Galion, OH

Ohio prep football: Week 13 regional semifinal roundup

MANSFIELD -- A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Columbia escapes close call with Crestview.
MANSFIELD, OH
Pioneer Career & Technology Center presents Knipp with Distinguished Alumni Award

SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continues to live, work, and serve their school districts or continues to promote Career Technical Education.
SHELBY, OH
Playoff Bound: Ashland to host Notre Dame in opening round of Division II postseason

ASHLAND — If Ashland’s opening-round playoff game against Notre Dame College is anything like the season-opener, fans are in for a treat. The Eagles (9-1) earned the No. 4 seed in Super Region One when the 28-team Division II playoff field was announced Sunday evening, and will host fifth-seeded Notre Dame (9-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jack Miller Stadium.
ASHLAND, OH
Mansfield Noon Optimist Club breaks ground on park in Imagination District

MANSFIELD -- Thursday was a historic day for the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club. The groundbreaking of the Optimist Club Park, which will be located on property owned by Buckeye Imagination Museum, is the club’s tribute to the community as a “Friend of Youth” by providing a green space for the youth of Mansfield, Ohio.
MANSFIELD, OH
GALLERY: Columbia 12, Crestview 6

Third-seeded Columbia beat No. 2 Crestview 12-6 in a Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game Saturday at Medina's Ken Dukes Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
COLUMBIANA, OH
Stop sign: Kirtland renders Dalton's offense pointless

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Kirtland stopped Dalton to the tune of a 33-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Kirtland moved in front of Dalton 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
KIRTLAND, OH
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Area Agency on Aging to host Caregiver Appreciation event on Nov. 18

ONTARIO - The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N. Walnut St., Mansfield. The day will be dedicated to individuals who provide care...
MANSFIELD, OH
Columbus Grandview Heights drops zeroes on Ottawa Hills

Columbus Grandview Heights' impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Ottawa Hills for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 12. Defense ruled the first half as Columbus Grandview Heights and Ottawa Hills were both scoreless.
COLUMBUS, OH
Carol Maduri

Ashland: Carol Jean Maduri of Ashland, Ohio passed away on November 2, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland following and extended illness. She was 88. She was born on August 17, 1934 in Mansfield, Ohio to parents Levi J. and Doris Lucille (Moon) Henry. Strong in her faith Carol was a...
ASHLAND, OH
Columbus Grove clips Col. Crawford in OT heartbreaker

FINDLAY -- Colonel Crawford's superb football season ended in heartbreak on a snowy Saturday night. The No. 8-seeded Eagles dropped a 14-7 overtime decision to fifth-seeded Columbus Grove in the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals at Donnell Stadium in Findlay. GALLERY: Columbus Grove 14, Col. Crawford 7 (OT) Columbus Grove...
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
Eagles clinch outright GMAC championship with blowout win on Senior Day

ASHLAND — Austin Brenner gave the Ashland fans something to remember on Senior Day. AU’s fifth-year senior quarterback, Brenner threw five touchdown passes as the 13th-ranked Eagles clinched an outright Great Midwest Athletic Conference title with a 41-10 win over Kentucky Wesleyan at snowy Jack Miller Stadium.
ASHLAND, OH
Betty Gail Huff

Betty Gail Huff, 66, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 after a long one year battle with cancer. She was born in Mansfield to Sarah Moore and father on January 1, 1956. Sarah passed away when Betty was young and was then raised by her maternal grandparents, Gene and Catherine Carter.
MANSFIELD, OH

