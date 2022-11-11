JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – EKU dropped its final road game of the regular season on Saturday at Jacksonville State, falling 42-17 to the Gamecocks. Parker McKinney set EKU's single-season records for pass completions and passing yards in the loss, going 26-of-37 for 309 yards. He now has 253 completions for 3,060 yards this season, breaking his own record of 229 completions last season and Josh Greco's mark of 2,861 yards set in 2005.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO