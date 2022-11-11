Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Ohio prep football: Week 13 regional semifinal roundup
MANSFIELD -- A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Columbia escapes close call with Crestview.
richlandsource.com
Pioneer Career & Technology Center presents Knipp with Distinguished Alumni Award
SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continues to live, work, and serve their school districts or continues to promote Career Technical Education.
richlandsource.com
Gallery: Colonel Crawford Vs Columbus Grove Division VI, Regional 22 semifinals
Columbus Grove defeated Colonel Crawford, 14-17 in overtime, Saturday night in the Division VI, Regional 22 semifinals at Donnell Stadium in Findlay. (Photos by Daniel Melograna)
richlandsource.com
Playoff Bound: Ashland to host Notre Dame in opening round of Division II postseason
ASHLAND — If Ashland’s opening-round playoff game against Notre Dame College is anything like the season-opener, fans are in for a treat. The Eagles (9-1) earned the No. 4 seed in Super Region One when the 28-team Division II playoff field was announced Sunday evening, and will host fifth-seeded Notre Dame (9-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jack Miller Stadium.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Noon Optimist Club breaks ground on park in Imagination District
MANSFIELD -- Thursday was a historic day for the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club. The groundbreaking of the Optimist Club Park, which will be located on property owned by Buckeye Imagination Museum, is the club’s tribute to the community as a “Friend of Youth” by providing a green space for the youth of Mansfield, Ohio.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Columbia 12, Crestview 6
Third-seeded Columbia beat No. 2 Crestview 12-6 in a Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game Saturday at Medina's Ken Dukes Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Kirtland renders Dalton's offense pointless
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Kirtland stopped Dalton to the tune of a 33-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Kirtland moved in front of Dalton 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging to host Caregiver Appreciation event on Nov. 18
ONTARIO - The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N. Walnut St., Mansfield. The day will be dedicated to individuals who provide care...
richlandsource.com
Maria Stein Marion Local sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Versailles
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Maria Stein Marion Local, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Versailles 35-3 on November 12 in Ohio football. Maria Stein Marion Local darted in front of Versailles 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Off and running: Van Wert could not be caught in racing past Millersburg West Holmes
Millersburg West Holmes couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 40-35 to Van Wert for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Van Wert opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millersburg West Holmes through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Danville overcomes 20-point 4th quarter deficit to stun Lucas
BELLVILLE -- It would have been easy for the Danville Blue Devils to give up. It would have been easy for them to hang their heads and pack it in.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grandview Heights drops zeroes on Ottawa Hills
Columbus Grandview Heights' impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Ottawa Hills for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 12. Defense ruled the first half as Columbus Grandview Heights and Ottawa Hills were both scoreless.
richlandsource.com
Carol Maduri
Ashland: Carol Jean Maduri of Ashland, Ohio passed away on November 2, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland following and extended illness. She was 88. She was born on August 17, 1934 in Mansfield, Ohio to parents Levi J. and Doris Lucille (Moon) Henry. Strong in her faith Carol was a...
richlandsource.com
Newark Catholic overpowers Waterford in thorough fashion
Newark Catholic turned in a thorough domination of Waterford 35-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: Composition dedicated to former Mansfield Symphony Chorus director
MANSFIELD -- Richard Wink is still inspiring musical performances three years after his death. Wink was the founding director of the Mansfield Symphony Chorus, longtime choir director at Mansfield’s First Congregational Church and professor of music at Ohio State University Mansfield.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove clips Col. Crawford in OT heartbreaker
FINDLAY -- Colonel Crawford's superb football season ended in heartbreak on a snowy Saturday night. The No. 8-seeded Eagles dropped a 14-7 overtime decision to fifth-seeded Columbus Grove in the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals at Donnell Stadium in Findlay. GALLERY: Columbus Grove 14, Col. Crawford 7 (OT) Columbus Grove...
richlandsource.com
Eagles clinch outright GMAC championship with blowout win on Senior Day
ASHLAND — Austin Brenner gave the Ashland fans something to remember on Senior Day. AU’s fifth-year senior quarterback, Brenner threw five touchdown passes as the 13th-ranked Eagles clinched an outright Great Midwest Athletic Conference title with a 41-10 win over Kentucky Wesleyan at snowy Jack Miller Stadium.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland St. Ignatius blanks New Albany in shutout performance
Defense dominated as Cleveland St. Ignatius pitched a 2-0 shutout of New Albany on November 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on November 5, New Albany squared off with Powell Olentangy Liberty in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Betty Gail Huff
Betty Gail Huff, 66, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 after a long one year battle with cancer. She was born in Mansfield to Sarah Moore and father on January 1, 1956. Sarah passed away when Betty was young and was then raised by her maternal grandparents, Gene and Catherine Carter.
Comments / 0