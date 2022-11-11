Grating ingredients is not exactly something one would consider enjoyable or even satisfying. It doesn’t require much skill compared to slicing and dicing, and the common tools for grating aren’t that fun to work with, either. Why should you have to use a large metallic weapon just to add a touch of cinnamon to a plate? They say, however, that every little thing matters, and that’s especially true for garnishes and grated ingredients. Quite appropriately, this grater is also little, small enough to securely fit in the palm of your hand, almost like a toy. And just like a toy, it is designed to add a bit of fun to your kitchen and dining life while you add a bit of cheese or lemon zest to your dish.

1 DAY AGO