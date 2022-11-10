ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

cpr.org

Each summer, this couple fishes in Alaska — and they bring thousands of pounds of salmon back with them to Colorado

Imagine having a freezer packed to the brim with freshly caught salmon from Alaska. That might sound odd living in Colorado, but this fall, many mountain residents are finding they can have a taste of the ocean — without having to travel very far. And a couple from Fairplay is making it easier to get fresh quality fish in Colorado’s land-locked mountain communities.
Your Picks For Western Colorado’s Best Places For French Dip

Believe it or not, this Saturday, November 12, 2022, is "National French Dip Day." Where in Western Colorado will you find the best French Dip?. When you head out to celebrate thinly sliced roast beef on a French Roll and au jus, where do you like to go? I posted this question on Facebook. According to you, these are the best places in Western Colorado for French Dip.
Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’

There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of the great places to see in Colorado.
cpr.org

‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses

Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
9NEWS

Where to order Thanksgiving dinner to-go in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 24 and you can count on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS. If you're looking to reduce your stress and time in the kitchen, there are several options in Colorado for to-go Thanksgiving entrees, sides, desserts, meals and feasts no matter whether your dinner is for one or for 20.
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

