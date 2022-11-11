Read full article on original website
KCEN TV NBC 6
Dallas County DA gets four more years
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Voters gave Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot four more years. Creuzot defeated Republican Faith Johnson last week in the midterm elections to win a second term. In an interview before the Nov. 8 election, Creuzot told Inside Texas Politics he would reconsider his controversial theft policy.
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-elected
The residents of Uvdale are disappointed that Texas voters voted for Governor Abbott to have his third-term in office but said they were not really surprised.
wbap.com
[LISTEN]: Newly-passed low-level pot possession ordinance in Denton will not be fully enforced
The City of Denton & the Denton Police Dept. issued a statement saying that some provisions “will not be enforced until Congress and the Texas legislature amend cannabis laws.” We get reaction from the grassroots group that launched the initiative. Listen below…. Denton (WBAP/KLIF) – Denton voters have...
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins delivers victory speech in early lead for re-election
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has won a fourth term in office. Early returns show him with a commanding lead over Republican challenger Lauren Davis with 64 percent of the vote. Jenkins delivered a victory speech on Zoom Tuesday night.
Dallas County Judge election results: Democrat Clay Jenkins vs. challenger Republican Lauren Davis
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The top administrative position in Dallas County was being contested this Election Day between Democratic Incumbent Judge Clay Davis and his challenger Republican Lauren Davis. Jenkins, 58, has held the office for more than a decade, first elected in 2011.
dallasexaminer.com
St. Luke members combine efforts with local groups to Pack the Polls
To keep the legacy alive of Black ancestors who fought for the right to vote, as well as stress the importance of voting, especially during this midterm elections, organizations and churches such as St. Luke’s Community United Methodist Church, hosted a Pack the Polls event, Oct. 30. Members of...
wbap.com
Frisco ISD Board to Discuss Student Bathroom, Library Books and Rezoning Policies
FRISCO (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Frisco ISD board will discuss several hot button issues at its meeting tonight. They’re considering requiring students to use bathrooms aligned with their gender assigned at birth, how the library should handle which books are allowed and the rezoning of some campuses next year.
Dallas Observer
Despite Ballot-Box Win, Denton's Fight to Decriminalize Low-Level Weed Possession Continues
Hopes weren’t exactly high for cannabis reform advocates in Texas on election night. Some of their biggest obstacles to statewide reform, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, sealed the deal on additional terms in office. Proponents would have to settle for smaller victories...
12newsnow.com
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
dallasexpress.com
DISD’s Alleged History of Bullying Whistleblowers
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is engaged in litigation with a former auditor who claims she found evidence of grade and attendance manipulation in at least one high school. Andrea Whelan worked for DISD for nearly a decade, first as an investigator and...
Fort Worth's police monitor sees 'racial divide' in the city
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two and a half years after Kim Neal joined Fort Worth as the city’s first police monitor, she’s stepping down at the end of November. In a one-on-one interview discussing her time in the city, Neal shared the issues she sees with community trust in policing as well as successes in the department and what she hopes to see done after she leaves.
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
Fort Worth officer fired, accused of lying about working full security shift
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) has announced their third officer firing in a month. They said this officer was terminated for lying about his shift as an off-duty security guard. FWPD said in a statement that the department launched an investigation after getting a...
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD students hate the district's new cellphone-free policy, they also admit it works
RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson ISD is reporting positive results from strictly enforcing a cellphone-free school environment, including Forest Meadow Junior High, where the district is testing out pouches that lock phones during the school day. The pouches, from Yondr, are only being tested at Forest Meadow. The district originally planned...
The Dallas Central Appraisal District Has Been Attacked by Ransomeware
By now most real estate professionals know that the Dallas Central Appraisal District’s, or DCAD’s, systems are down because of a ransomware attack. Ironically the attack hit on Tuesday, Election Day. Here is what they posted on their Facebook page:. “Early Tuesday morning, 11-8-2022, The Dallas Central Appraisal...
Man shot to death in Royse City
Royse City police are looking for the killer who gunned a man down Sunday. Officers found a man named Larry Baker badly wounded in the driveway of a home on County Road 2526 in a rural area east of Royse City.
Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance
A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
dallasexpress.com
Tensions Flare at Dallas O’Rourke Rally
Tensions flared between supporters of Robert “Beto” O’Rourke and opposition media personalities at a Dallas rally on election day. The gubernatorial challenger spent the day traveling to various polling locations across Texas to rally and meet supporters, stopping at Fretz Park Branch Library in the afternoon. “Are...
Jury awards Fort Worth woman the largest single discrimination judgment ever against FedEx
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth woman is using her win in a civil lawsuit with a historic judgment award to encourage others. Jennifer Harris used to work for one of the world's shipping giants until things went sour. She said she became the target of retaliation. "I...
