RICHMOND, Ky. – — On Senior Day, Eastern Kentucky's lone departing seniorMaddy Campbell served up an ace to end the 3-2 win over Queens on Sunday at Baptist Health Arena. The Colonels (15-15, 6-10 ASUN) won by scores of 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 13-25 and 15-13. EKU scored the first four points of the fifth set, but the Royals rebounded and tied the match at 7-7. Queens took a two-point lead, 10-8, on a kill from Kendall Buish. Victoria Wood's kill kept Queens in front by one, 12-11. Kills from Eastern Kentucky'sSarah Mitchell and AG Vandagriff swung the lead in favor of the home squad 13-12. An error allowed the Royals to tie it again at 13-13. Vandagriff answered with a kill to give the Colonels match-point. On the ensuing serve, Campbell's ball found Alleigh Johnson whose reception went straight into the net.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO