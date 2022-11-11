Read full article on original website
Related
Two injured in rollover crash on Hwy 17
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were injured, including one who required transport to a hospital by helicopter, following a rollover crash on state Highway 17 in Santa Cruz on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 17 north of the connector […]
Cambria Christmas Market is reopening to the public after 2 years. Here’s what to expect
Find out when the popular SLO County holiday event will take place — and how to get tickets.
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect leads police on chase through Gilroy, Watsonville
A Watsonville man is in custody on a host of charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police in two counties on Nov. 4. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said CHP officers initially tried to pull Francisco De Los Santos, 31, of Watsonville over for unsafe driving on Highway 129 at Murphy Road around 9:20pm. in a black Honda Civic. He failed to yield to lights and sirens as he raced into the City of Watsonville. That’s when the CHP terminated their pursuit for safety reasons, Gutierrez said.
Man dies after police find him lying on Pacific Grove road
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (BCN) — A man who was found lying in the road in Pacific Grove early Saturday morning with a head injury has died and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Officers found the man lying in the middle of the road on Lane Street between Lane Street and Eardley […]
kion546.com
A Slight Chance of Light Rain to Start Your Weekend
A very weak weather system passes by today with the chance for a light shower late tonight. Otherwise, expect cool & dry conditions into next week. Saturday: Mostly sunny, but cool and breezy. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF. Clouds increase late. Overnight: A weak weather system will...
KSBW.com
Athlete Spotlight: Diane Nukuri, Olympian, running at the Monterey Bay Half Marathon
MONTEREY, Calif. — Diane Nukuri is an Olympian from Burundi, representing the United States at the Monterey Bay Half Marathon, finished in third place with a time of 1:13:08. Nukuri started running when she was only 13 years old. For her, the sport is her life’s passion turning into...
peninsulapress.com
Cal Fire, seeking to prevent wildfires, conducts historic controlled burn near Santa Cruz
LOS GATOS— Cal Fire conducted a historic controlled burn Nov. 4 over four acres of Soquel Demonstration State Forest, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The burn came after weeks of work by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) to prepare some 17 acres of the redwood forest. A team of close to 30 firefighters spent the day burning the understory of the forest, their careful choreography ensuring that the fire stayed contained to the planned areas.
Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Pacific Grove
Pacific Grove Police Dept. The post Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Pacific Grove appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Study: Microplastics found in Monterey Bay may be impacting wildlife reproduction
Calif. — A study of pollution in the Monterey Bay has found microplastics in the seawater and in the digestive tracts of anchovies and common murres which is a type of seabird that feed on anchovies. Video Player: Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary celebrates 50 years. The study...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
KSBW.com
Monterey professor chases second tournament title on 'Jeopardy!'
MONTEREY, Calif. — Sam Buttrey returns to the "Jeopardy!" stage on Monday when the Tournament of Champions finals begins. (Previous coverage in video above.) Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, secured his spot in the finals after winning in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 10.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
Ag companies regularly spray my neighborhood with pesticides; it's time to make them stop
Retired Watsonville teacher Kathryn Mizuno wants agricultural giants like Driscoll's to be more accountable for the sort of pesticides they spray. She has lived in her current home since 2015, but only recently realized the amount of pesticides sprayed nearby. In September, the fields near her home got sprayed more than 20 times. This, she writes, must stop: "We should not be accepting the use of toxic chemicals as 'conventional' agriculture." The Watsonville City Council does not yet have a date to discuss the pressing community issue.
Cummings pulls up closer to Kalantari-Johnson in Supes race that may be a nail-biter
With the new vote, Justin Cummings is just 334 votes behind her, his 48.52% of the vote to her 50.61%. Will the final vote tallies this week show more tightening — and enough — for him to gain the lead? Tuesday at 4, the next vote is in. Get the lowdown on all the races here.
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Dandy Sauce Co. hot sauces are born in Texas but made in Hollister
The idea for Dandy Sauce Co. was born when Mary Risavi decided to take a guided trip with musician and fly-fishing enthusiast Chuck Ragan, and he casually mentioned he used to co-own a hot sauce company. “I used to go fly-fishing when I lived in Colorado,” she said. “I feel...
tpgonlinedaily.com
County Fair Upheaval
More than 75 people came angry and frustrated to the Santa Cruz County Fair board meeting in Watsonville on Oct. 25, with another 68 on Zoom, watching how the leadership would carry on after firing longtime CEO Dave Kegebein Oct. 4 in the wake of a critical state audit. Kegebein,...
KSBW.com
Nearly 3,000 UCSC workers go on strike, picket line at campus entrances
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Nearly 3,000 University of California, Santa Cruz workers were on strike as of Monday morning. They are joined on the picket lines by thousands of workers across the University of California system and union members say this is about unfair working conditions. There are 48,000...
montereycountyweekly.com
Two hospital boards see upsets in Nov. 8 election.
Two hospital boards—including a brand new board representing North County—saw upsets of incumbents by voters on Nov. 8. A long-time Watsonville doctor, Joe Gallagher, now retired, won a seat on the newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District Board by an overwhelming margin. In early results, Gallagher received over 40 percent of the vote in a three-way race.
montereycountyweekly.com
Tyller Williamson holds the lead in a tight race for mayor of Monterey against council colleague Dan Albert.
A raucous cheer went up in a corner of Oscar’s Playground on Cannery Row as the first results in the Monterey mayoral race were posted on election night, Nov. 8. Supporters of Tyller Williamson gathered there for pizza and news. And when the early tally favored the hopeful by a narrow 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent margin over Dan Albert for the seat vacated by Clyde Roberson, a change of guard seemed possible. Albert had been endorsed by the outgoing mayor.
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: CCS Playoffs round one
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas defeats Sacred Heart Prep, 28-21 The (4) Salinas Cowboys hold off (5) Sacred Heart Prep in the first round of the division one playoffs. The Cowboys will face the winner of Saturday’s game between (8) Palma and (1) Junipero Serra. Aptos beats Christopher, 38-7...
Comments / 0