ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston area sees high demand in childcare than supply, what's being done to help bridge that

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Just south of downtown Houston, near Dixie Drive, stands the Regency Lofts, which includes the new construction of 120 affordable housing units and a pre-K, which will be available at no cost to residents.

"One of the reasons the development wanted to include a pre-K is because they know the impact that education has on building a stronger community," Cheryl Lawson, executive director of William A. Lawson Institute for Peace and Prosperity, said.

Lawson said incorporating a childcare component into affordable housing is not common in the area.

"It demonstrates not only a commitment to high-quality affordable housing, but also strengthening the community around it," Lawson said.

In
data showing the ratio of children to childcare capacity, ABC13 found that about 53 zip codes in the Houston metropolitan area are considered childcare deserts

Of those zip codes, ABC13 learned that 33, or 62% of them, have majority non-white communities, and about 32% have median household incomes under $50,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vhBy_0j6f2n7y00

Our data team also found that when it comes to both subsidized and non-subsidized childcare deserts, more than half of the zip codes have majority non-white communities, indicating that this issue appears to affect diverse communities more.

"We know that when they have a strong foundation those first five years, language development, good social, emotional security and attachment, good adult relationships in their lives, we know children flourish," Kofron says.

She says the childcare addition will be beneficial in the long run to a child's development.

"We know that when they have a strong foundation those first five years, language development, good social, emotional security and attachment, good adult relationships in their life's, we know children flourish," says Kofron.

Jalandria Nealey, a working mother of one, says she understands first-hand the importance that early childhood education can have on her child's growth.

"You could be a busy parent and not have that time for your child, but then if they're able to go to school and learn how to talk, write, and read, that's something that school has helped you with, because what if you don't have anyone to help you," Nealey said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers for you - about water bill issues in Houston

From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service, and costly water meter issues.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Innovative Lasers is here to help with your health needs

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our November 15 segment, we will highlight Innovative Lasers of Houston! Hear from the experts about the cutting edge techniques they use to help you how with your health goals. This compnay is dedicated to making sure you reach every milestone on your fitness journey. See how this local company has assisted previous clients along their fitness journeys with a special process. Learn about the Zerona Laser and the process Innovative Lasers of Houston uses to help you lose weight and inches.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

New program will help people experiencing homelessness

During his annual State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a new program to aid efforts to house individuals experiencing homelessness on Houston’s streets. The city is partnering with Bread of Life to launch – Dinner to Home – a food program designed to help...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Health Department opens free diabetes center in Acres Homes

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department opened a free diabetes center in Acres Homes Thursday, an underserved area where more than 18% of adults are living with the disease, the department said. The center located at 6719 West Montgomery Road is the department’s third Diabetes Awareness & Wellness Network...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization

The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Minute Suites Opens at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Minute Suites had its grand opening for its first location in Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The new site is located near Gate C14. This location has 5 suites, a bathroom, and a shower, open 24 hours daily. Minute Suites were designed as a place to get work done...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Deputies investigating baby’s death at north Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating an infant’s death early Monday morning. Deputies say they received a call from EMS about an unresponsive baby around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the 5200 block of Pebble Springs Drive in north Harris County. Deputies said EMS units...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas workers filed over 90,000 COVID claims, with $121 million paid out in benefits

DALLAS – The COVID-19 pandemic halted a 20-year trend in Texas of declining workers’ compensation claims. From the start of the pandemic through early August, insurance carriers reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 claims and 459 COVID-related deaths to the Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation, part of the state insurance department. Eighty percent of the fatal claims involved men.
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston

KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
SPRING, TX
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional Gated Estate in Houston Comes with Spectacular Living Areas and Amazing Outdoor Spaces Selling for $4.5 Million

11526 Shadow Way Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 11526 Shadow Way Street, Houston, Texas is an exceptional gated property with spectacular living areas and dining room overlook to serene setting and pool, sophisticated interiors featuring a series of luminous open spaces. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11526 Shadow Way Street, please contact Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HPD: Older women targeted at Bunker Hill shopping center

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said this week that women, especially older women, appeared to be targeted for burglary and robbery after being followed home. The crimes, although how many is not clear, originated at the large shopping center at Bunker Hill and the Katy Freeway. The popular...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

No-H2O bringing unique car washing experience to Houston

Going to a standard car wash, No-H2O CEO Larry Ogden said, lacks that high level of care, personal touch, and convenience that customers really want. And that personal touch and convivence, he said, is exactly what he and the rest of the team at No-H2O are aiming to bring to residents of Greater Heights and surrounding areas, along with a more environmentally friendly way to keep their car looking better for longer after detailing is finished.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

6 cats found dead, poisoned in west Houston townhome community

HOUSTON - In one west Houston townhome community, at least six cats have been found poisoned in the last few weeks and no one has been found responsible so far. The nightmare for Lynda Plant started on Oct. 24 at the Walkers Mark townhome community where she lives. She regularly feeds the area’s feral cats and on that day, some were found dead by poison.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Word Power Church La Marque held its groundbreaking ceremony

Word Power Church La Marque held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday with both the Texas City-La Marque and League City Chambers of Commerce taking part in the event. Founded in 2011 by Pastor Brian Young and his wife, Tasha, Word Power Church was originally located in League City before the pandemic led them to hosting outdoor services at Mainland City Centre. The church recently purchased land off Magnolia Street in La Marque, not too far from where Young, a 1990 graduate of La Marque High School, grew up.
LA MARQUE, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy