Thieves on getaway scooters burglarize San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
Frost advisory issued for Bay Area as temps plummet
SAN FRANCISCO -- Temperatures were plummeting across the Bay Area Wednesday night, prompting advisories from the National Weather Service. A frost advisory was in effect across most Bay Area counties and the Monterey County coast from midnight to 9 a.m. as temperatures were expected to dip to 35 degrees F or colder. Such conditions could result in hypothermia to people and animals and harm sensitive plants and vegetation. Meanwhile, the weather service also announced a hard freeze warning was in effect for areas south of Gilroy into the Salinas Valley. Temperatures were forecast to drop to 26 to...
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
There's A Secret Tiled Staircase In A San Francisco Garden With Breathtaking Views & It's Free
If you're looking for free things to do in San Francisco, CA where you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank, then the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps belong on your bucket list. Located in San Francisco's Golden Gate Heights Neighborhood, this community art project began in the early 2000s...
Original Joe’s Expanding to the East Bay
The Union Street fixture known for dishing out "traditional, old-school Italian entrees, steaks, and seafood" is planning to open a new location.
6 Of The Best Things To Do In San Francisco That Are Completely Free
While The Golden City is known for its beautiful sites and sounds, it is notoriously expensive for both visitors and locals alike. Free things to do in San Francisco are hard to come by, but it's worth exploring the city without having to break the bank. Here are the top...
Elaborate 'butterfly house' up for sale in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A house in Pacific Grove known locally as "the butterfly house" is up for sale. According to a listing on the real estate website Zillow, the 2 bed/2 bath house is going for $998,000.00 and is 1,334 square feet. The house features bright colors and...
New San Francisco park makes National Geographic’s global list of best trips for next year
SAN JOSE, Calif. — How special is it that the world’s premiere travel-and-photography outlet puts a macro lens on a new Bay Area park? For its 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, National Geographic includes San Francisco’s Tunnel Tops as one of the top destinations in the world, praising its family-friendly atmosphere and opportunities to conduct citizen science.
1 dead, 1 rescued from storm-whipped waves in Pacifica surf
PACIFICA -- A man drowned in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued as a potent storm front approached the Bay Area on Sunday.Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to Linda Mar Beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Sunday.Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters. "A beachgoer and his son were able to rescue one male subject from the water and render aid along with other beachgoers until police and medical personnel arrived," police said in a news release. "This same beachgoer re-entered the surf and assisted a second male subject in distress to the shore where he also received medical aid."Officials said despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second man o rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention and was later released.
Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos
According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
'Storm door is open': When to expect more rain in the Bay Area
Is there more rain on the way? The heaviest rain with this storm hitting the Bay Area has yet to come.
