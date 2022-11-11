Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to New Kittens Is Not What Mom Expected
Once you get one pet, it can be very tempting to get more. They are just so adorable, and the thought of your first pet having a buddy is absolutely lovely! One woman adopted two kittens in addition to the cat she already has, and the meeting between the three felines did not go as planned.
This Golden Retriever Has The Most Adorable Reactions To Puppies, Kittens, And Bunnies
Don't you just love dogs and puppies? This Golden Retriever went viral on YouTube for her reactions to others animals and we can't get over the cuteness overload. The dog, Bailey, has the most genuine interactions with her environment and garners millions of views from over 500,000 subscribers. Each video...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mama Dog And Puppies Were Found In A 122-Degree Desert | The Dodo Faith = Restored
Mama dog and her puppies were found in the middle of a 122-degree desert — wait until you see them enjoy grass for the first time!. Keep up with Sandy on Instagram: https://thedo.do/ezzyfromtheblock. Special thanks to Elika for helping to rescue Sandy: https://thedo.do/icareq8. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
pethelpful.com
Cat Sweetly 'Tries to Adopt New Human' After Sister Goes to College
When your kids go away to college, it can be a hard transition for the whole family. The kid can no longer rely on their parents for day to day things, and the parents have to get used to their kid exercising greater independence. One member of the family often left out of the college conversation, however, is the family pet.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Sweet Friendship With Cows Is So Pure and Beautiful
This is just the cutest feline-bovine friendship ever. It's not uncommon for animals of different species to form close bonds, just look at dogs and cats who have been raised together. This sweet farm cat adores his cow pals and loves rubbing up against them and the cows love licking him in return. Awwww!
pethelpful.com
Video of Pit Bull Falling in Love With Mom's Foster Puppies Is Too Sweet
Breed stereotypes are all too real--especially when it comes to Pit Bulls--so we love a precious video like this that helps debunk the myths about these dogs. In truth, they can be the biggest love bugs! Bamse is one Pittie boy who adores the foster puppies his mom takes in, and it's just the sweetest thing.
Clayton News Daily
Pomeranian Takes "Playing Dead" To A Whole New Level | The Dodo Little But Fierce
Pomeranian takes “playing dead” to a whole new level... and there's only one way to get him up. Special thanks to Leo, Jess & Nick! Keep up with them on TikTok: https://thedo.do/lord_le0thelazypom & Instagram: https://thedo.do/lord_le0. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
pethelpful.com
Pit Bull Lounges With the Cats on the Cat Tree Like It's NBD
Here we go again with animals and their "if I fits, I sits" mentality. Luna, this big beautiful Pit Bull, decided her cat housemates don't deserve the comfiest spot in the house and has claimed the highest perch as her own. The only question is, how exactly did she get up there?
pethelpful.com
Amazing Double Amputee Cat Jumps Like a True Champion
When considering adopting a cat, or if your own feline friend has experienced a traumatic injury, you may be afraid or concerned your fur baby won't be able to live a long and active life. On the contrary cats adjust to a three or two-legged lifestyle amazingly well and many disabled cats are able to jump, run and climb and play – and live a completely full and happy life.
7-year-old boy writes sweet letter to foster pup's adopters: 'The best dog you could ask for'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 11, 2022. It has since been updated. When it was time to part with his foster puppy, Maggie, Roman Duncan wanted to make sure her future forever family would know exactly how good a girl she is. The Louisiana boy—who recently turned 7—had formed a strong bond with the pit bull mix pup from North Shore Animal League America while his family fostered her over the holidays. Rescued as a young puppy last year, Maggie had been placed in the care of the Duncan family as a foster because she was too young to be adopted at the time.
Watch this Golden Retriever break his puppy sibling out of the crate
A Golden Retriever is conspiring to reverse his puppy sibling's crate training, and his antics have gone viral on TikTok. Remy, featured on the TikTok account @Remy_woof (opens in new tab), is an adorable Golden Retriever who just recently got a younger brother, another Golden named Rocco. While Rocco and Remy's human parents are clearly trying to crate train the new puppy, Remy has other plans.
‘Like speed dating of cats’ at Purr-fecto Cat Lounge
Timmy and Tommy are ready to play.As the 2-month-old white-and-tabby brothers swat feather wands, chase toys and generally hold court inside Purr-fecto Cat Lounge, a half-dozen potential adoptive parents look on lovingly, trying to get their attention.“This is kind of like the speed dating of cats,” said Lupita Foster, owner of Purr-fecto Cat Lounge. “I intentionally didn’t put in any tables. That’s why we call it a lounge instead of a cat café because we have these lounge areas where you can sit and relax and cuddle.”Foster, who has owned a cleaning company, Enviromaids, for 18 years, was inspired to...
pethelpful.com
Cat Plays 'Fetch' Just Like a Dog and It's Too Cute
A lot of people assume that cats aren't as smart as dogs, and they wold be wrong. Cats are just as capable of learning tricks as dogs are, and one of the games they really love is playing fetch. It stimulates their prey instinct, cats love pleasing their owners, and to them it's just plain fun.
Comments / 0