Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11
On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR MULTIPLE FELONY WARRANTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple felony warrants early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 12:20 a.m. a deputy made contact with 42-year old Michael Smith in the 4000 block of Curtin Road in north Douglas County. After confirming the warrants, Smith was taken into custody. Additional charges were added. Smith was detained on $35,000 bail.
KVAL
November 14th marks the beginning of Crash Responder Safety Week
November 14th through November 18th is Crash Responder Safety Week, an initiative put forth by the International Association of Firefighters to promote awareness of emergency responders responding to traffic incidents. According to the IAFF, an emergency responder dies once a week while trying to assist with roadway accidents. Eugene Springfield...
KVAL
Springfield Police: Avoid MLK Jr. Parkway & Cardinal Way due to fatal crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: A motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in north Springfield Saturday afternoon. Updated story here. SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Emergency responders are currently working a major traffic crash at MLK Jr Parkway & Cardinal Way, the Springfield Police Department said around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. "Please...
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
kezi.com
One person dead after single motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Springfield, Springfield Police confirmed. Emergency crews and officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Riverbend Dr. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers headed towards...
KVAL
Power restored to 6,500 in Oakway, Willakenzie and Coburg Road area
EUGENE, Ore. - EWEB is reporting over 6,500 customers are without power in the Oakway, Willakenzie and Coburg Road areas. The outage began around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. EWEB says the cause of the outage was a transmission line that tripped, de-energizing the entire Oakway substation. EWEB also says no cause was found when crews patrolled the line, so no repairs are needed.
kezi.com
Man jailed after firing a gun at a driver on Interstate 5, state police say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A man accused of firing a gun at a driver on Interstate 5 Sunday night is in jail facing several charges, according to the Oregon State Police. OSP said they got a call from a driver on November 6 that a passenger in a sedan fire two shots at his vehicle while he was driving southbound on I-5 between Scotts Valley and the Yoncalla-Drain exit. Troopers said that when they pulled over the vehicle, the suspect, later identified as Abdul Blair, 30, took 15 oxycodone pills and started to dry heave when they tried to question him. Troopers said they took Blair to the hospital to be treated for a potential overdose, and then took him to jail.
kezi.com
Passenger suffers "life threatening injuries" after Friday night crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield police are asking any witnesses to come forward after a passenger was taken to the hospital with "life threatening injuries" following a crash Friday. Police said the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Highway 126 at the 28th Street overpass. A 2005 Chevrolet pickup hit...
kezi.com
Body found in Eugene storm drain; police investigating
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are investigating after a dead person was found in a storm drain Tuesday morning. The body was reportedly found in the morning of November 8 in a storm drain on Minda Drive east of Gilham Road. Several officers from the Eugene Police Department were reported to be in the area around 9:30 a.m. with a giant tarp.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, VEHICLE HITS HOUSE
A driver was taken to the hospital after his vehicle hit a house on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:30 a.m. officers responded to the accident in the 700 block of West Hickory Street. Officers determined that the wreck was likely caused by a medical issue.
oregontoday.net
Florence Homicide, Nov. 10
A 27-year old male is deceased and a 50-year old male is in custody in Florence on a charge of Murder following an incident on the 500-block of Hemlock St., Monday, Nov. 7. According to reports, police were summoned about 9:15 p.m. to a report of a dispute. Officers found a male lying in the front yard of a residence with a “significant” head injury. Joseph Holtsberry, of Florence, was life-flighted to RiverBend Hospital in Springfield, but died during transport. A search of the incident area turned up Pouwel Veenstra, also of Florence, hiding in nearby brush. He was taken into custody and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene. An investigation is continuing.
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
KVAL
Local students walk to school for 'Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day'
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Monday, students in Lane County took part in the "Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day". The walk, put on by the Lane African American/Black Student Success Program, celebrates the courage of Ruby Bridges. Bridges was the first black student to attend an all-white public school when she was just six years old.
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Roseburg resumes veneer mill operations after devastating fire
WEED, Calif. -- After a devastating fire on Sept. 2 at a mill in Weed Calif., that damaged the mill and caused extensive damage to the nearby communities, Roseburg Forest Products began full operations of its veneer manufacturing plant Wednesday, Nov. 9, including returning 145 team members to full schedules.
KVAL
Local business offers free car wash for veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — This Veterans Day, the Fast-Track Carwash is offering a free car wash to those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military. It's a tradition that Fast-Track has upheld for 15 years. They say they have given out over 200 free car washes for veterans.
kqennewsradio.com
OUT BUILDINGS AND FIFTH WHEEL A TOTAL LOSS AFTER SUNDAY FIRE
Two small out buildings and a fifth wheel are a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning in Melrose. Battalion Chief Scott Richardson of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. following the report that two barns were possibly on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road. Richardson said firefighters arrived and found one out building on fire, with flames spreading to another out building and the RV. Crews verified that all residents were accounted for and out of the buildings and the trailer.
kqennewsradio.com
TRAFFIC CONGESTION EXPECTED ON AVIATION DRIVE NEAR IN-N-OUT
Traffic congestion is expected on Northwest Aviation Drive as a new restaurant has opened. A City of Roseburg release said residents who want to eat at In-N-Out Burger are urged to access the restaurant by approaching Aviation Drive from Northwest Stewart Parkway. Drivers should expect traffic congestion to be heavy...
