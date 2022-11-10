Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Both Drivers Hospitalized Following Head-On Crash In Northampton County
Both drivers were hospitalized Sunday evening following a head-on crash in Northampton County, authorities said. The crash occurred on Lehigh Drive at Gap View Drive around 5:35 p.m., Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said in a release. An eastbound Hyundai Sonata driven by Tanya Piccolo, 33, of Palmerton, collided...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dead after fire in Pohatcong Twp.
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A 68-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Pohatcong Township, Warren County Sunday. The fire broke out at a home at the 400 block of Victory Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer. Rohna Labruzzo was found unresponsive in the home,...
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV hits hay bale, catches fire in Lower Milford
L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A bale of hay in the road caused a car fire in Lehigh County. An SUV hit the hay bale just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Limeport Pike in Lower Milford Township, state police said. The car then turned onto Chestnut Hill Church Road, where...
Man charged with attempted kidnapping, shooting of woman in Bethlehem park
An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and kidnapping charges after allegedly trying to pull a woman through a car window and shooting at the vehicle as it fled a Bethlehem park. Daniel Charles Fegely, 25, of the 800 block of South Fourth Street, is facing charges of two counts...
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
Gun Fired As Teens Seen Fleeing Bangor Brawl, Police Say Seeking Clues
See anything? Police are seeing clues after a gun was shot during a fight involving teens in Northampton County over the weekend. The incident occurred on the first block of S. 1st Street in Bangor around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, local police said. According to witnesses, a physical...
Fire damages home in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — In Susquehanna County, a fire in an attic damaged a home Monday morning. Crews were called to the place in Montrose along Lower Main Street just before 9 a.m. All residents of the house and their pets were able to get out safely. The cause of...
wkok.com
Coal Township Man Busted for Sleeping High, with Child in Car
SHAMOKIN DAM – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… A Northumberland County man was allegedly high on heroin when he fell asleep in his car on a major highway with a young child in the backseat. A witness told police that at 44-year-old Brian Stabley of Coal Township was slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the middle of Route 15 in Shamokin Dam. The witness had called 911 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, noting that he attempted to wake Stabley up but could not, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police.
WOLF
Scranton Police seek to identify two people potentially involved in Dollar General theft
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Scranton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people they say may be involved in a theft at a Dollar General. According to police, the theft occurred on Sunday at the Dollar General on Meridian Ave in Scranton. Two...
One dead after vehicle went over 100-foot embankment
SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead after a piece of heavy machinery went over an embankment in Luzerne County Friday night. According to first responders, fire and rescue teams responded to the 1600 block of Route 11 in Salem Township for the report of a male entrapped in a […]
WFMZ-TV Online
North Whitehall house fire sends one person to hospital
Authorities in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 5300 block of Route 309 shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. A resident with burn injuries was taken to the hospital. The home was heavily damaged.
Woman accused of refusing to leave car, asking for ride
HOLLENBACK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say she entered an unlocked car that wasn’t hers and refused to leave demanding a ride. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a house in Hollenback Township Thursday around 3:00 p.m. for a report of someone trespassing. Police say […]
Suspect charged with repeatedly kicking woman in the face
SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say she was found assaulting another woman by kicking her in the face multiple times. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 8:00 a.m. officers responded to a reported fight at Gap View Drive in Scotrun. Investigators said they […]
Early morning fire destroys Wayne County house
PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house in Wayne County is destroyed after a fierce fire. Lakeville Assistant Fire Chief Robert Boogertman shared images with Eyewitness News. According to the Lakeville Volunteer Fire Company, flames erupted Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Maple Street in Caprice Estates. […]
Fire destroys home in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Wayne County early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at home along Maple Street in Lakeville. According to first responders, seven family members were inside the home when their dog started barking and alerted them something was wrong. Everyone made it out okay.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police continue to investigate 3 incidents tied to KU
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - There are three ongoing police investigations in the Kutztown area right now, and Kutztown University is reassuring students of their safety. Two of those investigations involve the deaths of young men who were not KU students. The university is encouraging students to go to the campus counseling center if they need support, and it's also reassuring students that the campus and surrounding areas are safe by stepping up police patrols, because the shooter who killed one of those young men is still on the loose.
Lanes reopen after crash on Turnpike
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Five vehicles were involved in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the southbound lane right before the Wilkes-Barre exit. Five vehicles were involved, and some people were taken into ambulances. The turnpike was shut down in both directions...
PSP looking for man who fled scene in Turbotville
Turbotville, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a man who fled from the scene of an incident Tuesday morning in Turbotville. Police say they were called to investigate an incident at King and Paradise streets at 11:50 a.m. A male suspect then fled an on ATV. The man is described as being white and stocky with a full beard. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Hill at 570-524-2662. Police did not say what the incident involved.
Police: Man high on heroin falls asleep with child in car
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A Coal Township man was allegedly high on heroin when he fell asleep in his car on a major highway with a young child in the backseat. A witness told police that at Brian E. Stabley, 44, was slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the middle of Route 15 in Shamokin Dam. The witness had called 911 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, noting that he attempted to wake Stabley up but could not, according to Officer Jacob...
State police investigate stolen EBT funds
TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of funds stolen from an EBT card. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, troopers were informed of a victim who had their identity stolen. PSP stated along with the identity theft, the 31-year-old victim also had a disposition of funds stolen from her […]
Comments / 0