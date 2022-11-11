ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. retailers association predicts 10% increase in local holiday shopping sales

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

National holiday sales are only expected to increase 6% to 8%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNW5D_0j6f2sIN00
The Retailers Association of Massachusetts predicts a 10% increase in holiday sales this year. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Despite inflation being at a 40-year high, the Retailers Association of Massachusetts (RAM) is predicting a 10% increase in local holiday shopping sales this year.

RAM said in a news release Thursday that holiday sales in Massachusetts are expected to increase more dramatically in Massachusetts than in other parts of the country. The National Retail Federation predicted only a 6% to 8% increase in holiday shopping sales nationwide.

“With inflation eroding the purchasing power of our consumers and the margins of small businesses, it is more important than ever that we all work harder to protect, promote, and preserve our Main Streets and our important local shopping districts,” RAM President John Hurst said in the release.

According to RAM, despite the high gas prices and inflation shoppers have experienced this year, consumer spending has remained relatively strong year to date. RAM members report an average sales increase of 6% year over year so far, it said.

Yet, with increased inventory and energy costs, as well as wage increases to account for inflation, it may still be difficult for retailers to make a profit, RAM said.

“A projected 10% sales increase over the prior year leaves little margin for error or increased profitability given the 8% inflation rate,” Hurst said.

RAM also said that while online shopping is being offered by more and more members, the smaller the retailer, the more reliant they are on in-person shopping.

The holiday shopping season is extremely important for retailers, who make, on average, 20% of their yearly sales during that period.

Last year, holiday sales had the biggest boom seen in at least 15 years, reaching an over 16% increase year over year in Massachusetts.

This year’s predicted increase is close to what retailers experienced in 2020, when they saw a 9% jump compared to 2019.

Comments / 1

Related
J.R. Heimbigner

$500 payment coming to many Massachusetts residents

If you live in Massachusetts, you know how much inflation is hurting your wallet right now. But here's some great news to consider: you might just be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source) The key is looking at your income level to see if you are eligible.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Folks, Did You Know This is Walmart’s Best Selling Item?

Here in Berkshire County and throughout Massachusetts for that matter, many residents are all about community and that means doing their best to shop local. Not that there is anything wrong with going to the bigger-name stores but quite a few people want to try to support their local neighbors and community members as much as possible. You know the saying "shop local."
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wgbh.org

How to watch for your tax refund from Beacon Hill

If your share of the $3 billion that the Massachusetts state government is returning to taxpayers hasn’t hit your bank account or mailbox yet, keep checking. After the state collected enough revenue to trigger a little-known 1986 law capping the annual growth in tax collections, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue announced that the excess money would start flowing in November to people who had filed income tax returns in 2021.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here Are The Top 5 “Mispronounced” Massachusetts Cities

We are all guilty of "mispronouncing" some locales in our backyard, but here in the Bay State, it is a common factor that people who are not familiar with our vicinity, will wind up mentioning some cities or towns that are not correctly identifiable (unless you are a native of any locations that will be mentioned in this article). So, without further ado, let's dive into this subject at hand. If you are wondering if any Berkshire county towns are in this survey, the answer is NO. We are off the hook on this particular poll:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Have you received your Mass. tax refund yet? MassLive wants to hear from you

The Baker administration is in the process of distributing nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to eligible Bay Staters across Massachusetts. The refunds, which will equate to about 14% of a taxpayer’s personal income tax liability, were triggered by a controversial tax cap law, known as Chapter 62F. It hamstrung a separate sweeping relief measure on Beacon Hill that would have delivered permanent tax cuts, such as expanded child care and dependent care tax credits.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: RSV cases on the rise in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As RSV cases continue to surge across the Baystate, Western Mass News is getting answers on the impact this has on locals as well as nearby hospitals. Hospitals throughout the Baystate are still seeing a surge of RSV a virus that can be dangerous for small children.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy