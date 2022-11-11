ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

whcuradio.com

Report: DWI arrests plummet in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a sharp decrease in DWI arrests. Data shows 10 people were charged with the crime last month. Compared to September, that’s a decrease of 54 percent. The road patrol unit also charged fewer people with felonies.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Rochester, Syracuse Police Depts. Must Release Open Discipline records

The state's appellate division has ruled that the police departments in Rochester and Syracuse must release open and unsubstantiated disciplinary records -- in addition to records predating the repeal two years ago of a law keeping discipline records secret. The case is part of a statewide police transparency campaign in...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Oswego County man charged with raping Monroe County teen

FULTON, N.Y. — A man from Oswego County is charged with four counts of rape after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. The Fulton Police Department said that Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, met the victim on social media, picked her up from her school in Irondequoit on Monday, and took the victim to his residence in Fulton.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Student mental health getting more attention in Ithaca City School District

ITHACA. N.Y. (WHCU) — In the Ithaca City School District, Superintendent Luvelle Brown is shining a light on mental health. Brown tells WHCU the mental well-being of students is a priority. Getting students used to being back in classrooms full-time has also been important. Brown adds they’re also partnering...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Auburn High School students present ‘The Bugs’ as fall show

Students of Auburn High School will perform the play “The Bugs,” a new comedy by Don Zolidis. When a group of disgruntled honeybees discover that the human plans on destroying their habitat with a swimming pool and patio, there’s only one thing to do: Forge an alliance with all of the bugs in yard in order to stop them.
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

