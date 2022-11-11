Read full article on original website
Paul McCartney, Elton John, and More Discuss Abbey Road in New Documentary Trailer: Watch
The first trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, Mary McCartney’s new documentary on Abbey Road Studios, premiered today via Rolling Stone. The film arrives on Disney+ on December 16, in line with the studios’ 90th anniversary. Interviewees in the trailer include Paul McCartney, Elton John, Ringo Starr, Nile Rodgers, Noel Gallagher, Roger Waters, Celeste, and George Lucas, whose Star Wars soundtracks were partly recorded at Abbey Road. Watch it below.
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
What to Watch in November 2022: The Best Music Videos, Movies, and Shows
When you listen to as much music as we do, you notice it everywhere—especially in movies and on TV, where the soundtrack is more important than ever. Our monthly column runs through the most memorable recent examples of where music and visual media meet. Cate Blanchett’s TÁR peers into...
SZA Shares New “PSA” Teaser: Watch
SZA is teasing something. After releasing a new song called “Shirt” last month, the Ctrl vocalist has shared an “official teaser” titled “PSA.” In the visual—directed by Bradley J. Calder—SZA is surrounded by a green ring of fire; the video then shows the singer-songwriter on a beach, pouring a glowing liquid over her body. It ends with a blip of Morse code, which, as Rolling Stone points out, translates to “S.O.S.” Watch below.
Snoop Dogg Biopic in the Works
Snoop Dogg is going to be the subject of a new movie from director Allen Hughes and screenwriter Joe Robert Cole, as The Hollywood Reporter notes. The biopic will feature music from the Long Beach rapper’s catalog. The film will come from Universal Pictures, which handled the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton; Snoop Dogg was portrayed by Lakeith Stanfield in the 2015 film.
Watch Jockstrap Go to Court in New “Greatest Hits” Video
Jockstrap have shared a new video for their I Love You Jennifer B song “Greatest Hits.” The visual is directed by Aidan Zamiri (a frequent collaborator of FKA twigs) and follows a fictitious, tabloid-style trial between two pop musicians. (Jamie xx makes a cameo, too.) Watch the video below.
Watch the 1975 Perform “I’m in Love With You” on Fallon
The 1975 appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (November 10) for a performance of their single “I’m in Love With You.” Watch it happen below. Currently, the 1975 are on tour in support of their new album, Being Funny in a Foreign...
Maria BC Announces New EP, Shares Rachika Nayar Remix: Listen
Maria BC has announced that a new EP, Hyaline Remixes, will be out November 18 via Father/Daughter. As the title implies, it features remixes of songs from their new album, Hyaline. Today, Maria BC has shared Rachika Nayar’s rework of “ROF,” which you can listen to below.
The Pitchfork Review Podcast Unpacks Best New Music Albums by Alvvays and Special Interest
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Staff Writer Madison Bloom stops by to talk about a couple of records that were recently named Best New Music: Alvvays’ power-pop explosion Blue Rev and Special Interest’s glam-punk rampage Endure.
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Len Goodman Announces Season 31 Will Be His Last As Judge
'Dancing With the Stars': Len Goodman Announces Season 31 Will Be His Last As Judge

The grand pooh bah is leaving the ballroom. Len Goodman announced Monday that season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will be his last. Goodman has been on the show since 2005. "It's been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show," Goodman said, who added he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. "I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family. It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I'm looking forward to next week's finale. I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant."
Listen to Eem Triplin’s “Let You Know” [ft. $not]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Initially I was skeptical about Johnstown, Pennsylvania’s Eem Triplin. His pretty music videos and bright, Tyler, the Creator–meets-plugg production was so polished that something had to be off, right? Well, I don’t have an answer, but regardless, I’ve slowly begun to play his lush and melodic singles like “Awkward Freestyle” and “Just Friends?” every damn day. They’re short, sweet, and addictive—and so is his newest song, “Let You Know.” On the track, his washed out, sing-songy delivery brings to mind a West Coast crooner like Aflacko. The ambiguous lyrics about heartbreak are whatever, but it’s all vibes, with the song’s balmy production and the way Eem Triplin always sounds like his head is in the clouds. Even $not’s one-note gibberish sounds pretty smooth, here. I’m in, I think.
The Blessed Madonna Shares First New Song in 5 Years: Listen
The Blessed Madonna has shared a new track titled “Serotonin Moonbeams.” It’s Marea Stamper’s first original material in five years and her debut single for new label home Warner. Check out the track, which features Uffie, below. In a press release, Stamper shared a statement about...
