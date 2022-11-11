ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Countdown: Tropical Storm Nicole wreaks havoc in Florida

 3 days ago

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we continue our coverage tracking Tropical Storm Nicole.

The storm made landfall in Florida Thursday morning and began making its way north after leaving communities under water.

We know at least two people died in this storm after they were electrocuted by a downed power line in Orange County.

Further north, in Volusia County, houses began collapsing into the ocean.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger reported live from Florida.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Josh Gottheimer on bipartisan cooperation

The silver lining in this election, party affiliation aside, might be that growing numbers of people are hoping for a little more bipartisan cooperation among their congressional representatives. Bill Ritter spoke to New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer, a moderate Democrat, who on Tuesday won his fourth term representing the 5th District of New Jersey. Stopping the vitriol and making American's life better was very much top of mind.

Jennifer Jones Austin on racial justice

In New York City, three ballot questions passed on Election Day. They didn't squeak through -- we're talking landslide. The racial justice package had three ideas on it, each drawn up by racial justice commission chair Jennifer Jones Austin. She joins us to break down those three ideas.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV .

