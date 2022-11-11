Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Says to Hold on to These 3 Cloud Stocks and Sell the Rest
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered a list of stock picks for investors who are bullish on cloud computing but cautioned that he believes there's more pain to come. "I recommend using this incredible rebound actually as a rare opportunity to sell the weaker cloud stocks into strength," he said.
Cramer's Week Ahead: The Market Needs Weak Retail Sales Data to Stay Strong
The stock market's current run could fizzle out if October retail sales data comes in hot next week, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned on Friday. "If we see weak retail sales and learn that things are getting very promotional in the key apparel sector, well then the market can stay strong," he said.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Hasbro, Oatly, Advanced Micro Devices and More
Hasbro (HAS) – The toy maker's stock slid 5.2% in the premarket following a double-downgrade to "underperform" from "buy" at Bank of America. The move comes after BofA conducted what it calls a "deep dive" on Hasbro's "Magic: The Gathering" trading card game business. BofA said Hasbro has been overprinting cards and destroying the long-term value of the business.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
Top Wall Street Analysts Bet on These Stocks to Beat Market Volatility
The fall rally seems to have regained its strength this past week. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week lifted investor sentiment and pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a 1,200-point jump on Thursday. The gains continued on Friday, and all three major averages advanced for the week.
Bed Bath & Beyond's Stock Falls as Retailer Plans to Issue Shares to Pay Off Some Debt
Bed Bath & Beyond's stock dropped after it said in public filings Monday that it planned to issue stock to repay a small portion of its hefty debt load. The retailer said it would issue 11.7 million shares to some holders of its bonds. Bed Bath & Beyond has three...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Quietly Used FTX Customer Funds for Trading, Say Sources
Alameda Research, a trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, was trading billions of dollars from FTX accounts and leveraging the exchange's native token as collateral, according to a source. Many employees and outside auditors were unaware that FTX did not have enough money to match customer withdrawals, the source says.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Close Lower to Snap Two-Day Rally, Dow Sheds 200 Points
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week's big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500...
FTX Says It's Removing Trading and Withdrawals, Moving Digital Assets to a Cold Wallet After a $477 Million Suspected Hack
The new FTX CEO says the bankrupt crypto exchange is "in the process of removing trading and withdrawal functionality" and it is "moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new cold wallet custodian," according to a statement tweeted by the company's general counsel. The announcement comes...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are coming off a strong week, thanks in large part to a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that prompted hopes of lighter rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 had its best week since June, while the Nasdaq had its best frame since March. Even with the Democrats holding the Senate (more on that below) there is still strong potential for the GOP to win the House and usher in gridlock in Washington, which would likely limit new regulations and tax increases. Still, Fed officials are cautioning that it could take a while for the central bank to bring inflation to heel. "Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday. Read live market updates here.
Wall Street slips, gives back some of last week's big gains
Stocks fell on Wall Street, giving back some of their huge gains made last week on hopes the worst of the nation's inflation may finally have passed.
European Markets Close Flat as Investors Assess Fed Outlook; DAX Up 20% From September Low
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed mixed on Monday as investors assessed recent U.S. inflation data alongside a warning from a top Federal Reserve official. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.1% provisionally, having struggled to break away from the flatline throughout the session. Technology...
Amazon Reportedly Plans to Lay Off About 10,000 Employees Starting This Week
Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times. The cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources, according to the report.
