Cannon’s Chophouse will become salon next year

A new opportunity for entrepreneurs in Erie County is coming to a vacant Peach Street property by spring of next year.

In the Peach Tree Place Plaza, Scott Enterprises is turning a former steakhouse into studio spaces for salon professionals called Sola Salon Studios.

“This gives hair stylists an opportunity to have and own their own business. So there are double studios or single studios, but they can come and go when they please, they can call their own hours. It’s a really exciting opportunity. There’s 600 of these around the country,” said Nick Scott Jr., vice president, Scott Enterprises.

Scott hopes Sola Salons will bring more economic growth in Erie County.

“This is a vacant building that now will be bustling with people coming and going. Investment of $1.2 million. There’s construction jobs, there’s hairstylists and others that will be working within the building,” said Scott.

This space is now under construction and will soon be turned into 40 studios.

“We actually start with a one year lease, but then we also have more aggressive rates available for if you are willing to sign for a two year commitment,” said Jessica Cook, leasing manager, Sola Salons, Scott Enterprises.

This will be the first of its kind in Erie, bringing a unique twist to entrepreneurship.

“It is great for the beauty professionals of all aspects. We have estheticians, hairstylists, and it is really going to create an environment for those to express their individuality and bring something really cool to the community,” said Cook.

The space is expected to be open by May of 2023.

