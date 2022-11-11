Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
EKU Sports
EKU's 1971-72 NCAA Tournament Team To Be Honored In December
RICHMOND, Ky. – The 1971-72 Eastern Kentucky NCAA Tournament team will be honored on Dec. 17 in conjunction with the Colonels' game against Radford. The game against Radford starts at 2 p.m. The 1971-72 team will be honored during halftime. Coached by Guy Strong, the 1971-72 Colonels finished the...
EKU Sports
Women’s Hoops Claims 50th Anniversary Battle Over Morehead State
RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky women's basketball (2-1) outscored Morehead State (0-3) by a score of 64-55 on Sunday night inside Baptist Health Arena, claiming the 50th anniversary battle between the two programs dating back to 1972. Alice Recanati led the Colonels with 14 points on 5-of-9 (.555) shooting...
EKU Sports
Women’s Tennis Finishes Their Fall Season At ITA Fall Circuit
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky women's tennis team finished their fall season at the ITA Fall Circuit this weekend. Emmeline Polevoi competed for the Colonels. CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky women's tennis team finished their fall season at the ITA Fall Circuit this weekend. Emmeline Polevoi competed for the Colonels.
EKU Sports
Colonels Dismantle App State 95-63 on Friday Night
RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky women's basketball (1-1) displayed an offensive clinic on Friday night inside Baptist Health Arena as the team earned its first win of the season over Appalachian State (0-2) by a score of 95-63. Danielle Rainey led the Colonels with a career-high 30 points on 8-of-15 shooting from beyond the arch, surpassing teammate Antwainette Walker's 29 points in the season opener for the highest individual performance since 2017.
EKU Sports
EKU Athletics Announces Historic Partnership With Nike, BSN SPORTS
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU Athletics today announced that it has entered a five-year partnership with Nike and BSN SPORTS. Through this partnership, BSN SPORTS will serve as the official apparel and equipment provider to the Colonels while outfitting all EKU student-athletes and coaches in Nike competitive gear. "EKU Athletics...
EKU Sports
Colonels Drop Road Contest At Jacksonville State
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – EKU dropped its final road game of the regular season on Saturday at Jacksonville State, falling 42-17 to the Gamecocks. Parker McKinney set EKU's single-season records for pass completions and passing yards in the loss, going 26-of-37 for 309 yards. He now has 253 completions for 3,060 yards this season, breaking his own record of 229 completions last season and Josh Greco's mark of 2,861 yards set in 2005.
Democrats Rejoicing As Kentucky GOP House Chief David Floyd Bashes Trump On Twitter
Moderate Republican David Floyd (front Right) Pictured With Far Left Democrat Gerald Neal Announcing Opposition To Death Penalty In 2015Photo Credit: News Source 1. November 10, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher Article Courtesy of Affiliate The KY Record.
