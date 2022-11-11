ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina

The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WLTX.com

Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
HARTSVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Ashley River Property Protected Forever

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC – Lowcountry Land Trust announced today the permanent protection of 33 acres on the Ashley River in the heart of one of South Carolina’s most iconic landscapes, the Ashley River Historic District. The three properties making up the site are owned by members of the Carter family and are each bounded by the District’s national scenic byway and state scenic river.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

Remains of 'America's first veterans' are found in South Carolina: 13 patriots killed during the Revolutionary War are discovered less than six inches below the surface of a former battlefield

Remains of America's first veterans who were killed in the 1780 Battle of Camden during the Revolutionary War have been unearthed less than six inches below the surface. Researchers found a total of 14 individuals, 12 of the bodies are Patriot Continental soldiers from either Maryland or Delaware, one is a North Carolina Loyalist and the last served with the British 71st Regiment of Foot.
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Are you eligible for the $800 tax rebate in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eligible taxpayers in South Carolina will be getting a tax rebate of up to $800 in the mail or in their bank accounts by the end of the year. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said rebates will be issued to eligible taxpayers who filed their 2021 SC1040 by Oct. 17.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

Murder rate in South Carolina highest since 1991, SLED reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its Crime In South Carolina Annual Report for 2021 on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. While the overall trend was a decrease in violent crime in South Carolina, the murder rate did increase by 0.89% from 2020 to 2021 -- with 566 murders committed in 2021 -- the highest it’s been since 1991.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

Tornado watch canceled for Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado watch issued for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee has been canceled, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado watch was issued due to potential impacts from the remnants of what is currently Tropical Depression Nicole.
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

