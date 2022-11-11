Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Animated Winter MountainAdrian HolmanCosta Mesa, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, November 13, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, November 13, 2022:. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Highs are expected to...
Veterans Day event at Seza Barsamian, DDS, Inc once again a huge success
On Thursday November 10th, 2022, Dr. Barsamian and her staff hosted their 9th Annual Veteran’s Day Event at their location in Los Alamitos, 4022 Katella, Suite206. Veterans called in advance, made appointments to reserve their time with the doctor so they would not have to wait, they got their x-rays, exam and dental cleaning free at no cost.
Top Ten Stories for November 07 through November 12
Top Ten Stories for November 07 through November 12 include unofficial election results, a fatal traffic accident, and an in-custody death. Top Ten Stories for November 07 through November 12 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover...
Seal Beach Police investigating serious traffic collision on Pacific Coast Highway
A vehicle collided with a tree while traveling on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach, resulting in the driver and one passenger sustaining serious injuries. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at about 3:58 am, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a serious traffic collision that occurred near the intersection of Seal Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway.
Joint Forces Training Base MWR proudly presents the 19th annual Thanksgiving Appreciation Lunch
Please join the Morale Welfare & Recreation department for a full Thanksgiving Lunch in appreciation of our Military Service Members and their families at Fiddlers Green 4745 Yorktown Ave Bldg.19, Los Alamitos, CA 90720. Military. E6 and below free. E7 and above $10. Non-Military. Civilian $15. Base Employee & Veterans...
2022 Turkey Trot 5K/10K road closures
On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Turkey Trot 5K/10K will take place in the Old Town area of Seal Beach. As a result of this event and the large number of participants expected to run, several streets will be closed to ensure runner safety. The event begins and ends on...
Investigators seek public’s assistance in locating stolen Olympic medals
Orange County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating three Olympic Games medals stolen during the course of a home burglary in Laguna Hills. On Oct. 29, 2022, a residence in the 25000 block of Black Horse Lane was burglarized in the evening hours after suspect(s)...
Pacific Chorale rings in the Holidays with “Carols by Candlelight”
The Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale, one of the nation’s leading choirs, launches its signature holiday programming with two performances of “Carols by Candlelight,” spotlighting timeless traditional and contemporary holiday music, including the choir-commissioned world premiere of Meet Me for Noche Buena by noted LA-based Filipino composer Saunder Choi, a tenor in the chorus whose work has been described as “fresh and earnest” (San Francisco Classical Voice). Special musical guests organist Jung-A Lee and pianist David Clemensen join members of Pacific Chorale, bathed in flickering candlelight, for this distinctive seasonal program on Saturday, December 3, and Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 8:00 pm, in the hushed sanctuary of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach. Artistic Director Robert Istad also conducts “Gloria” from Missae Papae Marcelli by Palestrina, Stanford’s Magnificat in G, Op. 81, and works by such contemporary composers as Sarah Quartel, Bob Chilcott, Chad McCoy, Ola Gjeilo, Ēriks Ešenvalds, Will Todd and Alexandra Denny.
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 14, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
Enjoy chocolate and help Soroptimist International of Cypress raise money with their See’s Candy Holiday Fundraiser
The Holidays are fast approaching so treat yourself or gift the yummiest candy on earth, AND support our Soroptimist International of Cypress event at the same time!. Shop online here to help us reach our fundraising goals. Last day to shop for holiday delivery is 12/2. Here’s to achieving sweet...
Grateful Hearts to hold final warehouse sale this week
Join us for our final sale on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5420 Katella Ave. Los Alamitos Ca 90720. There will be Fall Decor, Christmas Decor, Stocking Stuffers (New Socks, make up kits), Vintage & Office Furniture, Vintage china, glassware and tons of collectibles!
