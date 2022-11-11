Read full article on original website
Toby Shelley, leading in sheriff’s race, says he will take salary and pension if elected
Syracuse, N.Y. – Toby Shelley - who is likely to be the next Onondaga County sheriff - said this week he will continue to collect his public pension while receiving his salary as sheriff if elected. Eventually, however, he says he will donate his pension to charity. Shelley holds...
Baldwinsville school board to meet again, executive session planned
Baldwinsvile, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville Central School District’s Board of Education has called a special meeting with an executive session for Thursday. The meeting is the fourth set to be held behind closed doors following Superintendent Jason Thomson being charged with driving while intoxicated on school grounds on Oct. 7.
Write-in candidate declares victory in historic Madison County judge race
Madison County write-in candidate Rhonda Youngs is declaring victory for a county judge seat over the only other person on the ballot in that race. Youngs says she’s defeated Brad Moses, a Republican and former assistant district attorney who, the county’s sheriff said, overdosed on fentanyl this summer.
Report: DWI arrests plummet in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a sharp decrease in DWI arrests. Data shows 10 people were charged with the crime last month. Compared to September, that’s a decrease of 54 percent. The road patrol unit also charged fewer people with felonies.
Man shoots flare gun in town of Manlius bar, injures one patron, police say
Manlius, N.Y. — A Madison County man was arrested after police say he fired a flare gun in a bar in the town of Manlius after a fight with bar customers early Sunday morning. Officer’s responded to CrossRoads Tavern at 7119 Minoa-Bridgeport Road (Schepps Corners Road) after reports of...
CNY judge considers delay opening 1,200 ballots that could impact U.S Congress, NY Senate races
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York judge heard last-minute arguments Monday afternoon pushing for delaying the opening of more than 1,200 affidavit ballots that could sway a state Senate race and impact the 22nd Congressional District race. State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte indicated that he will issue...
CNY school district quietly appoints interim leader while superintendent away with no explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – The Sandy Creek School District’s middle/high school principal has been appointed “temporary acting superintendent” while the school’s top leader is “temporarily absent.”. Kevin Seymour was appointed and will serve until Sandy Creek Superintendent Kyle Faulkner “is able to return or...
Syracuse must release police disciplinary records it refused to make public, court rules
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse officials must release records of police misconduct allegations even if those claims led to no disciplinary action, an appellate court ruled Thursday. The decision came from a lawsuit by the New York Civil Liberties Union against Syracuse after the city refused to release the disputed...
Rochester, Syracuse Police Depts. Must Release Open Discipline records
The state's appellate division has ruled that the police departments in Rochester and Syracuse must release open and unsubstantiated disciplinary records -- in addition to records predating the repeal two years ago of a law keeping discipline records secret. The case is part of a statewide police transparency campaign in...
No one could save their son. Prominent CNY family hopes their story and $1M will save others
Pulaski, N.Y. — Vinny Lobdell still has to stop for a breath when he tells the story of the last time his brother hugged him. Vinny, then 15, was finishing up hockey practice at the rink in Pulaski. Rusty, 19, stopped by to check on his little brother. “I...
Oswego County man charged with raping Monroe County teen
FULTON, N.Y. — A man from Oswego County is charged with four counts of rape after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. The Fulton Police Department said that Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, met the victim on social media, picked her up from her school in Irondequoit on Monday, and took the victim to his residence in Fulton.
City of Syracuse creates website to connect residents with government groups
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse announced the creation of a new “resident engagement” section on its new website that will try to connecter residents who wanted to join or volunteer with 35 different agencies, boards, commissions and committees connected to city government. The website at goto.syr.gov/residentengagement,...
David Drake, 31, of Utica faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to stab two
UTICA, N.Y. -- David Drake, 31, of Utica was charged with Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, on Thursday. On Nov. 10 Utica Police and Utica Fire units responded to reports of...
Pulaski family donates $1 million to new Oswego mental health center
Oswego, N.Y. -- The Lobdell family is donating $1 million to Oswego Health’s Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness. The gift is the largest the Oswego Health system has ever received, and among the largest donations to a mental health facility in Upstate New York. The family, who...
Student mental health getting more attention in Ithaca City School District
ITHACA. N.Y. (WHCU) — In the Ithaca City School District, Superintendent Luvelle Brown is shining a light on mental health. Brown tells WHCU the mental well-being of students is a priority. Getting students used to being back in classrooms full-time has also been important. Brown adds they’re also partnering...
Which Onondaga County schools saw falling math scores during Covid? An exclusive analysis
Before Covid-19 closed schools and turned classroom time into remote learning, nearly half of students tested in math skills in Onondaga Central School District were proficient. Last spring, math scores in grades 3 through 8 fell: Just 39% on average at Onondaga were considered proficient in the 2022 state test...
Missing 13-year-old girl found, Fulton man arrested
Investigators said that 35-year-old Bernard P. Hammond III of Fulton met the girl on social media and, on Monday, picked her up from a Monroe County school.
Auburn High School students present ‘The Bugs’ as fall show
Students of Auburn High School will perform the play “The Bugs,” a new comedy by Don Zolidis. When a group of disgruntled honeybees discover that the human plans on destroying their habitat with a swimming pool and patio, there’s only one thing to do: Forge an alliance with all of the bugs in yard in order to stop them.
Woman turns herself in for unlawfully remaining in a rental cottage and stealing a bottle of liquor: Town of Webb Police
WEBB- A woman from Maddison County is faced with theft and trespass charges in the Western Adirondacks after she turned herself in, authorities say. Britney B. Wilsey, 30, of Chittenango, NY was charged by the Town of Webb Police Sunday morning with counts of petit larceny and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
Driver comes forward after hit-and-run outside of Penfield Tops
The plaza is located at 1601 Penfield Road.