Hadja Bangoura
Hawa has never been shy about her ambitions. At 10 years old, the Berlin-born, Guinea-raised, and Brooklyn-based artist enrolled in the New York Philharmonic’s youth composer program and was, for a time, the youngest composer in the orchestra’s history. She quit the program when she was 15 because, she says, she “couldn’t make gay music in the Philharmonic.” Instead, she turned to rap and R&B, bringing her prodigious abilities and world-beating attitude with her. “My goal isn’t to be the best, it’s to take out the best,” she said in 2018. “It’s go big or go home.”
Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss Debuts at No. 1, Dethrones Taylor Swift’s Midnights
Drake and 21 Savage’s new joint release Her Loss has rocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, as Billboard reports. The full-length debuted at No. 1 on the chart, with the year’s biggest week for a hip-hop/R&B album and the fourth-largest streaming week for any album ever. Her Loss also dethroned Taylor Swift’s Midnights, which topped the chart shortly after its release on October 21. Her Loss marks Drake’s 12th album to debut at No. 1, following the June release of Honestly, Nevermind.
SZA Announced as SNL Musical Guest
SZA has been announced as the musical guest for the December 3, 2022 episode of Saturday Night Live. Keke Palmer is set to host. The singer performed on SNL in 2017; she sang “The Weekend” and “Love Galore” from her LP Ctrl. This summer, she celebrated the album’s fifth anniversary with a deluxe edition featuring seven previously unreleased tracks and was cast in the new Eddie Huang film Tuna Melt.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By
The first Black Panther had many themes—neocolonialism, infighting and unity across the African diaspora, the abundance of Soundcloud rappers in the late 2010s—but its most potent was the story of T’Challa becoming his own leader and his own man. In the record-smashing Marvel blockbuster from 2018, T’Challa had just inherited the throne of Wakanda and spent most of the film figuratively and literally grappling with the consequences of his ancestor’s actions. In the end, T’Challa kills his insurrectionist cousin Killmonger before taking his advice and opening up Wakanda’s borders to the world—with an emphasis on Black people and displaced Wakandans around the world—for the first time. By embracing the role of the Black Panther on his own terms, T’Challa set a new chapter in motion for the most technologically advanced nation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Earth.
“Gold Satin Dreamer”
“I’m a sucker for the love of the flesh, all things rancid and delicate,” Nicole Dollanganger sang on 2015’s “Alligator Blood”—and while she was describing memories of Florida summers spent watching poachers butchering fresh kill, that contrast between fragility and gruesomeness also sums up the wider appeal of her music. Following the release of raw bedroom recordings like Curdled Milk and Ode To Dawn Wiener: Embarrassing Love Songs, Dollanganger’s 2015 record Natural Born Losers traded spare acoustic arrangements for a more dynamic slowcore rock sound and turned her into a cult icon on Tumblr. But its attempts at melodramatic grandeur could be limited by the thinness of its production.
How Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s TÁR Soundtrack Unlocks the Film’s Eerie Mysteries
TÁR is a film about the rarefied world of classical music as seen from the perspective of Cate Blanchett’s Lydia Tár—conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic and, we are meant to understand, one of the most celebrated (and feared) figures in a world steeped in power, protocol, and respect for the past. Across its graceful two and a half hours, the potential Oscar contender might also pass, however fleetingly, for a psychological thriller, a #MeToo drama, a horror film, a workplace comedy—or maybe even a cannibal flick, given the way the titular anti-hero chews people up and spits them out. But to judge by its sumptuous visuals and stately soundtrack—composed by Hildur Guðnadóttir, who is just a Tony Award away from her EGOT (a distinguished honor that Tár herself has achieved in the film)—you might just call it an ambient tone poem about creative genius and personal torment.
They’re All Gonna Laugh at You!
If comedy’s eternal wellsprings are shame and humiliation, consider the possibility the form has seen no purer practitioner than Adam Sandler. Even now, as a 56-year-old multimillionaire, he looks as nervous and furtive in front of a microphone as he did at 28 when he starred in Billy Madison, the 1995 breakout hit about a contemptible man-child forced to repeat school from kindergarten onward. Even in the year 2022, when the search string “adam sandler oscar snub” returns credible results, he still enters every room armed only with the unshakeable conviction that he, himself, should not be in it, a conviction written on his squinting face, weighing down on his hunched shoulders. The ancient Groucho Marx dictum—“I wouldn’t want to join any club that would have me as a member”—isn’t even self-immolating enough for the profound sense of unworthiness that seems to consume Sandler like some kind of existential indigestion, and it’s possible no one has twisted himself into more pitiable shapes, abased himself more thoroughly onscreen, than he has over the course of his career.
The xx’s Romy Shares Video for New Song “Strong”: Watch
The xx’s Romy has shared a new song titled “Strong” and featuring Fred Again... She produced the track with Fred Again.. and Stuart Price. It also comes with a music video directed by Romy’s wife, the filmmaker and photographer Vic Lentaigne. Check it out below. “Strong”...
