University of California system and union members say this is about unfair working conditions. There are 48,000...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Two hospital boards see upsets in Nov. 8 election.

Two hospital boards—including a brand new board representing North County—saw upsets of incumbents by voters on Nov. 8. A long-time Watsonville doctor, Joe Gallagher, now retired, won a seat on the newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District Board by an overwhelming margin. In early results, Gallagher received over 40 percent of the vote in a three-way race.
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Tyller Williamson holds the lead in a tight race for mayor of Monterey against council colleague Dan Albert.

A raucous cheer went up in a corner of Oscar’s Playground on Cannery Row as the first results in the Monterey mayoral race were posted on election night, Nov. 8. Supporters of Tyller Williamson gathered there for pizza and news. And when the early tally favored the hopeful by a narrow 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent margin over Dan Albert for the seat vacated by Clyde Roberson, a change of guard seemed possible. Albert had been endorsed by the outgoing mayor.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

High School Playbook Blitz 2022: CCS Playoffs round one

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas defeats Sacred Heart Prep, 28-21 The (4) Salinas Cowboys hold off (5) Sacred Heart Prep in the first round of the division one playoffs. The Cowboys will face the winner of Saturday’s game between (8) Palma and (1) Junipero Serra. Aptos beats Christopher, 38-7...
SALINAS, CA

