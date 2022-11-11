ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pescadero, CA

NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns

One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Frost advisory issued for Bay Area as temps plummet

SAN FRANCISCO -- Temperatures were plummeting across the Bay Area Wednesday night, prompting advisories from the National Weather Service.  A frost advisory was in effect across most Bay Area counties and the Monterey County coast from midnight to 9 a.m. as temperatures were expected to dip to 35 degrees F or colder. Such conditions could result in hypothermia to people and animals and harm sensitive plants and vegetation.  Meanwhile, the weather service also announced a hard freeze warning was in effect for areas south of Gilroy into the Salinas Valley. Temperatures were forecast to drop to 26 to...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
KSBW.com

Elaborate 'butterfly house' up for sale in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A house in Pacific Grove known locally as "the butterfly house" is up for sale. According to a listing on the real estate website Zillow, the 2 bed/2 bath house is going for $998,000.00 and is 1,334 square feet. The house features bright colors and...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

New San Francisco park makes National Geographic’s global list of best trips for next year

SAN JOSE, Calif. — How special is it that the world’s premiere travel-and-photography outlet puts a macro lens on a new Bay Area park? For its 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, National Geographic includes San Francisco’s Tunnel Tops as one of the top destinations in the world, praising its family-friendly atmosphere and opportunities to conduct citizen science.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 1 rescued from storm-whipped waves in Pacifica surf

PACIFICA -- A man drowned in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued as a potent storm front approached the Bay Area on Sunday.Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to Linda Mar Beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Sunday.Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters. "A beachgoer and his son were able to rescue one male subject from the water and render aid along with other beachgoers until police and medical personnel arrived," police said in a news release. "This same beachgoer re-entered the surf and assisted a second male subject in distress to the shore where he also received medical aid."Officials said despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second man o rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention and was later released.
PACIFICA, CA
sfbayview.com

Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos

According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
