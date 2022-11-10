ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Herbert Carl Walker, Sr., 76, Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Herbert Carl Walker, Sr. (Buzz), 76, of Framingham, passed away unexpectedly November 8, 2022, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital surrounded by his loving wife Barbara and his two sons Herbert Jr and Brian, both were his pride and joy. Herbert was born to the late William...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
What’s Open & Closed on Veterans Day 2022

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Building inside Nevins Hall. Early on November 11, there will be a tour of veterans monuments. The public is invited to attend, that as well. The Town...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
James H. Dunn, 73, Owner of Handi-Tax

HOLLISTON – James “Jim” H. Dunn, 73, a 46-year resident of Holliston, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 10, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. Born in Natick, he was the son of the late Evelyn (Paul) and Walter P. Dunn. He was the husband of...
HOLLISTON, MA
Framingham, MA
