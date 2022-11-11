ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, November 13, 2022

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Veterans Day event at Seza Barsamian, DDS, Inc once again a huge success

On Thursday November 10th, 2022, Dr. Barsamian and her staff hosted their 9th Annual Veteran’s Day Event at their location in Los Alamitos, 4022 Katella, Suite206. Veterans called in advance, made appointments to reserve their time with the doctor so they would not have to wait, they got their x-rays, exam and dental cleaning free at no cost.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Top Ten Stories for November 07 through November 12

Seal Beach Police investigating serious traffic collision on Pacific Coast Highway

A vehicle collided with a tree while traveling on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach, resulting in the driver and one passenger sustaining serious injuries. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at about 3:58 am, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a serious traffic collision that occurred near the intersection of Seal Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway.
SEAL BEACH, CA
2022 Turkey Trot 5K/10K road closures

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Turkey Trot 5K/10K will take place in the Old Town area of Seal Beach. As a result of this event and the large number of participants expected to run, several streets will be closed to ensure runner safety. The event begins and ends on...
SEAL BEACH, CA
Pacific Chorale rings in the Holidays with “Carols by Candlelight”

The Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale, one of the nation’s leading choirs, launches its signature holiday programming with two performances of “Carols by Candlelight,” spotlighting timeless traditional and contemporary holiday music, including the choir-commissioned world premiere of Meet Me for Noche Buena by noted LA-based Filipino composer Saunder Choi, a tenor in the chorus whose work has been described as “fresh and earnest” (San Francisco Classical Voice). Special musical guests organist Jung-A Lee and pianist David Clemensen join members of Pacific Chorale, bathed in flickering candlelight, for this distinctive seasonal program on Saturday, December 3, and Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 8:00 pm, in the hushed sanctuary of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach. Artistic Director Robert Istad also conducts “Gloria” from Missae Papae Marcelli by Palestrina, Stanford’s Magnificat in G, Op. 81, and works by such contemporary composers as Sarah Quartel, Bob Chilcott, Chad McCoy, Ola Gjeilo, Ēriks Ešenvalds, Will Todd and Alexandra Denny.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 14, 2022

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
Grateful Hearts to hold final warehouse sale this week

Join us for our final sale on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5420 Katella Ave. Los Alamitos Ca 90720. There will be Fall Decor, Christmas Decor, Stocking Stuffers (New Socks, make up kits), Vintage & Office Furniture, Vintage china, glassware and tons of collectibles!
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

