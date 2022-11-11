ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Insider Chris Broussard Says Father Time Has Finally Caught Up To LeBron James: "He Is Not Winning Another Title..."

By Nico Martinez
 4 days ago

Chris Broussard says LeBron James is done winning championships.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

At almost 38 years old, LeBron James is still putting up decent numbers. Through 10 games this season, he's averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game on 45% shooting.

Still, despite the numbers, his impact on the game, and his activity overall, have just looked noticeably different this season. James looks slower and is seemingly unable to carry a team to the playoffs as he did years ago with the Cavaliers. Some people have even started comparing it to MJ's run with the Wizards .

And while LeBron is still far from being an ineffective player on the court, FOX Sports' Chris Broussard says his best days are behind him now.

"The Lakers' season is over... What's also over is LeBron vs. Father Time. Father Time has won. That doesn't mean LeBron isn't any good anymore. His numbers -- 24, 9, and 7, look great. But the LeBron James we've known and loved is done. Lebron doesn't just put up numbers. That's what separates him and the other all-time elites from everybody else. They put up numbers and they dominate and they win and they impact the game. LeBron's not doing that. He can't do it on the defensive end and that's a part of it. But I'm gonna say this, too: LeBron's not winning another title — certainly not as the best player."

Lakers Fans Fear LeBron James Is In Decline Amid Rought Start

It's always wise to give Lebron the benefit of the doubt, but it's hard to see how even he comes back from this. At this stage of his career, LeBron shouldn't be having to play hero ball every night to put his team in a position to win.

At this point, James just isn't capable of leading the Lakers as he once did .

But here's the bad news: They are now 2-7 after a 114-100 loss at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday afternoon, and 37-year-old LeBron James is playing some of the worst basketball of his career.

"LeBron doesn't even look like a main option right now," one executive said of the Lakers. "Neither does [Anthony Davis]." The Lakers may be just as bad as last year's 33-win squad, quite possibly worse. While calls for a season-saving trade come from virtually all over, new questions are beginning to bubble up: What if Laker superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are finally declining in a meaningful way?

It's still too early to count out LeBron completely. After all, we have seen him bounce back from all types of challenges.

But even if he does start playing like himself again, will it be enough to push the Lakers into a higher tier in the West? Maybe not, but LeBron is going to do everything in his power to find out.

Ed McConnell
1d ago

Labrenda will be ok as soon as he's interviewed and let's the reporter know that nothing is his fault because he's fantastic it's the people he plays with that's the problem!

