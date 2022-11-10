Read full article on original website
Pre-Thanksgiving Ashland Farmers’ Market on Saturday
ASHLAND – Volunteers from the Ashland farmers’ Market will off a Pre-Thanksgiving Market on Saturday, November 19 at the Front Street location. The outdoor market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Bundle up and visit with our amazing vendors and expanded list of artisans. Never too...
Framingham Police: Car Strikes Deer on Loring Drive
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash involving a car and a deer on the night of Wednesday, November 9. The crash took place at 35 Loring Drive just before 10 p.m. “Possible injury,” said Framingham Police spokesperson but no one was transported to the hospital. The...
Photos: Medal of Liberty Presented To Family of Charles Andrew Salvi at Framingham Veterans Day Ceremony
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Technician Third Grade Charles Andrew Salvi on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall...
Herbert Carl Walker, Sr., 76, Army Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Herbert Carl Walker, Sr. (Buzz), 76, of Framingham, passed away unexpectedly November 8, 2022, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital surrounded by his loving wife Barbara and his two sons Herbert Jr and Brian, both were his pride and joy. Herbert was born to the late William...
Framingham Police: One Injured in Grant & Clark Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 2-vehicle crash at Grant and Clark streets on Sunday, November 13. The crash happened at 11:34 a.m. The injured person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. One driver was cited for stop sign violation, said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Medal of Liberty Presented to Family of Private Thomas Starr Wixon
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private Thomas Starr Wixon on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the...
What’s Open & Closed on Veterans Day 2022
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Building inside Nevins Hall. Early on November 11, there will be a tour of veterans monuments. The public is invited to attend, that as well. The Town...
Natick Police Hosting Fill The Cruiser at Roche Bros Saturday
NATICK – On On Saturday, November 12, the Natick Police Department is hosting a “fill the cruiser” event for the Natick Service Council at Roche Bros supermarket in Natick. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents are asked to donate non-perishable groceries to the...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Cedar Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Cedar Street on November 10 after a driver struck a telephone pole. The crash happened at 1:41 p.m. at the intersection of Route 135 and cedar Street. No citations were issued, said the Police spokesperson.
PHOTOS: Merger & New Location Does Not Rock Faith of Framingham Methodists
FRAMINGHAM – Julie Tebo has been a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church for 6 decades. John Hartshorn has been with the church, since it was at the site of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 126. The two are the last of the members, who came from...
City of Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To 2nd Lieutenant Herbert John Flaherty, Jr.
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of 2nd Lieutenant Herbert John Flaherty, Jr. on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall...
Ernest William Frye, 79, Founding Pastor of Connect Church
ASHLAND – Ernest William Frye, 79, of Ashland passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Born in Yarmouth, Maine he was the son of the late Ernest and Marion (Jacklin) Frye. Ernie was the husband of Randa (Keith) Frye for 57 years. A graduate of North Yarmouth Academy he went...
James H. Dunn, 73, Owner of Handi-Tax
HOLLISTON – James “Jim” H. Dunn, 73, a 46-year resident of Holliston, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 10, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. Born in Natick, he was the son of the late Evelyn (Paul) and Walter P. Dunn. He was the husband of...
Photos: Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To Private First Class Dominic Surro
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private First Class Dominic Surro on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in...
Framingham Mayor Speaks at Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Breakfast
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky spoke at the Temple Beth Am brotherhood breakfast, this morning, November 13. This was just the third in-person breakfast since the pandemic. The first was in September, when Dr. Charles Steinberg, with the Worcester Red Sox spoke. Mayor Sisitsky discuss what...
St. Andrew Church Hosting Giant Yard Sale November 19
FRAMINGHAM – St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 3 Maple Street, in Framingham, is hosting its first ever giant indoor yard sale on. Saturday, November 19 in the church hall. Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. Featured in the sale will be...
Greater Boston Food Bank Holds First Chain Of Giving Since Pandemic
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito were joined by Governor-elect Maura Healey, Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to celebrate the return of Greater Boston Food Bank’s annual Chain of Giving event in Boston on November 10. The event had...
Home of the Week: Ashland Fixer-Upper at $200,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a fixer-upper in the Town of Ashland. The 108 Olive Street property just had a price drop to $200,000, making it one of the most affordable in MetroWest. Built in 1950, the property has 753 square feet...
Photos: Medal of Liberty Presented To Family of Seaman First Class Cornelius Francis McLean
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Seaman First Class Cornelius Francis McLean on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall...
Framingham Presents Medal of Liberty To Family of Private Maurice Goldstein
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private Maurice Goldstein on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the Memorial...
